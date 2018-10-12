The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked

- source
- HSBC Expat released its annual expat survey to find the countries where expats earn the highest income and have the most job opportunities.
- There are countries from all over the world, including the US, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
- Switzerland is the best country to live abroad if you want to make more money – the average expat salary is $202,865.
Everyone has to leave home at some point. But rather than head across the country, some people head across the world in search of greener pastures.
Choosing where to go can be an overwhelming decision. HSBC Expat is making that decision a whole lot easier thanks to its annual survey of 25,000 expats around the world.
The survey, released Thursday, reveals the best countries to live in the world to earn the highest income as an expat. While the US and Switzerland made the top ten, it seems the direction to move is east. Asian countries made up seven of the top ten countries for expat incomes.
We pulled out the top 30 countries for expat incomes, 12 of which are above $100,000. Have a look – you might find your new home.
30. Philippines
Average Income for Expats: $59,134
29. Turkey
Average Income for Expats: $60,793
28. Mexico
Average Income for Expats: $66,940
27. Poland
Average Income for Expats: $67,966
26. Russia
Average Income for Expats: $69,076
25. South Africa
Average Income for Expats: $71,854
24. Brazil
Average Income for Expats: $73,647
23. Thailand
Average Income for Expats: $74,777
22. Ireland
Average Income for Expats: $78,212
21. France
Average Income for Expats: $83,683
20. United Kingdom
Average Income for Expats: $86,844
19. New Zealand
Average Income for Expats: $88,041
18. Sweden
Average Income for Expats: $88,400
17. Taiwan
Average Income for Expats: $88,473
16. Vietnam
Average Income for Expats: $90,408
15. Canada
Average Income for Expats: $91,842
14. Germany
Average Income for Expats: $95,337
13. Saudi Arabia
Average Income for Expats: $99,615
12. Bahrain
Average Income for Expats: $102,670
11. Malaysia
Average Income for Expats: $117,269
10. Australia
Average Income for Expats: $125,803
9. Japan
Average Income for Expats: $127,362
8. Indonesia
Average Income for Expats: $127,980
7. India
Average Income for Expats: $131,759
6. United Arab Emirates
Average Income for Expats: $155,039
5. Singapore
Average Income for Expats: $162,172
4. China
Average Income for Expats: $172,678
3. Hong Kong
Average Income for Expats: $178,706
2. USA
Average Income for Expats: $185,119
1. Switzerland
Average Income for Expats: $202,865