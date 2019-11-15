The 11 best credit cards to earn points and cash back on rideshares like Uber and Lyft

With the growing popularity of rideshare services around the world, including Uber and Lyft as well Grab and GoJek, more travelers are looking for ways to maximize their credit card rewards on transit purchases.

Luckily, many of the top travel rewards cards feature earning bonuses not just for rideshare services, but also in broader travel categories that include rideshares. That means consumers can expect to earn multiple points per dollar or several percentage points in cash back on rideshare purchases if they use the right card.

When choosing the right rewards credit card for your needs, you should also take into account other, more significant factors, such as a high sign-up bonus, a reasonable annual fee, and lucrative everyday earning opportunities.

With that in mind, here are 11 of the best best credit cards for rideshares and their other benefits.

Why use it for rideshares: This card is an all-round top earner thanks to the fact that it racks up 3x points on dining and travel, including rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

Welcome bonus: 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $450

Other benefits: The Ultimate Rewards points earned with this card are transferable to several airline and hotel partners including British Airways and JetBlue as well as IHG Rewards and Marriott. They are also worth 1.5 cents apiece when redeemed for travel directly through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Cardholders can expect up to $300 in statement credits toward travel purchases each year (including rideshares) and are eligible for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee refunds worth up to $100 once every four years. The card also confers Priority Pass Select access to over 1,200 airport lounges around the world and access to hotel bookings with value-added benefits through Visa Infinite Hotels.

Why use it for rideshares: Like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, this Chase business credit card earns 3x points per dollar on travel purchases, including rideshares.

Welcome bonus: 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $5,000 on the card in the first three months.

Annual fee: $95

Other benefits: Among its other perks is cell phone protection covering damage or theft worth up to $600 per incident and primary car rental insurance. It also earns 3x points per dollar on the first $150,000 combined spending on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone purchases, as well as advertising with search engines and social media sites.

3. Citi Premier

Why use it for rideshares: Cardholders earn 3x ThankYou Rewards points on travel purchases, including rideshares.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after making $4,000 in purchases with your card in the first three months.

Annual fee: $95

Other benefits: In addition to the travel category, this often overlooked card also earns 3x points at gas stations and 2x points at restaurants and on a wide range of entertainment purchases including movie tickets and sporting events. The card earns 1x on everything else.

ThankYou points transfer to over a dozen airline partners including Avianca Lifemiles and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. They are also worth 1.25 cents apiece when redeemed for travel directly through the Citi ThankYou travel portal. As a World Elite Mastercard, the Citi Premier also credits cardholders with up to $10 for every five Lyft rides they take per month applied as a credit toward their next ride.

4. US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

Why use it for rideshares: Cardholders can opt to earn 5% cash back on their first $2,000 in purchases in two categories of choice each quarter, including ground transportation like rideshares.

Welcome bonus: None

Annual fee: $0

Other benefits: In addition to earning 5% back in two categories on up to $2,000 in purchases each quarter, cardholders can also rack up 2% back on gas, restaurants or grocery stores with no spending caps. All other purchases earn 1% back that can be redeemed either as statement credits or as deposits into your US Bank account.

The other 5% categories include things like cell phone providers, department stores, electronics stores, movie theaters, gyms, furniture stores, fast food restaurants and TV, internet and streaming services.

Why use it for rideshares: Cardholders earn 3x points per dollar on travel, which includes rideshare purchases.

Welcome bonus: 30,000 points (worth $300 cash back) after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $0

Other benefits: Aside from rideshares, this card earns an uncapped 3x points per dollar at restaurants and on food delivery purchases, at gas stations and on other transit purchases like subway and bus tickets, as well as on flights, hotels, home stays and car rentals, and on streaming services. It earns 1x everywhere else.

The Wells Fargo Propel also waives foreign transaction fees and offers cell phone protection against theft and damage worth up to $600 (with a $25 deductible). Points are worth one cent apiece when redeemed for cash back, gift cards or travel, making this a really solid cash-back earner.

6. Apple Card

Why use it for rideshares: Just in September, the relatively new Apple Card began earning 3% cash back on Uber.

Welcome bonus: None

Annual fee: $0

Other benefits: Depending on where and how you use your credit cards, you could be looking at a significant return on spending. The Apple Card earns 3% cash back on Apple store purchases, on both Uber and Uber Eats, as well as at Walgreens, Duane Reed, and on T-Mobile purchases.

