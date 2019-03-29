The best cruise line for every type of traveler

caption There’s a cruise line for every type of traveler. source Flickr / eGuide Travel

Cruiseline.com used data from 30,000 reviews to learn which cruise line is best for certain types of travelers.

Overall, Royal Caribbean is the best cruise line to take.

If you prioritize cabin quality, food, drink, and friendship-oriented cruises, then Celebrity Cruises is the right line for you.

If you prioritize onboard activities and entertainment, Royal Caribbean is the right line for you.

When it comes to booking a cruise, there is an overwhelming number of options, and sometimes you may make the wrong choice and end up disappointed.

That’s why Cruiseline.com compiled data from over 30,000 online reviews to find out which cruise lines are the best for which type of traveler. Whether you love entertainment or prioritize food and drink, there is a cruise for you.

From the person traveling alone to the family traveling with small children, these are the cruise lines you should consider boarding on your next adventure.

Overall, the most popular and positively reviewed cruise line is Royal Caribbean with 4.32 out of 5 rating.

caption Symphony of the Seas is a Royal Caribbean ship. source Fred Tanneau/ Getty

Here are the runner ups:

2. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.32 out of 5

3. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 4.31 out of 5

4. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.28 out of 5

5. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.26 out of 5

The most beloved cruise ship is Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

caption Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source JORGE GUERRERO/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Allure of the Seas with a score of 4.52 out of 5

3. Carnival Dream with a score of 4.48 out of 5

4. Carnival Breeze with a score of 4.47 out of 5

5. Disney Dream with a score of 4.45 out of 5

Symphony of the Seas is also considered the best new ship.

caption Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source Andia/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Celebrity Edge with a score of 4.28 out of 5

3. Carnival Horizon with a score of 4.28 out of 5

4. MSC Seaview with a score of 4.24 out of 5

5. Norwegian Bliss with a score of 4.20 out of 5

If you’re looking for the nicest cabins, those on Celebrity Cruises ranked the highest with a 4.44 out of 5 rating.

caption Stateroom aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Eclipse. source Heather Cowper/ Flickr

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.41 out of 5

3. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.36 out of 5

4. Cunard with a score of 4.36 out of 5

5. Viking Ocean Cruises with a score of 4.35 out of 5

If food and drink are most important to you, then Celebrity Cruises is the best with a 4.32 out of 5 rating.

caption Dining aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Century. source Jim G/ Flickr

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.25 out of 5

3. Holland America Line with a score of 4.22 out of 5

4. Oceania Cruises with a score of 4.22 out of 5

5. Viking Ocean Cruises with a score of 4.21 out of 5

For onboard activities, Royal Caribbean has the best options with a 4.06 out of 5 rating.

caption Royal Caribbean’s bungee trampoline. source Sun Sentinel/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.04 out of 5

3. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 3.97 out of 5

4. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 3.96 out of 5

5. Cunard with a score of 3.87 out of 5

If great service is important to you, Celebrity Cruises comes out on top with a rating of 4.61 out of 5.

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice. source Peter Bishoff/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.57 out of 5

3. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.56 out of 5

4. Holland America with a score of 4.54 out of 5

5. Cunard with a score of 4.52 out of 5

If you love on-board entertainment, then Royal Caribbean is your best bet. It has a 4.15 out of 5 rating.

caption Theatre aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. source Alain Denantes/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.12 out of 5

3. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.03 out of 5

4. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 4.02 out of 5

5. Princess Cruises with a score of 3.95 out of 5

If the quality of the ship is important to you, Disney Cruise Lines came out on top with a rating of 4.53 out of 5.

caption Disney Cruise. source GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 4.51 out of 5

3. Viking Ocean Cruises with a score of 4.49 out of 5

4. Cunard with a score of 4.47 out of 5

5. Oceania Cruises with a score of 4.46 out of 5

If you haven’t been on a cruise before, Royal Caribbean is best for first-timers with a rating of 4.523 out of 5.

caption Royal Caribbean’s Majesty. source Jeff Greenberg/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 4.522 out of 5

3. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.46 out of 5

4. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.39 out of 5

5. Norwegian Cruise Line with a score of 4.30 out of 5

The best cruise line for singles and friends is Celebrity Cruises with a rating of 4.39 out of 5.

caption Celebrity Cruise’s Edge. source Sebastien Salom Gomis/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.37 out of 5

3. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.34 out of 5

4. Holland America with a score of 4.30 out of 5

5. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.29 out of 5

If you’re looking to get away with your significant other, Celebrity Cruises is also the best cruise line with a 4.37 out of 5 rating.

caption Couple in front of cruise ships. source Paul J. Richards/Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.36 out of 5

3. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.33 out of 5

4. Cunard with a score of 4.29 out of 5

5. Holland America with a score of 4.28 out of 5

If you’re traveling with young children, Disney Cruise Line comes out on top with a score of 4.394 out of 5.

caption Families aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Magic. source Maria Maarbes/Shutterstock

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.392 out of 5

3. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.30 out of 5

4. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.27 out of 5

5. MSC Cruises with a score of 4.22 out of 5

If you’re traveling with teenagers, Royal Caribbean is your best option with a score of 4.36 out of 5.

caption Teens on Royal Caribbean. source Charles Sykes/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 4.34 out of 5

3. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.31 out of 5

4. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 4.28 out of 5

5. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.27 out of 5

Carnival Cruise Line has the best programs for kids with a score of 4 out of 5.

caption Children aboard a Carnival Cruise. source Greg Doherty/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Royal Caribbean with a score of 3.96 out of 5

3. Disney Cruise Line with a score of 3.94 out of 5

4. Princess Cruises with a score of 3.71 out of 5

5. Celebrity Cruises with a score of 3.63 out of 5

If you’re traveling in a large group, Celebrity Cruises is the best option for you with a rating of 4.37 out of 5.

caption A crowd in front of a cruise ship. source Kevork Djansezian/ Getty

Here are the runner-ups:

2. Royal Caribbean with a score of 4.35 out of 5

3. Holland America Line with a score of 4.289 out of 5

4. Carnival Cruise Line with a score of 4.288 out of 5

5. Princess Cruises with a score of 4.27 out of 5