The world’s 37 richest, healthiest, happiest, and most prosperous nations

source Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Legatum Institute’s annual Prosperity Index was released on Wednesday.

The index looks at more than 100 different variables to determine the most “prosperous” country on the planet.

Norway has held the top spot for eight of the last nine years, only dethroned once by New Zealand in 2016, but could the Nordic nation hold on to top spot in 2018?

Think-tank the Legatum Institute on Wednesday released its 12th annual global Prosperity Index, a huge survey that ranks the majority of the world’s countries by their “prosperity” – a measure encompassing everything from the strength of their economies, all the way to their natural environment.

Legatum looks at more than 100 different variables, including traditional indicators like per-capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work. It also analyzes more esoteric data such as the number of secure internet servers a country has, and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.

The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.

The index looked at the 149 countries in the world that have the most available data.

Check out the ranking below.

37. Israel

source Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

2017 position: 38th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (16th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

36. Lithuania

2017 position: 41st

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (18th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

35. South Korea

2017 position: 36th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (17th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

34. Italy

source Reuters/Tony Gentile

2017 position: 30th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (27th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

33. Poland

source Getty Images

2017 position: 32nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (23rd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

32. Slovakia

source Hostelworld

2017 position: 35th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security and Education (Both 26th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

31. Costa Rica

2017 position: 29th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (15th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

30. Uruguay

source Getty Images

2017 position: 28th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (8th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1

29. Mauritius

source hessbeck/Shutterstock

2017 position: 34th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (21st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

28. Cyprus

2017 position: 31st

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (24th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

27. Czech Republic

2017 position: 26th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (14th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

26. Estonia

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2017 position: 27th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1

25. Spain

source Marco Luzzani / Stringer / Getty Images

2017 position: 20th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (17th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

24. Portugal

source Marty Melville/Getty Images

2017 position: 25th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1

23. Japan

source REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017 position: 23rd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2

22. Hong Kong

source Bobby Yip (Reuters)

2017 position: 24th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (4th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3

21. Singapore

source Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

2017 position: 17th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5

20. France

source Tullio M. Puglia / Stringer / Getty Images

2017 position: 19th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (7th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1

19. Malta

source PhotoWorks/123rf.com

2017 position: 22nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2

18. Slovenia

source Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell

2017 position: 21st

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2

17. United States of America

source Phil Cole/Getty Images

2017 position: 18th

Highest sub-category ranking: Business environment (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3

16. Belgium

source REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2017 position: 16th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (12th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0

15. Austria

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2017 position: 15th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2

14. Germany

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

2017 position: 11th

Highest sub-category ranking: Governance (10th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1

13. Australia

source Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

2017 position: 9th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3

12. Luxembourg

source Will Martin/Business Insider

2017 position: 14th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5

11. Iceland

source Clive Rose/Getty Images

2017 position: 13th

Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4

10. Ireland

2017 position: 12th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security and Personal freedom (both 5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5

9. Netherlands

source REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2017 position: 6th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education and Governance (both 5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6

8. Canada

source Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

2017 position: 8th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3

7. United Kingdom

source Action Images / Tony O’Brien Livepic

2017 position: 10th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3

6. Sweden

source Michael Campanella/Getty Images

2017 position: 5th

Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4

5. Denmark

source Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

2017 position: 7th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6

4. Switzerland

source Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

2017 position: 4th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6

3. Finland

source Lehtikuva Lehtikuva/Reuters

2017 position: 3rd

Highest sub-category ranking: Governance and Education (both 1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4

2. New Zealand

source Shay Yacobinski/Shutterstock

2017 position: 2nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5

1. Norway

2017 position: 1st

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 8