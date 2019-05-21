10 of the best cruises to take if you’re retired

caption Cruises can be especially convenient and fun for those who are retired. source Shutterstock

Cruises can be a great vacation option for retirees because they are a great way to explore the world in a convenient and luxurious way.

Some cruises specifically cater to adults and people who are retired can enjoy the benefits of long cruises that sail around the world.

INSIDER put together a list of some of the best cruises for people who are retired.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Thanks to the huge variety of port destinations and all-inclusive packages aboard most ships, cruises are a popular, convenient way to travel the world after you retire.

Of course, not all cruises are created equal and choosing the right cruise entirely depends on the kind of trip you’re looking to take. For this reason, you may want to do research to ensure you’re embarking on a ship that fits your needs.

Here are some of the best cruises to embark on for a post-retirement vacation.

The Celebrity Reflection is a great option for people who want to kick off their retirement in style.

caption This ship has plenty of restaurants. source Shutterstock

The Celebrity Cruise fleet currently has 10 cruise ships that hold thousands of passengers. With destinations in Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, and Iceland, this cruise is a great choice for folks who like a mix of relaxation and adventure.

And when it comes to the cruising experience, there’s no shortage of great things to do on the ship. For example, those who love to shop will enjoy spending time at the ship’s Grand Plaza, which features premium brands like Tiffany & Co, Swiss Watch, and Bvlgari.

World-class, inventive dining options also set this cruise apart from the rest. The Reflection currently boasts more than 10 different restaurants, which means there’s no shortage of gastronomic variety while at sea. There is a bistro that offers elegant French cuisine and an open-air grill that lets guests cook their own custom, flatbread pizza.

And, while aboard this ship, guests who purchase specialty dining have the option to enjoy a signature TableMation experience during their meal, which transforms their dinner plate into a canvas for stunning, visual entertainment.

In addition, the ship offers rooms and experiences at varied price points for every type of traveler and it is wheelchair accessible and autism-friendly.

A Princess Cruise is a great choice for retirees who are looking for a mix of fun-filled vacation activities and relaxation.

caption Princess Cruises have fun and relaxing activities. source Studio Barcelona / Shutterstock

The award-winning cruise line currently offers a wide range of voyages and retirees can take advantage of Princess’s multiple world cruise itineraries.

Popular routes include a 111-day voyage to and from Los Angeles, California, and a 96-day journey through the South Pacific to Cape Town, South Africa. Travelers who don’t want to be on the ship for an extended period of time also have the option to book individual segments of the cruise rather than the entire, months-long trip.

Travelers will also appreciate the freedom to choose between a traditional fine dining plan at a fixed time every night or an Anytime Dining plan that lets them eat whenever they please.

On top of that, there’s a huge variety of activities on the ship, from book clubs to dance lessons.

And although there are children allowed on the ship, the cruise line has its own adults-only deck called The Sanctuary, where individuals over the age of 18 can enjoy private massages and quiet, upscale lounge areas.

The Norwegian Bliss is an impressive cruise for retirees hoping to see the beauty of Alaska’s glaciers.

caption The Norwegian Bliss can provide you with stunning views. source Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a wide variety of voyages to parts of the world like Hawaii, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean, but its Alaska itinerary is especially ideal for retirees who are simply looking to relax.

Norwegian offers several seven-day, nine-day, 11-day, 12-day, and 15-day Alaska cruises that depart from places like Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

On this type of cruise, travelers can spend time inside of the ship’s massive, 180-degree Observation Lounge and watch glaciers appear in the window.

In addition, the cruise line’s policy of freestyle dining means guests can eat at any of the three complimentary dining rooms they want without a reservation. Although there is no strictly enforced dress code for dinner, travelers can have fun styling looks for the ship’s theme nights, which usually include tributes to the ’70s or ’80s.

At ports, travelers can also take part in the cruise’s many excursions, like whale watching or riding along the Canadian Yukon pass.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line also currently offers special discounts and bonuses for AARP members.

Holland America’s cruises are known for accessibility and luxury,

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to Holland America. The popular cruise line currently travels to 473 different ports around the globe, including locations in Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, Japan, and the North Atlantic.

But although the fleet travels to many destinations, the cruise line is known for its award-winning itineraries to Alaska and Scandinavia. And, depending on the kind of experience travelers are looking for, guests can book a cruise on one of its smaller vessels or its much larger, mid-size ships.

According to Cruise Critic, although Holland America is open to families, the majority of guests tend to be 55 or older. The vessels also offer plenty of wheelchair-accessible staterooms and scooters and wheelchairs are also available to borrow.

With onboard entertainment that’s specifically curated toward mature audiences, retirees can enjoy new shows each night. Some of the cruise’s featured live performers include the B.B. King All Star band, Lincoln Center Stage chamber musicians, and Billboard Onboard classic-rock performances.

Travelers can also participate in interactive activities like aerobics classes or group trivia games. For an additional cost, individuals can even work with a sommelier to create their own custom wine blend.

Guests also have the option to book a wide range of cabins, including 171-square-foot staterooms and 800-square-foot suites.

Victory Cruises are ideal for people who want a more personalized cruise.

caption Victory Cruises are known for providing a personalized experience. source Shutterstock

With Victory Cruises, voyagers can marvel at unforgettable views of the Canadian coastline during the popular Fall Foliage Cruise or visit the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during The Great Lakes cruise.

While at sea, guests can partake in afternoon tea and enjoy live music each day. There is also a complimentary cocktail hour before dinner every evening. And, since there are no children allowed on the Victory ships, only adults are aboard this ship.

Guests also have the option to choose from multiple different cabin types at varied price points, though all rooms include an ocean view. Current Victory Cruise itineraries include places like the US Great Lakes, New England, and northeastern Canada.

Read More: 5 of the best cruises for accessible travel

Avalon Waterways offers unique, specialty cruises catered toward adults who have a variety of interests.

caption The cruise line has rave reviews. source Avalon Waterways

The popular cruise line is well-reviewed on Cruise Critic and offers journeys along famous river routes in Europe, South America, and Asia. According to Cruise Critic, Avalon Waterways stands out for its themed cruises that make it easy for guests to bond with the staff and each other over shared interests.

Aboard every ship is an Adventure Center that can help guests book guided offshore excursions or simply provide recommendations if they want to explore everything solo.

In addition, the cruise line’s suites have 30% more space than a standard cruise stateroom. Plus, its Open-Air Balcony design allows guests to wake up to stunning views during their trip.

Dining options range from casual sit-down luncheons at the Panorama Dining Room to themed, four-course, tasting menus on specific evenings.

Even though children over 8 years old are allowed to accompany parents on the cruise, the crowd is typically comprised of adults in their mid-50s, according to Cruise Critic.

Viking River cruises are an excellent option for retirees who want an intimate journey to smaller ports throughout the world.

Guests can choose from itineraries that include exclusive destinations larger cruise ships typically cannot access, such as UNESCO world heritage sites and smaller, riverside towns throughout France, Russia, Austria, Portugal, Germany, Spain, Asia, and Egypt.

According to the Viking website, its ships travel to more than 300 different ports throughout the world.

Retirees may also appreciate that this cruise caters to crowds who want a culturally enriching experience. Some examples of onboard entertainment include live performances by Portuguese Fado singers during the journey through Portugal’s Douro Valley or an Austrian strudel-making class when cruising the Danube.

And travelers don’t even have to leave the ship for a taste of authentic regional cuisine with the cruise’s premium, destination-focused dinner service.

For retirees hoping to see a lot of places in one trip, check out Viking’s Ultimate World Cruise.

In addition to offering exceptional river cruises, Viking takes passengers on The Ultimate World Cruise, a 245-day voyage to 53 different countries.

According to the Viking Cruises website, voyagers’ journeys begin and end in London, with stops throughout Scandinavia, The Mediterranean, South America, North America, South Pacific, and Asia.

Travelers have the opportunity to see a lot, from majestic sights like The Great Barrier Reef and Amazon River to iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal and La Sagrada Familia. In addition, guests will get the chance to learn about each destination through curated lectures from professional historians. Plus, the entire cruise is only for adults.

Since the cruise duration is nearly eight months long, travelers can expect the majority of the ship’s passengers to be fellow retirees who want to enjoy a culturally enriching experience instead of a nonstop party.

A Crystal Cruise will take guests on a journey to explore breathtaking places.

caption You can see destinations on all seven continents. source Shutterstock

With only two mid-size ships in its ocean fleet, Crystal Cruises is one of the most exclusive upscale cruise lines out there. These ships travel to destinations on all seven continents. The cruise line can take guests to see ancient artifacts in Rome or even penguins in Antarctica.

On both of the Crystal Cruises ships (named Symphony and Serenity), guests can sign up for Pilates classes, yoga, and even ballroom-dance classes. Those who would rather sit back and watch the action unfold are sure to be entertained by the ship’s cabaret nights, magic shows, and Broadway-style productions. And for those looking for a bit of mental challenge, consider signing up for one of the ship’s complimentary bridge classes.

With multiple dining options aboard the ships, including the international cuisine of the Waterside dining room, travelers have plenty of food options. Plus, guests can try one of the ship’s specialty restaurants, which offer a range of different cuisines like Chinese, Italian, and Brazilian.

A Silversea Cruise is the ultimate trip for people who are looking to be pampered.

caption The ships are all-inclusive. source Shutterstock

With less than a dozen ships in its fleet, Silversea cruises focus on providing ultra-luxurious experiences that make its guests feel like royalty. Guests aboard any all-inclusive Silversea Cruise are provided with a butler who takes care of things like dinner reservations and travel plans.

On the ship, sophisticated restaurants offer guests excellent authentic, gourmet cuisine inspired by different ports during every night of their cruise. In addition, the nearly one-to-one ratio of staff members to passengers ensures that visitors are in for supremely personalized service throughout their entire voyage.

But beyond providing the five-star treatment, Silversea cruises are famous for offering adventurous itineraries to 900 different destinations to places like the Arctic and Greenland.

The cruise line also offers a variety of excursions for all ability levels, such as private garden shows in Bangkok and exotic bird watching in the Galapagos.

While on the ship, travelers can take part in one of Silversea’s many activities like cooking classes, lectures, and beginner-level dance lessons. On the ships, guests also have access to world-class spas that provide massages, acupuncture, aromatherapy, and more.