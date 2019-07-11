Busy cooks have been turning out delicious, easy, convenient meals in their Crock-Pots since the early 1970s.

We researched the dozens of available Crock-Pot slow cookers on today’s market to find the best ones you can buy, and the 6-Quart Programmable Cook-and-Carry is our top pick.

I’m a huge Crock-Pot fan. After all, what other kitchen appliance allows you to toss in your dinner in the morning, and then drive off to work while it cooks to perfection? What else turns out tasty meals without heating up your kitchen, or miraculously converts inexpensive-but-tough cuts of meat into tender, fall-off-the-bone deliciousness? I’ve had several of these handy appliances over the past three decades, and use my current slow cooker at least once a week. Every kitchen – whether it’s in a dorm room, studio apartment, or mansion – deserves a Crock-Pot.

Introduced by the Rival Company in 1971, and owned today by Sunbeam, the original Crock-Pot was intended for cooking beans. Today, you can cook just about anything in this handy kitchen appliance, including obvious dishes like soups, stews, and casseroles, but also desserts including cheesecake, breakfasts, side dishes, corn on the cob, risotto, French toast, and so much more – the list is nearly endless. Best of call, Crock-Pot slow cookers are affordable.

If you’re getting ready to buy your first Crock-Pot – or you want to add one with unique features to your collection – then read on. Using research and my experience in testing and using them, I’ve whittled down the many models of Crock-Pot on the market to the five that are most highly rated, and that I find to be the most useful.

Here are the best Crock-Pot slow cookers you can buy:

The best Crock-Pot overall

The 6-Quart Programmable Cook-and-Carry Crock-Pot is big enough for a crowd with a lockable lid for easy transport and it has programmable cooking times.

The Crock-Pot Programmable Cook-and-Carry solves one slow cooker concern: What do you do if you’ll be gone for ten hours, but the meal you’re preparing only needs to cook for eight? No need to worry if you have this convenient slow cooker. Just set the timer for your desired cooking time before you head out.

You can set cooking times from 30 minutes to 20 hours and leave your worries behind. The Crock-Pot will cook your dinner to perfection, and then automatically switch itself over to the “Warm” setting once the time is up.

With a 6-quart capacity, this is the perfect Crock-Pot for larger families. You can fit a six-pound roast inside, several pieces of meat along with vegetables, or go ahead and roast a whole chicken in it – you’ll still have room for carrots and potatoes.

Expert reviewers have praised the long timer, modern appearance, handles, and locking lid. That locking lid with its sealing gasket is another fine feature of this Crock-Pot – no more spills when traveling with the cooker to a picnic, potluck, or tailgate party.

Amazon shoppers are pleased with this slow cooker as well. It has more than 5,000 reviews and an average of 4.1 stars. Buyers like the large capacity, the programmable timer, and the sleek appearance. Several owners complained that the Crock-Pot seemed to run too hot on the “Low” setting, however. Note that both the “Low” and “High” settings of a Crock-Pot reach the same maximum temperature of roughly 210 degrees. It just takes longer to reach the maximum temperature on low.

The locking lid is a hit. One owner said, “The slow cooker tipped over once in the car while full of sloppy joe meat, and to my surprise when I arrived at my destination, not a drop of the sloppy joe meat (or sauce) leaked out.”

Pros: Locking lid with gasket, programmable timer, large capacity, stainless steel finish, and modern appearance

Cons: Might cook too hot on low setting, priciest option on our list

The best for small families

If you’re only cooking for two or three people, the 3-Quart Round Manual Crock-Pot is the perfect size.

This is the Crock-Pot I’ve been using for the past six years or so. In fact, even as I write this, it’s working its magic in my kitchen cooking a chicken enchilada casserole that is oh-so-tasty. That means my kitchen isn’t hot, I’ll only have one crock to wash after dinner instead of multiple pans, and I’m not having to waste any time in the kitchen stirring, adjusting temperatures, or paying any attention at all. Perfect.

As the “Manual” part of the product’s name suggests, this Crock-Pot is very basic: no digital controls, no timer, and no programming capabilities. Just a simple knob with settings for “Off,” “Warm,” “Low,” and “Hot.” That’s fine with me, however. I don’t require any bells and whistles, and the super-low price of less than $20 made it even more appealing. Amazon buyers seem to agree with me: The 3-Quart Round Manual Crock-Pot has nearly 4,000 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars.

The 3-quart size is perfect for my family of three. I’ve used it to cook small roasts with vegetables, stews and soups with extensive ingredient lists, and 2-to-3 pounds of chicken without any overflow or extended cook time.

Amazon buyers agree, praising the Crock-Pot’s convenient size for a small family. One satisfied buyer said, “It’s small enough so that it doesn’t dry out smaller quantities of soup or meat cooked over a long period of time, and it takes up less space on the counter than my large Crock-Pot.”

One issue with this Crock-Pot that is frequently mentioned, however, is that there is no gasket between the glass lid and the crock, so moisture “spits” out along the edges, causing the lid to rattle a bit during the late stages of the cooking time. I find that it’s not a big deal, though, and does not affect the cooking process.

Pros: Great price, perfect size for two or three people, easy-to-clean ceramic crock, stainless-steel attractive finish.

Cons: Some spitting of moisture during cooking, no ability to program in advance

The best for entertaining

The ingenious design of the Crock-Pot Hook Up Connectable Entertaining System makes buffet-style entertaining a breeze.

