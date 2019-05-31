Anyone who flies through Atlanta should consider a Delta-branded credit card — which are currently offering some of the highest welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you have ever flown in or out of Atlanta, you know that Delta’s presence is undeniable.

Delta flies hundreds of routes from its Atlanta hub per day, and it’s one of the busiest airports in the world. If you are a frequent flyer out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and you are not a current cardholder of one of American Express’s Delta SkyMiles credit cards, now is the time to act.

That’s because Delta’s three main credit cards are currently offering some of the highest welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen.

Here are the three Delta credit cards you need to know about if you fly out of Atlanta – and a great non-branded option:

Typically, credit cards with lucrative bonus offers require a spending threshold of a few thousand dollars within the first few months of account opening. With the Gold Delta SkyMiles credit card from American Express, you only need to spend $2,000 on purchases after opening the card in the first three months to qualify for the welcome bonus.

With that, you’ll receive 60,000 bonus miles to redeem on any Delta flight, which is enough for a round trip flight within the US or even to Europe. Plus, get a $50 statement credit when you make any Delta purchase in the first three months.

You’ll also receive benefits like no annual fee for the first year (and then an annual fee of $95 thereafter), 2x SkyMiles per dollar spent on Delta-related purchases, and a free checked bag for yourself and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation every time you fly Delta. You will also benefit from an exclusive Delta Sky Club per-visit rate of $29 and car rental loss and damage insurance.

If you are looking for even more great benefits and insurance protection, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles credit card from American Express might be a good option for you.

As a welcome bonus for new cardholders, you can earn 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles and 75,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in your first three months of opening the card. Plus, get a $100 statement credit when you make any Delta purchase in the first three months.

Even more, you stand to earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta-related purchase (i.e., an in-flight purchase or ticket) within the first 3 months of holding the card. With the 75,000-mile offer, the bonus could be worth $1,000 or more depending on how you use it. You can come out way ahead even considering the $195 annual fee.

One of the best benefits of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card is that you’ll receive an annual companion certificate that is valid for round-trip domestic travel for a companion for only the cost of taxes and fees. This benefit alone, if used each year, will easily cover the cost of the annual fee.

Other perks of this card include a miles boost of 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 10,000 bonus miles after you reach $25,000 in eligible purchases on your card in the calendar year, a further bonus 10,000 MQMs and bonus miles after spending $50,000 in eligible purchase within a calendar year, and a Delta Sky Club exclusive per-visit rate of $29.

With a hefty $450 annual fee, the Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express is not for everyone. This card is mainly for travelers who solely fly Delta, and for travelers who fly often. One of the main reasons to consider this card is because of its exclusive perk providing Complimentary Sky Club Access.

Other notable perks include a miles boost of 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 15,000 bonus miles after you reach $30,000 in eligible purchases on your card in the calendar year (and another 15,000 MQMs and bonus miles after reaching $60,000), and a spot on the priority upgrade list.

However, the welcome bonus is the same as the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card – 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles and 75,000 Bonus Miles which you’ll need to spend $5,000 in purchases in your first three months of opening the card to qualify for.

If you enjoy airport lounge access, this card is a good choice, as it will grant you access to all of Delta’s airport lounges, as well as the lounges of partner airlines. Such airlines include AirFrance, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico, and Virgin Australia Airlines.

While this isn’t a Delta-specific credit card, it’s still a fantastic option if you’re in the market for a premium credit card and Atlanta is your home airport. The Platinum Card earns flexible Membership Rewards points which can be transferred at a 1:1 ratio to Delta miles (or to a number of other airlines’ programs).

This card also comes with a whopping $550 annual fee, but there are a ton of great benefits packed in. First off, you’ll still have access to Delta Sky Clubs when you are flying Delta or another SkyTeam partner same-day. You’ll also be given a Priority Pass Select Membership which gets you into over 1,000 lounges worldwide including Minute Suites and The Club at ATL in Atlanta. You’ll also be able to use a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit up to $100 so you can speed through airport security and immigration even faster on your next trip.

Other notable benefits of the Platinum Card include an airline fee credit up to $200 each year, $200 in Uber credit each year, 5x Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on airline tickets purchased directly with the airline, and Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Gold elite status.