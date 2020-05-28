The best places to buy art and craft supplies

Crafting like knitting, painting, and more can be extremely cathartic and help maintain a sense of excitement and discovery even if you’re staying at home for long periods of time.

Here are the best places to shop online for crafts and art supplies for adults and kids alike – even if you have minimal experience with crafting.

With many people currently spending more time at home than usual, it’s a great opportunity to take up a new hobby.

Crafting is an ideal way to pass the time, but there are other benefits too. It’s an outlet for creativity for both adults and kids alike, and can leave you feeling more productive and accomplished. It’s also cathartic, providing a way to relieve stress in the evenings after the kids have gone to bed or while finding some time to yourself away from roommates. According to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, there’s a positive relationship between knitting and happiness.

Crafting is a broad term that runs the gamut from simple calligraphy requiring just paper and a pen all the way to messy clay throwing or splatter painting. One of the aspects of crafting I love most is the fact that you can develop new and unexpected skills. You might turn out to be an expert calligrapher even if you have terrible handwriting, or you may find you have a knack for throwing pottery even if you’ve clumsily broken more than a few plates at home. Trying something new helps fulfill a need for adventure, excitement, and problem solving, which can be harder to find when confined to the home.

Whether you want to express yourself through oil painting, wood carving, needling, or metalwork, you can find tons of all-in-one kits and supplies online. These are the best places to buy craft kits and art supplies online without ever having to leave your home.

Michaels

source Michaels Crafts

Michaels is probably one of the most well-known craft retailers in the country, and for good reason. It has a huge selection of art and craft supplies for both occasional hobbyists and professional artisans. You’ll find craft kits for kids and tons of textiles and fabrics as well as professional tools and materials for wood crafters and painters.

There are frequent discounts online and in-store. In addition to getting items shipped to you directly, Michaels offers same-day delivery, curbside pickup, and store pickups at select locations. You can see which options are offered near you here.

What to buy:

Etsy

source PrintableWisdom/Etsy

Etsy is the Internet’s go-to for products from artisans and crafters. Many professional artists sell also craft kits to help shoppers recreate some of their favorite products.

It’s a great place to buy elements for craft projects, like stones and feathers for jewelry or reclaimed leather scraps for journal making and engraving. Etsy has more than a million crafters from around the world selling online.

Shipping fees and times depend on individual sellers.

What to buy:

Amazon

source Amazon

It should come as no surprise to online shoppers that Amazon has a nearly endless variety of craft kits and supplies for people of all ages. In fact, many of the stores on this list also sell on Amazon.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, crafts and supplies should arrive in less than a week, even with the site’s current prioritization of essential supplies.

What to buy:

Cratejoy

source Crate Joy

Treat yourself to a monthly pick-me-up with a monthly subscription to an art-focused craft box, shipped right to your door.

There are hundreds of options for crates tailored to very specific interests. You can choose boxes focused on one particular craft, like a monthly charcoal drawing box, or opt for one that includes crafts across a variety of disciplines with each delivery.

What to buy:

Melissa & Doug

source Melissa and Doug

If you’re shopping for kids’ crafts, don’t be surprised if you visit Melissa & Doug again and again for occasions like birthdays and holidays. The brand makes educational toys and crafts for many age groups. Supplies and art kits range from developmental toys to science and engineering kits to outdoor crafts and games.

It’s a great place for kid’s room accessories, toys, and interactive puzzles and learning activities.

What to buy:

Color It

source Amazon

Coloring isn’t just for kids, and the selection of adult coloring books at Color It should convince you of the fact.

It’s the easiest craft to pick up as it requires no tools beyond a coloring book and some colored pencils. You’ll find a coloring book to suit any interest here, with books themed around dragons, sea creatures, Steampunk inventions, mandalas, and more. Color It also sells pens, pencils, cases, and all the coloring accessories you could possibly need.

You can also find its coloring books on its site directly or on Amazon.

What to buy:

Oriental Trading

source Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading is perhaps best known for its supplies in bulk (five dozen bouncy balls, anyone?), which makes it a great place to buy supplies for craft projects, especially for kids.

It’s a great site to stock up on beads for jewelry making, scrapbooking materials, and general art supplies to give your kids (or yourself) the freedom to make whatever you’d like.

What to buy:

Let’s Make Art

source Let’s Make Art

Let’s Make Art sells art supplies and kits based on the premise that art should be an outlet for creating expression and self-care rather than focus on getting your finished piece to be picture perfect.

The site also has three monthly subscription boxes for watercolor painting, lettering and calligraphy, and art journaling. There are four projects per box with tutorials for each released throughout the month.

What to buy:

JoAnn Fabrics

source JoAnn Fabrics

Whether you’re a knitter, super into crocheting, a cosplay costume maker, or just have some chair cushions that could use a facelift, you’ll find the materials you need at JoAnn Fabrics.

While the focus is on fabrics and textiles, it also carries a diverse line of craft and art supplies. JoAnn also offers hundreds of craft ideas online, complete with a list of the supplies you’ll need and step-by-step instructions and tutorials.

What to buy:

Kid Made Modern

source Kid Made Modern

Kid Made Modern is loaded with unique craft ideas and activities, from paper maché dinosaur kits to a paint-your-own wooden ice cream truck. Many of the crafts here don’t fit into specific categories, so it’s a good place to shop if you want to browse for something creative that catches your eye.

They also have free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

What to buy:

Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff

source Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff

The name pretty much tells you what to expect – Cheap Joe’s has discounted supplies focused on more traditional mediums of artistic expression.

It has professional-quality paints, brushes, base coats, and canvases, plus a huge selection of easels, especially for those who want to paint outdoors, or en plein air. Talented sketchers and drawers will find every type of paper imaginable, plus mediums from charcoal to sumi painting ink.

Their prices are generally very competitive but span a large price range so you’ll be able to find plenty of items within your budget. Shipping starts at $7.99.

What to buy:

Numeral Paint

source Numeral Paint

Even if you’ve never picked up a paintbrush before, you’ll be able to create something professional with a paint-by-number kit.

At Numeral Paint, you’ll find hundreds of options, whether you want to paint Chinoiserie-style birds or recreate a self-portrait of Frida Kahlo. They’re available with or without frames and generally use a maximum of 25 colors.

You can also create a custom paint-by-number kit, which makes an excellent gift for someone special.

What to buy:

