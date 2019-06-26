10 of the best dairy-free foods at Trader Joe’s

caption When it comes to prepared and packaged foods, there is a solid variety of options for those with dietary restrictions, sensitivities, and specific diets. source damircudic/Getty Images

There are many dairy-free products at Trader Joe’s.

Top picks include vegan dressings and cashew “cheese” dip in the refrigerated section, and frozen cauliflower gnocchi.

Sweet dairy-free treats include Joe-Joe’s and coffee mochi.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Cult-favorite supermarket chain Trader Joe’s stocks everything from raw and prepared foods to beer and beauty products. When it comes to prepared and packaged foods, there is a solid variety of options for those with dietary restrictions, sensitivities, and specific diets.

Below, INSIDER took a look at some of the top dairy-free foods to be found at Trader Joe’s. As always, be sure to double check the ingredients list before buying.

Trader Joe’s lentil soup with ancient grains is both gluten-free and vegan.

caption Trader Joe’s Lentil Soup with Ancient Grains source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

This refrigerated vegan soup is high in fiber, containing 8 grams per serving, and can be reheated in the microwave or on the stove.

Each 20-ounce container has 2.5 servings and costs $3.49 at my local Trader Joe’s in Long Island.

Cauliflower tabbouleh is another gluten-free and vegan product.

caption Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Tabbouleh source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

This grain-free twist on the vegetarian salad replaces bulgur with crunchy cauliflower. Other ingredients include tomatoes, lemon juice, and fresh herbs.

The 12-ounce container with 3.5 servings costs $3.69 at my local store.

Trader Joe’s has various dressings under its house brand.

caption Trader Joe’s array of vegan salad dressings source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Trader Joe’s salad dressings are a great way to add some zest to your leafy greens. These vibrantly-colored almond butter turmeric, green goddess, and carrot ginger miso salad dressings are each made with a handful of flavorful ingredients.

Each 11-ounce bottle contains approximately 11 servings and costs $3.99.

This organic cashew fiesta dip is a dairy-free alternative to traditional cheese dips.

caption Trader Joe’s Organic Creamy Cashew Fiesta Dip source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

This creamy dip is another vegan item that can be eaten cold or hot. TJ’s recommends heating the dip in the microwave and pouring it over nachos and vegetables.

The dip comes in a 9-ounce package and costs $3.49.

Head to the freezer section to find this wheat-, dairy-, and egg-free cauliflower gnocchi.

caption Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Made with just five ingredients, this frozen cauliflower gnocchi can be prepared in a variety of ways: by boiling, microwaving, or sautéing on the stove in olive oil, butter, or ghee.

Each package has 2.5 servings and costs $2.69.

Joe-Joe’s, like the famous cookie they resemble, are vegan.

caption Trader Joe Joe-Joe’s source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

These cookie sandwiches filled with vanilla creme are naturally flavored and come in a fun, tropical box. Joe-Joe’s are available in additional flavors like Neapolitan, vanilla, and, depending on the season, pumpkin.

The 20-ounce package costs $2.99 at my local TJ’s.

This gluten-free cauliflower pizza crust is the perfect base for a dairy-free pizza.

caption Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Pizza Crust source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Pop this cauliflower crust in the oven, top with the sauce and toppings of your choice like the vegan “cheese” shreds available in-store), and put the pizza back into the oven for a few minutes until everything is bubbly and brown.

Though there aren’t any dairy-based ingredients listed, the package indicates that this product may contain traces of milk.

The singular crust costs $3.99 at my local Trader Joe’s.

TJ’s coffee mochi has a saucy center and is dairy-free.

caption Trader Joe’s Coffee Mochi source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

A sweet, non-dairy substitute to traditional ice cream treats, this coffee mochi has a soft bite thanks to its mochi wrapper and is filled with a sorbet-like coffee ice cream.

There are six mochi in each package, which costs $3.49.

This organic cultured cashew beverage is kefir-like and dairy-free.

caption Trader Joe’s Organic Cultured Cashew Beverage source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Smooth in texture and with a tangy flavor, this product can be added to smoothies or eaten at breakfast with a side of granola. It contains live active cultures but no dairy, lactose, or added sugars.

The 28-ounce bottle contains 3.5 servings and costs $3.99.

This canned cold brew coconut cream latte is the perfect warm-weather​ pick-me-up.

caption Trader Joe’s Dairy-Free Cold Brew Caramel Coffee source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Both dairy-free and vegan, this caramel spice-flavored cold brew latte is sold in single cans for $1.99 each.