The 10 best Cyber Monday deals of 2018 — if you only have $100 to spend

All day today, we're rounding up the best Cyber Monday store sales and individual product deals for you to shop.
And since the point of Cyber Monday is to save money, we thought it’d be helpful to show you our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 (our under-$50 picks can also be found here).
These are the 10 products we would spend our money on if we only had $100 to spend. From small kitchen appliances to 14k gold jewelry, $100 goes a long way on Cyber Monday.
To potentially save more on Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.
Looking for more deals? We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet.
AncestryDNA Test: $50 off
- source
- Ancestry
AncestryDNA Test, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50], available at Amazon
You might be a little curious about your family history – and who isn’t? This test is an easy way to get a comprehensive look into all your family lines.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler: $125 off
- source
- Cuisinart/Facebook
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler, $59.95 (originally $184.99) [You save $125.04], available at Amazon
From grilled cheese to full-on steaks, the dishes you can make with this versatile, user-friendly combination grill fill pages and pages of recipe books.
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall: $25 off
- source
- Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall, $100 (originally $125) [You save $25 with code GRATITUDE], available at Dagne Dover
This small premium neoprene bag acts as a gym bag, or a weekend bag, or simply a daily work bag. With practical features including a key leash, plenty of pockets, and a detachable cross-body strap, you can feel free to use it for any occasion.
MeUndies Underwear: $20-$29 off
- source
- MeUndies
Cheeky Brief 3-Pack, $34 (originally $54) [You save $20], available at MeUndies
Boxer Brief 3-Pack, $43 (originally $72) [You save $29], available at MeUndies
We can attest that these pairs of underwear will be the ones you enthusiastically reach for every week. They’re super soft, comfortable, and stretchy.
Anova Precision Cooker WiFi: $100 off
- source
- Amazon
Anova Precision Cooker WiFi, $99 (originally $199) [You save $100], available at Amazon
As if the precise cooking capabilities of the sous vide itself weren’t cool and useful enough, this popular model also lets you monitor and adjust your cooking from outside the kitchen.
Bonobos Tech Chinos: $85 off
- source
- Bonobos/Instagram
Tech Chinos, $83.20 (originally $168) [You save $84.80 with code MONDAY], available at Bonobos
Work pants that actually stand up to the realities of commuting and traveling? Now there’s a concept. The sharp trousers are water-, stain-, and dirt-repellant, not to mention breathable and stretchy.
AUrate 14k Gold Ring: $15 off
- source
- AUrate
14k Gold Stackable Twist Ring, $45 (originally $60) [You save $15], available at AUrate
Thanks to direct-to-consumer fine jewelry startups like AUrate, luxury is surprisingly attainable. This 14k gold ring provides a beautiful, intricate standout within your lineup of stacker rings.
Bose SoundSport Headphones: $50 off
- source
- Best Buy
Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50], available at Best Buy
Bose audio products don’t typically come cheap, making these $50 earphones a can’t-miss deal. They’re sweat-resistant, they deliver balanced audio, and they have a mic so you can take calls.
Fire HD 10 Tablet: $50 off
- source
- Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50], available at Amazon
Fast, clear, and durable, the HD 10 is also the first Fire Tablet that lets you go hands-free with Alexa. The 10-inch, 1080p display is highly conducive to TV and movie streaming.
Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription: $26 off
- source
- Atlas Coffee Club
6 Month Gift Subscription, $94 (originally $120) [You save $26], available at Atlas Coffee Club
One Insider Picks editor said she’s never had coffee she didn’t enjoy from this ethical subscription service that curates different coffee from all over the world.
