The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked

By
Harrison Jacobs, Business Insider US
-
Ready to move?

Ready to move?
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

  • HSBC Expat released its annual expat survey to find the countries where expats earn the highest income and have the most job opportunities.
  • There are countries from all over the world, including the US, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
  • Switzerland is the best country to live abroad if you want to make more money – the average expat salary is $202,865.

Everyone has to leave home at some point. But rather than head across the country, some people head across the world in search of greener pastures.

Choosing where to go can be an overwhelming decision. HSBC Expat is making that decision a whole lot easier thanks to its annual survey of 25,000 expats around the world.

The survey, released Thursday, reveals the best countries to live in the world to earn the highest income as an expat. While the US and Switzerland made the top ten, it seems the direction to move is east. Asian countries made up seven of the top ten countries for expat incomes.

We pulled out the top 30 countries for expat incomes, 12 of which are above $100,000. Have a look – you might find your new home.

30. Philippines

ARTYOORAN/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $59,134

29. Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey
Dmitry Polonskiy/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $60,793

28. Mexico

caption
Pedestrians cross Zocalo Street in Mexico City, Mexico.
smileyunita/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $66,940

27. Poland

Andrzej Rostek/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $67,966

26. Russia

Alexey Malchenko/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $69,076

25. South Africa

Andrea Willmore/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $71,854

24. Brazil

Barichivich/iStock

Average Income for Expats: $73,647

23. Thailand

Jan Schneckenhaus/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $74,777

22. Ireland

4kclips/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $78,212

21. France

Shutterstock/Ioan Panaite

Average Income for Expats: $83,683

20. United Kingdom

Scott Barbour/Getty

Average Income for Expats: $86,844

19. New Zealand

Ariel Schwartz/Business Insider

Average Income for Expats: $88,041

18. Sweden

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $88,400

17. Taiwan

weniliou/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $88,473

16. Vietnam

Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $90,408

15. Canada

Inga Locmele/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $91,842

14. Germany

VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $95,337

13. Saudi Arabia

Francisco Anzola/Flickr

Average Income for Expats: $99,615

12. Bahrain

Flickr/Chris Price

Average Income for Expats: $102,670

11. Malaysia

Shutterstock/zhu difeng

Average Income for Expats: $117,269

10. Australia

PomInOz / Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $125,803

9. Japan

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

Average Income for Expats: $127,362

8. Indonesia

Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $127,980

7. India

Iuliia Khabibullina/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $131,759

6. United Arab Emirates

Shutterstock/evenfh

Average Income for Expats: $155,039

5. Singapore

Shutterstock/joyfull

Average Income for Expats: $162,172

4. China

Andrew Milligan Sumo/Flickr

Average Income for Expats: $172,678

3. Hong Kong

A cityscape of Hong Kong is see from the Peak on August 8, 2000, moments after sunset.
Bobby Yip/Reuters

Average Income for Expats: $178,706

2. USA

Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $185,119

1. Switzerland

Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

Average Income for Expats: $202,865