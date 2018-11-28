The world’s 37 richest, healthiest, happiest, and most prosperous nations

- source

- The Legatum Institute’s annual Prosperity Index was released on Wednesday.
- The index looks at more than 100 different variables to determine the most “prosperous” country on the planet.
- Norway has held the top spot for eight of the last nine years, only dethroned once by New Zealand in 2016, but could the Nordic nation hold on to top spot in 2018?
Think-tank the Legatum Institute on Wednesday released its 12th annual global Prosperity Index, a huge survey that ranks the majority of the world’s countries by their “prosperity” – a measure encompassing everything from the strength of their economies, all the way to their natural environment.
Legatum looks at more than 100 different variables, including traditional indicators like per-capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work. It also analyzes more esoteric data such as the number of secure internet servers a country has, and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.
The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.
The index looked at the 149 countries in the world that have the most available data.
Check out the ranking below.
37. Israel


2017 position: 38th
Highest sub-category ranking: Health (16th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
36. Lithuania
2017 position: 41st
Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (18th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
35. South Korea
2017 position: 36th
Highest sub-category ranking: Education (17th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
34. Italy


2017 position: 30th
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (27th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
33. Poland


2017 position: 32nd
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (23rd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
32. Slovakia


2017 position: 35th
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security and Education (Both 26th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
31. Costa Rica


2017 position: 29th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (15th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
30. Uruguay


2017 position: 28th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (8th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1
29. Mauritius


2017 position: 34th
Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (21st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
28. Cyprus


2017 position: 31st
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (24th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
27. Czech Republic


2017 position: 26th
Highest sub-category ranking: Education (14th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
26. Estonia


2017 position: 27th
Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (6th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1
25. Spain


2017 position: 20th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (17th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
24. Portugal


2017 position: 25th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (6th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1
23. Japan


2017 position: 23rd
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (2nd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2
22. Hong Kong


2017 position: 24th
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (4th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3
21. Singapore


2017 position: 17th
Highest sub-category ranking: Health (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5
20. France


2017 position: 19th
Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (7th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1
19. Malta


2017 position: 22nd
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (6th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2
18. Slovenia


2017 position: 21st
Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2
17. United States of America


2017 position: 18th
Highest sub-category ranking: Business environment (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3
16. Belgium


2017 position: 16th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (12th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0
15. Austria


2017 position: 15th
Highest sub-category ranking: Health (6th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2
14. Germany


2017 position: 11th
Highest sub-category ranking: Governance (10th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1
13. Australia


2017 position: 9th
Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (2nd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3
12. Luxembourg


2017 position: 14th
Highest sub-category ranking: Health (2nd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5
11. Iceland


2017 position: 13th
Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4
10. Ireland
2017 position: 12th
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security and Personal freedom (both 5th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5
9. Netherlands


2017 position: 6th
Highest sub-category ranking: Education and Governance (both 5th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6
8. Canada


2017 position: 8th
Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3
7. United Kingdom


2017 position: 10th
Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (2nd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3
6. Sweden


2017 position: 5th
Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (5th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4
5. Denmark


2017 position: 7th
Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (5th)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6
4. Switzerland


2017 position: 4th
Highest sub-category ranking: Education (2nd)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6
3. Finland


2017 position: 3rd
Highest sub-category ranking: Governance and Education (both 1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4
2. New Zealand


2017 position: 2nd
Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5
1. Norway


2017 position: 1st
Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security (1st)
Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 8