Cardholders who use Apple Pay get 2% cash back on all other purchases, but just 1% if they pay with a physical card. It also waives foreign transaction fees.

Why use it for rideshares: Like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Ink Business Preferred, this card’s bonus travel category is quite broad and includes rideshares so that cardholders can earn 2x points per dollar on purchases with services like Uber and Lyft.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $95

Other benefits: The Sapphire Preferred also earns 2x points on dining worldwide. Ultimate Rewards points are transferable to the programs airline and hotel partners including Southwest, United, Hyatt and Marriott. They can also be redeemed at 1.25 cents apiece for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

The card waives foreign transaction fees and even offers primary car rental insurance, which is a huge benefit for frequent travelers.

Why use it for rideshares: Last year, Hyatt updated its credit card to include new benefits including 2x points on local transit and commuting, including rideshares.

Welcome bonus: Up to 50,000 bonus points – 25,000 after spending $3,000 in the first three months and an additional 25,000 for spending $6,000 total in purchases within six months.

Annual fee: $95

Other benefits: In addition to the transit category bonus, cardholders can earn 2x points at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, and on gym memberships. It earns 4x points per dollar on purchases and Hyatt hotels, and 1x on everything else.

Cardmembers receive a free night at a category one through four hotel every cardmember anniversary and can earn another one by spending $15,000 or more during an account year. They also receive automatic Discoverist elite status with World of Hyatt.

Why use it for rideshares: Although it does not earn bonus points on rideshares, the Platinum Card from American Express does refund cardmembers up to $200 per year on Uber rides. They receive $15 worth of statement credits each month, except for December, when they get up to $35.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your card to make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months.

Annual fee: $550

Other benefits: Though the annual fee is high, this premium rewards cards is packed with perks. Cardholders are eligible for a $200 airline incidental fee rebate and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee refunds once every four years. They can register for automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold and Hilton Honors Gold status and can maximize hundreds of dollars’ worth of perks on Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings. Their card also gets them into over 1,200 Priority Pass locations worldwide, Amex’s own Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta).

10. Uber Visa

Why use it for rideshares: After a recent relaunch, this Uber-branded card earns a whopping 5% back in Uber Cash (which can be redeemed for rides) on all Uber purchases including Uber rides and Uber EATS as well as JUMP bike and scooter rentals.

Welcome bonus: Earn $100 cash back after spending $500 in purchases in the first 90 days.

Annual fee: $0

Other benefits: In addition to its Uber-specific earning, the card accrues 4% Uber Cash back at restaurants, bars, hotels and on airfare restaurants, bars, hotels and airfare, and 1% everywhere else. Cardholders who spend $5,000 or more each year also get a $50 annual credit toward digital subscriptions such as Netflix.

This card also comes with valuable cell phone protection for damage or theft worth up to $600 as long as you use the card to pay for your monthly bill. While great for riders who specifically favor Uber, the fact that cash back earned with the card is only good for Uber rides limits this card’s usefulness somewhat.

11. Discover it® Cash Back

Why use it for rideshares: The good news is, this card earns a whopping 5% cash back on Uber and Lyft rides. The bad news is, it is only for three months a year and is capped at $1,500 in spending.

Welcome bonus: None

Annual fee: $0

Other benefits: One of the most solid cash-back cards available, the Discover it Cash Back earns a rate of return of 1% on most purchases. However, it features quarterly rotating categories (January – March, April – June, July – September, October – December) in which cardholders can earn 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases. In 2019, the April – June merchants were gas stations, Uber and Lyft.

We don’t yet know the 2020 calendar, but chances are these services will make a reappearance next spring. Other quarterly bonus categories have included grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com, Target.com and Walmart.com.

Plus, don’t forget the World and World Elite Mastercards

Don’t forget that Mastercard added new benefits for those with World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard products like the Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red, the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, the Citi Premier and the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. They include a $10 credit for every five Lyft rides taken in a calendar year that is then applied to their next ride.

Several top rewards credit cards offer bonus points or cash back specifically on rideshare purchases. But still more field broader travel bonus categories that include services like Lyft and Uber. Check your card benefits and see which one will reap the most significant return on spending for your rideshare purchases.