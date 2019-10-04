The best crochet hooks and accessories you can buy

Crochet is the process of creating designs by knotting yarn using a simple hook. You can crochet all sorts of items, like pillows, blankets, sweaters, costumes, and scarves and hats.

Even though crochet is usually easier to learn than knitting, having the best hooks and accessories will give you better results.

Start with the best hooks and tools like the Lewhoo Ergonomic Crochet Hooks, Storage Bag, and Accessory Tools and then gather a few more accessories for years of creative yarn work.

My first attempt at creating handcrafted accessories from yarn was when I was 9 years old. I was attempting to knit and was woefully unsuccessful. Fortunately, I had grandmothers who crocheted blankets, lace, hats, and scarves like machines. They taught me to crochet, and I was hooked.

Through the years, I’ve made pillows, blankets, sweaters, Halloween costumes, and enough scarves and hats to keep a small city warm. While I did eventually conquer knitting, I still love to crochet because, for me, it is more simple and moves along more quickly.

I started my crochet “career” with just some yarn and a metal hook. With some experience, I’ve found that in addition to yarn and a hook there are crochet tools and accessories that make my crafting time more pleasurable and improve my final results.

I learned through experimentation that I prefer metal hooks over plastic, bamboo, or wood. The yarn glides over the metal hook much more easily. I also discovered ergonomically designed hooks that have a thicker handle. These are wonderful for preventing muscle strain and cramping if you have a long TV-binge-watching-crochet session.

In addition to the tools we’re recommending today, there are others that you may also find helpful. I keep compression gloves in my yarn bag to support sore hand muscles. When I am starting a project using expensive yarn that I hope becomes an heirloom, a yarn swift, ball winder to turn skeins into easy-to-use balls of yarn, and yarn bowl are vital. I am always looking for the most effective, easiest to use, and best value products for myself and to recommend to others.

Read on in the slides below to discover our top picks for crochet hooks and accessories for both experienced and beginning crocheters.

Here are the best crochet hooks and accessories you can buy:

The best crochet hooks

The Lewhoo Ergonomic Crochet Hooks, Accessory Tools, and Organizer gives you everything you need from hooks to stitch markers to joining needles to create crocheted treasures.

Oh, how I wish I had been given this kit on the day I began crafting. Rather than having a mish-mash of crochet hooks purchased at different times and scattered accessories, I could have had everything at my fingertips. When I discovered this kit, I bought it and donated my hodge-podge to a local park so others could begin their journey with crochet.

The Lewhoo Ergonomic Crochet Hooks, Accessory Tools, and Organizer has everything you need all contained in one cute storage bag. You’ll get 12 hooks with ergonomic handles perfect for almost every type of craft yarn. These hooks, sizes 2 mm (B) to 8 mm (L) have a larger, soft rubber grip that reduces strain on hands, wrists, and fingers.

For those who enjoy delicate work with silk or cotton threads, there are eight small hooks (0.6-1.75 mm) perfect for lace. All of the hooks are made from a smooth metal that will not snag yarns.

In addition to the hooks, there are 20 stitch markers to help you keep track of your crochet stitch patterns, nine blunt needles for joining seams or weaving in ends, and a flexible measuring tape to help with sizing and gauge.

All of this is contained in a cute cat-themed zippered case with elastic bands to hold your hooks in place. Accessories are stored in a removable center mesh bag with two pockets for easy access. At only 7.7-inches tall, 6 inches wide, and 1.5 inches thick, this kit slips easily into a yarn tote or purse.

Pros: Hooks for craft yarn, silk and cotton threads; durable organizer; small enough for travel

Cons: Only available in a cat-themed cover

The best crochet tote bag

The Teamoy Yarn Organizer Bag is small enough for easy travel, yet large enough to hold your crochet work in progress, yarn, hooks, and accessories in organized pockets.

If you do any type of yarn craft like crocheting or knitting, you need an organized yarn bag. This is especially true if you like to take along your projects when traveling or sitting in a waiting room. Using an old tote bag can work, but once you move beyond one skein of yarn and one crochet hook, you’ll need more organization.

My favorite crochet and yarn bag to use both at home and on the go is the Teamoy Yarn Organizer Bag. The bag is small enough (15.5 inches wide, 9.8 inches deep, 11.5 inches high) to fit easily under the seat of a plane or tucked into the floorboard of a car but big enough to hold my work in progress and several skeins of yarn. Made from durable ripstop nylon and available in seven colors, the bag has both a carrying handle and padded shoulder strap.

