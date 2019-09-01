- source
- Royal Caribbean International
- The website CruiseCritic compiled a ranking of the best cruise ships for families based on reviews from its users.
- The list includes a variety of ships from big names like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Disney Cruise Line.
- A CruiseCritic representative said thousands of reviews were used in the website’s 2019 “cruiser’s choice” awards, but declined to give a specific number.
When you’re taking your family on a cruise, it’s important to choose a cruise ship that has something for everyone.
These are the 10 best cruise ships for families, according to CruiseCritic users.
10. Freedom of the Seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
CruiseCritic user review: “The kids were kept very busy with the arcade, pools, splash parks and FlowRider, kids lounge and teen disco. They also enjoyed the movies at the pool in the evenings.” – lisapilot
9. Oasis of the Seas
- source
- Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
CruiseCritic user review: “The kids’ clubs offer a wide array of activities with a great view of the sea.” – Cruise Craz Family
8. Allure of the Seas
- source
- Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
CruiseCritic user review: “The kids always found something that surprised or amazed them.” – Miriamd123
7. Carnival Glory
- source
- Shutterstock/Solarisys
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
CruiseCritic user review: “We traveled with two children and a total family of four … The value is really there over other cruise lines.” – Rickgrimes
6. Jewel of the Seas
- source
- Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
CruiseCritic user review: “All staff were amazing with our young kids and very patient. We have cruised Royal many times in the past and will continue to do so!” – SherriAdi
5. Disney Dream
- source
- Kent Phillips/Disney Cruise Line
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line
CruiseCritic user review: “Kids loved the ‘aqua duck’ water slide and pools. Disney movies are constantly being shown at the kid pool area and are fun to watch.” – drlindajoy
4. Symphony of the Seas
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
CruiseCritic user review: “The onboard entertainment was very good especially the Aqua show … thoroughly enjoyed by the whole family including our eleven grandchildren, ages ranging from 19 down to 4 years.” – Helen Morrow
3. Ruby Princess
- source
- Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
CruiseCritic user review: “All in all we had a great time as a family … Princess also did a great job helping our 2 elderly family members who needed additional assistance.” – sdjaffe
2. Regal Princess
- source
- Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
CruiseCritic user review: “Ten family members cruised together for the 2nd time … Dining was superior, as was the entertainment. The boarding and disembarkation process was very smooth and fast.” – Madjacksam
1. Disney Magic
- source
- Disney Cruise Line
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line
CruiseCritic user review: “Disney does such a great job making your little princes and princesses feel special.” – San127
