The best curtain rods you can buy

Curtain rods are functional but they also act as a decorative accessory to the curtains in your home.

The Decopolitan End Cap Single Curtain Rod Set is our top pick because you can choose from a variety of finishes, the rods are sturdy, and they complement just about any space.

Whether you have just moved into a new home or are redecorating, window treatments are one of the first things you need to add privacy and style to your space. Selecting the curtains depends on function and personal taste, but it’s easy to forget that the curtain rods should also be selected with care.

Curtain rods and hardware can be chosen purely for functionality or as a finishing touch, like selecting jewelry for an outfit. In every instance, the rods must be able to accommodate the weight of the fabric and the number of curtain layers at each window.

When you’re shopping for a curtain rod, consider the finish color. Do you want the rod to disappear, complement the curtains, or make a statement? Look at other finishes in the room. Stainless steel or nickel are great in kitchens and bathrooms, but copper or bronze may work better with lighting fixtures in living spaces.

Before you begin your search, be sure to measure the window or area you want to cover so that you are sure the curtain rod meets your needs before you fall in love with it. It’s also important that the rod is sized to accommodate the grommets, curtain rings, or top pocket opening of the curtains you’ve selected.

The best curtain rod overall

source Decopolitan

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, sturdy curtain rod in a variety of finishes, Decopolitan’s End Cap Single Curtain Rod Set is the best choice.

Affordable and durable, the Decopolitan End Cap Single Curtain Rod Set with its clean, classic lines is a perfect choice. The set is offered in three finishes, including black espresso, nickel, and copper, and you can get it in adjustable lengths from 18 to 144 inches. The finishes are baked on, factory applied to the metal – not painted – for durability.

The rods measure 7/8 of an inch in diameter and feature a matching end cap. The rod and mounting brackets are made from steel to support heavier fabrics. The only tools needed for installation are a 1/4-inch drill bit, Phillips head screwdriver, and a level. Matching curtain holdbacks are sold separately.

Widely available online and in stores, the curtain rods received great reviews from buyers at Kohls. One buyer wrote, “This product came as described and installation was a breeze. I was worried about the extension and weight but the rods were solid with the middle support.”

On Amazon, 68% of shoppers found the rods to be just what they need. Top comments were “easy to install,” “looks great,” and “great price.”

The many options for sizes and finishes will meet the demands of nearly every home. If a larger rod is desired, Decopolitan offers a wide variety of drapery hardware reflecting the latest in home decor trends.

Pros: Sturdy, all metal construction, three finishes available, adjustable rods in a variety of sizes

Cons: May not support heavy drapes over a long span

The best curtain rod for renters

source RoomDividersNow

Why you’ll love it: Landlords can get pretty upset when you start drilling holes for curtain rods, but with a RoomDividersNow tension rod, you can avoid stressing them out.

Tension curtain rods are the perfect solution for renters. There are no holes to drill in the wall to mount hardware, they can be used with decorative curtain rings or simply slipped through the top pocket of the curtain, and you can take them with you to your next home.

The rods from RoomDividersNow come in a variety of adjustable sizes from 28 inches to 150 inches. As the company’s name implies, you can use them for windows or create a room divider in a loft or kid’s room. These heavy-duty rods come in black, gold, silver, or white finishes.

If you are looking for a turn-key solution, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a package that includes the rod and a heavyweight panel curtain in a choice of seven colors. The majority of reviews are five stars with one buyer stating, “Great quality product. Easy to set up, color great. Great value. Love it.”

Some 68% of the nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon say that RoomDividersNow rods are five-star worthy. The most commonly mentioned phrases are “easy to install,” “well made,” “heavy duty,” and “good quality.”

Pros: Easy to use, no holes to drill, can be easily moved to a new location

Cons: Not the most decorative rod, will rust in high humidity areas, long runs may need additional center support to prevent sagging

The best curtain rod for traverse draw heavy drapes

source Rod Desyne

Why you’ll love it: For heavy fabrics or long runs of drapery, the Rod Desyne Heavy Duty Adjustable Traverse Rod is an excellent choice for smoothly opening and closing drapes.