One of the toughest aspects of hosting a buffet – or even a sit-down dinner, for that matter – is keeping everything warm while your guests enjoy their meal. Crock-Pot has solved the problem with the interlocking Hook Up system.

The crocks are mix-and-match and there are several metallic colors to choose from, as well as multiple sizes. Each has the basic manual settings: “Off,” “Warm,” “Low,” and “High.” But what sets the Hook Up apart from other Crock-Pot slow cookers is that you can connect up to six units together with only one plug going into an electrical outlet.

The different sizes make it so easy to cook and serve various dishes: Use the 1-quart double crock for dips and savories; a 2-quart crock for meatballs, hot wings, and similar finger foods; and a 3.5-quart crock for meats, stews, soups, or chili dishes. Or, of course, you can use just one crock to prepare a small meal or side dish for your family.

Amazon buyers like this nifty Crock-Pot system. It has nearly 400 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars. Owners mentioned the wide range of foods they’ve prepared and served in the crocks, along with the convenience of keeping everything at serving temperature through the entire event. A typical comment: “They are easy to store, work like they should, are easy to set up and take down, and made my life a whole lot easier. I actually got to get out of the kitchen and enjoy the party!”

When not in use, the Hook Up units stack for storage.

Pros: Multiple sizes and colors, makes it easy to host a buffet

Cons: Take up quite a bit of storage and counter space, expensive, pieces sold separately

The best for casseroles

The Crock-Pot 3.5-Quart Casserole Crock is especially versatile for making casseroles and so much more.

Prep your meal in the Crock-Pot 3.5-Quart Ceramic Casserole Crock the night before – French toast casserole, chicken and biscuits, sausage and egg casserole, barbecue chicken and veggies, just about anything else you fancy – store the crock in the fridge overnight, slip it into the Crock-Pot base when it’s time to get cooking, go about your business for the next several hours, and then come home to a delicious, hot meal. Of course, you don’t have to prepare your dish the night before, but it sure is convenient to have that option.

The 3.5-Quart Casserole Crock is, as the name suggests, shaped like a casserole dish instead of the traditional upright slow cooker design. That means it’s ideal for casseroles and lasagnas, but don’t limit yourself. You can cook chicken, meat, and veggies in this slow cooker as well, and in fact, larger pieces of meat or chicken tend to cook more evenly and quickly. The removable stoneware crock is also oven-safe, so you can warm or finish dishes in the oven if desired.

And of course, as casseroles are classic potluck fare, this model comes with a Cook & Carry locking lid system, so no worries about your meal spilling out en-route to the event. As a bonus, the attractive lattice design looks great on the buffet table, so no need to transfer your food into another serving dish. It’s also available in solid charcoal, plum, and navy.

The 3.5-Quart Casserole Crock has more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.5 star average on Amazon. Buyers really like this slow cooker; many say they also own a traditionally shaped Crock-Pot but reach for this one when preparing a meal that isn’t large enough to fill their other crock to the recommended half-to-three-quarters-full mark. They use it for all sorts of things beyond casseroles, too, including ribs, chicken and rice, mac and cheese, corned beef, pork chops, and cake.

On the downside, some customers said the handles didn’t feel strong enough to carry the full crock. Others commented about the heat of the appliance’s exterior while it’s cooking, but this is an issue with every slow cooker, not just this one. Touch a Crock-Pot after it’s been on a while, and you’re likely to burn your finger.

This is a manual Crock-Pot, with a knob for setting it to “Off,” “Warm,” “Low,” or “High.”

Pros: Versatile size and shape, locking lid, attractive appearance, reasonable price

Cons: Handles might feel unstable when carrying the full crock

The best for lunches on the go

Forget about the office microwave or cold sandwiches; with the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock, you can heat up a delicious meal right at your desk.

Sure, at lunchtime you can brown-bag it, nuke a frozen dinner in the dirty office microwave, or pick up a greasy burger from the food truck. Or, you can enjoy a healthy meal that you prepared at home in the 20-ounce Crock-Pot Lunch Crock, brought into your office, dropped into the warming base, and then plugged in for a few hours of warming.

Note that the Lunch Crock is not for cooking food, but for warming food that’s already been cooked. So it’s perfect for leftovers of all types – hot cereal, soup, chili, and stews.

This personal-size Crock-Pot has more than 2,500 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.6 stars. Customers love not having to wait for the office microwave or stand in line in the cafeteria. Many commented that they purchased additional food containers so they can prepare several meals in advance, then just grab-and-go on work mornings. Most buyers stated that the device took just a couple of hours to heat their meal.

As with all things, there are complaints, most having to do with the lid. Several customers said their Lunch Crock’s lid warped, leaked, or did not fit properly. Still, overall, customers really like this ingenious mini-appliance.

The handy device has a carrying handle for easy transport, along with a dishwasher safe lid and food container. The electrical cord wraps around the warming base when not in use. Unlike other Crock-Pots, there are no controls on the Lunch Crock. Simply plug it in to turn it on and unplug it to turn it off. You can even choose from red, black, blue, or pink to match your style. You may want to get a big-enough lunch tote to carry it in.

Pros: A great alternative to brown bags, plastic storage containers, or buying lunch each day

Cons: Some complaints of issues with the lid

How to use your Crock-Pot

Regardless of which Crock-Pot you choose, you’ll achieve the best results by following these tips: