caption Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas made CruiseCritic’s list of the best cruise ships for families. source Royal Caribbean International

When you’re taking your family on a cruise, it’s important to choose a cruise ship that has something for everyone.

The website CruiseCritic examined reviews from its users to determine which cruise ships are the best for families. (A CruiseCritic representative said thousands of reviews were used in the website’s 2019 “cruiser’s choice” awards, but declined to give a specific number.) The list includes a variety of ships from big names like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Disney Cruise Line.

These are the 10 best cruise ships for families, according to CruiseCritic users.

10. Freedom of the Seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The kids were kept very busy with the arcade, pools, splash parks and FlowRider, kids lounge and teen disco. They also enjoyed the movies at the pool in the evenings.” – lisapilot

9. Oasis of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The kids’ clubs offer a wide array of activities with a great view of the sea.” – Cruise Craz Family

8. Allure of the Seas

caption An ice show on Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The kids always found something that surprised or amazed them.” – Miriamd123

7. Carnival Glory

caption Carnival’s Cruise Line’s Carnival Glory. source Shutterstock/Solarisys

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

CruiseCritic user review: “We traveled with two children and a total family of four … The value is really there over other cruise lines.” – Rickgrimes

6. Jewel of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “All staff were amazing with our young kids and very patient. We have cruised Royal many times in the past and will continue to do so!” – SherriAdi

5. Disney Dream

caption A children’s play area on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream. source Kent Phillips/Disney Cruise Line

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line

CruiseCritic user review: “Kids loved the ‘aqua duck’ water slide and pools. Disney movies are constantly being shown at the kid pool area and are fun to watch.” – drlindajoy

4. Symphony of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas. source SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The onboard entertainment was very good especially the Aqua show … thoroughly enjoyed by the whole family including our eleven grandchildren, ages ranging from 19 down to 4 years.” – Helen Morrow

3. Ruby Princess

caption Princess Cruise Line’s Ruby Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “All in all we had a great time as a family … Princess also did a great job helping our 2 elderly family members who needed additional assistance.” – sdjaffe

2. Regal Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “Ten family members cruised together for the 2nd time … Dining was superior, as was the entertainment. The boarding and disembarkation process was very smooth and fast.” – Madjacksam

1. Disney Magic

caption Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic. source Disney Cruise Line

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line

CruiseCritic user review: “Disney does such a great job making your little princes and princesses feel special.” – San127

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.