A long span of drapes over multiple windows or sliding glass doors can be difficult to open and close by hand. A long curtain rod is going to need center supports to hold the weight of the fabric and that makes closing drapes completely nearly impossible. Using a traverse rod with a pull-cord system will solve the problem.

By pulling a cord to smoothly slide drapes open and closed, you do not need to pull on the fabric with your hands. This keeps the drapes cleaner and looking new longer by reducing wear and tear.

Traverse rods are available for single or double-hung drapes if you would like to add sheers under heavier fabrics. The Rod Desyne Traverse Rod comes in adjustable lengths of 30 to 156 inches. Each rod is complete with mounting hardware, end brackets, supports, and sliders. The drapes are attached to the sliders by drapery pins or hooks.

On Amazon, 69% of the buyers rate the rods as five stars. On JCPenney, a shopper wrote, “this rod glides smoothly when you pull the cord. It didn’t have that jerky action like some rods do.”

Another reviewer found that the rod was perfect for heavy velvet drapes. “Much better than the previous rods which weren’t made to handle heady-duty drapes and buckled under the weight.” Around 92% of buyers agreed and would recommend the rods.

Pros: Available in a wide range of lengths, heavy-duty, easy-to-install

Cons: Plastic slides can break if drapery is very heavy, long rods are prone to damage during shipping

The best curtain rod for blackout curtains

source Umbra

Why you’ll love it: The Umbra Twilight Room Darkening Curtain Rod allows curtains to hug the wall eliminating light seepage around curtain edges.

Whether you have a light sleeper in the house or just hate a glare on electronic screens, blackout curtains are a must in some rooms. The heavy-duty fabric is manufactured with fibers that block light, help to regulate room temperature, and also reduce damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. But the benefit of blackout curtains is lost if you don’t have a curtain rod that allows the curtains to hug the wall on each side.

The Umbra Twilight Room Darkening Telescoping Rods are adjustable, come in three different sizes and two finishes, and include metal screws, plastic screw anchors, and easy-to-follow instructions for assembly. All of the reviewers who purchased the rod at Kohls gave it a five-star rating.

One buyer wrote, “Easy to install; the wrap around feature is what’s needed against the summer sun. After our first purchased we bought two more.”

For anyone who wants the benefits of blackout curtains but doesn’t like the look of the fabric, the Umbra Twilight Room Darkening Double Curtain Rod is perfect. The double rod allows two curtains to be hung with only one wall-mounting system.

One reviewer on Amazon said, “I needed something that would allow me to put a thermal layer behind the actual curtain fabric. The installation was made simple by the design.” Around 73% of buyers rated the set with five stars.

Pros: Available as a single or double-hung rod with adjustable lengths to fit odd-sized windows, offered in bronze or matte nickel finish

Cons: Hardware must be mounted to wall surface leaving screw holes upon removal

The best curtain rod on a budget

source Rod Desyne

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a basic, sturdy curtain rod at a budget price, the Rod Desyne Lockseam 2-inch Clearance Window Curtain Rod Set will serve your needs.

Sometimes you just need a basic curtain rod that is durable and fits your window. The Rod Desyne Lockseam Curtain Rod Set is not particularly stylish but it is sturdy and affordable.

Available in lengths from 18 inches to 120 inches, the set includes one heavy-duty lock seam rod that is 3/4-inches tall and projects 2-inches from the wall and mounting hardware.

Made from steel, the rod is coated inside and out so that fabric glides easily over the surface. The locking mechanism on the seam helps prevent sagging and prevents fabric snags.

One buyer on Walmart concurs, “I would recommend this to a friend because this rod is very sturdy.” On Amazon, 77% of buyers rate these rods at five stars, praising their easy-to-install design, heavy-duty performance, and sturdiness.

Pros: Sturdy construction, budget-friendly, easy-to-install, good customer service

Cons: Not stylish, longer rods can arrive damaged if ordered online