I like the fact that the top of the bag is solid so nothing escapes. When open, the transparent flap allows you to see exactly what you need to access. The main body has one large compartment for whatever you’re working on and five compartments for skeins of yarn. The transparent flap has eight smooth grommets to accommodate different sizes of yarn so that they feed through smoothly without tangling.

To hold your tools and patterns, there are four pockets including one inside the cover for personal items. The zippered front pocket is sectioned to keep small items organized and includes elasticized spots to hold crochet hooks in order.

Pros: Sturdy but flexible, spacious interior to hold project and five skeins of yarn, multiple pockets with organizational sections, handle, adjustable shoulder strap

Cons: Not enough capacity to hold a nearly completed large project like a blanket

The best knitting stitch counter

Counting is essential in crochet, but it’s easy to get distracted. Use the Horsky Tally Counter to keep count.

Crocheting a sweater or blanket is all about following a pattern, counting, and repetition. It is that repetition that makes it so relaxing and takes your mind away from the worries of life. Well, it’s relaxing until you lose count of the rows and realize that the blanket would cover a small car. That’s why you need a counter.

I first tried a digital counter that fit on my finger, but I spent more time trying to keep the yarn from tangling in that thing than I did crocheting. Plus, it made my finger ache.

So I went back to the tried and true Horsky Tally Counter that I’ve used for other tasks for years. It is a basic manual counter you click each time a section or row is finished. I even use it when creating my base chain by counting stitches in groups of 10 or 20.

Made from stainless steel with a mechanical counting action, it doesn’t use a battery or change the count if it is accidentally bumped. It is compact and lightweight enough you can keep it in the palm of your hand while crocheting. When you’re done, press the reset button, and you’re ready to begin a new section.

Pros: Solidly built, reliable counter, no battery needed, compact, easy to use

Cons: Can be bulky in the hand while crocheting

The best yarn snips

Why carry bulky scissors when Fiskars Ultra-Sharp Thread Snips are perfect for your crochet bag? They’re razor-sharp and perfect for making exact cuts.

At several points in your work, you’ll need to cut some yarn. You can hunt down scissors, gnaw the yarn into submission with your teeth, or make it easy with the Fiskars Ultra-Sharp Thread Snips.

I am in love with these snips and have several pairs. I keep one with my crochet supplies, one with my knitting projects, one in the bedroom closet to snip loose threads I find on clothes, and one with my sewing supplies. They are perfect for making exact cuts on yarn. The stainless steel blades on the snips are razor-sharp, and because I only them for threads and yarn, they stay razor-sharp.

At only 5 inches long, they are ideal for an on-the-go yarn bag. The built-in blade guard helps prevent accidents, and there’s no protective cap to lose. The handles are coated with a molded plastic that helps them conform to your hand, giving you a good grip when snipping.

Pros: Sharp, stainless steel blades, built-in safety guard, easy to use, money-back guarantee

Cons: Tips can break if dropped with the safety guard disengaged

The best crochet blocking boards

After spending hours handcrafting something beautiful, KnitIQ Blocking Mats will give your crochet project a professional finishing touch.

When I am crocheting or knitting, I tend to tug a little too tightly, leaving my work a little askew. Lucky for me, I found KnitIQ Blocking Mats help me correct all my wonky work.

Blocking is usually done after a section or project is completed. By dampening the yarn, especially if it is a natural fiber, and pinning it to blocking boards in the desired final shape, it will hold that shape well.

The mats are made from thick, durable foam and come in nine puzzle-like squares that can be interlocked to form the size and shape you need for your project. The covering on the foam is self-healing so that pinholes disappear in time for the next use. Each block is covered with a grid so you can create straight lines and gauge sizing.

The KnitIQ boards come with a storage bag and pins with a T-bar head so you’re ready to get to work. For larger projects, you can purchase additional boards separately.

I’ve had mine for several years and they look brand new after many uses. I think you’ll find them handy for crochet, knitting, macrame, and countless other craft projects.

Pros: Self-healing foam, puzzle-shaped pieces can be arranged to fit project size, T-pins included

Cons: One pack will not accommodate large blanket or throw