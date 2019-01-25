The best deep conditioning hair treatments you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Deep conditioning treatments are an affordable and easy way to combat breakage and improve your hair’s health at home.
- To achieve silky moisturized hair in a snap, try the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner.
Winter may have just begun but the season’s harsh and frigid temperatures have probably already started to wreak havoc on your hair. Wearing knit hats may keep you warm, but they also leave your hair looking flat and staticky. Plus they don’t actually protect your hair from the cold, dry air, which sucks out moisture from your strands leaving them brittle and broken.
Thankfully a deep conditioning treatment is a quick way to give your dry and damaged locks some much needed TLC without breaking the bank. These nourishing formulas work to moisturize, repair, and protect your hair from any future damage. Perhaps best of all, you can actually see salon-quality improvements in a matter of minutes.
Not only will the right deep conditioning treatment transform the look and feel of your locks, but it can also improve your hair’s health. Some feature ingredients that work to boost natural hair growth, while others work to increase strength and flexibility of individual strands.
With so many deep conditioning treatments in stores, working out which one is right for you can feel downright daunting. So we did the research to find the best options you can buy. Whether you’re looking for a hydrating oil, a keratin treatment or a conditioning mask, we’ve got you covered.
Here are the best deep conditioners you can buy:
- Best deep conditioner overall: Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner
- Best deep conditioning oil: Moroccanoil Treatment
- Best deep conditioning mask: Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask
- Best deep conditioning keratin treatment: It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin
- Best deep conditioning kit: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System
The best deep conditioner overall
Why you’ll love it: The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner is an affordable deep conditioning treatment that transforms dry and damaged hair into softer, silkier, and healthier looking hair.
The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner is a hydrating and restoring hair treatment that will improve the way your hair looks, feels, and smells in just five minutes. The treatment contains argan oil, which works with other essential vitamins and nutrients to improve your hair’s elasticity and shine.
The hydrating mask not only deep conditions hair but it also detangles, hydrates, and revives damaged and dry locks. It works on all hair types including permed, color-treated, natural, straight, and curly. It only takes five minutes for the professional treatment to leave hair feeling softer, more hydrated, and easier to manage, but you can leave it on for longer if you feel like your hair needs it.
The beloved product has an Amazon’s Choice recommendation because of its high ratings. More than 4,300 reviewers gave it 4.3 out 5 stars. One shopper wrote, “This product is amazing. I had wonderful, and almost straight healthy hair. I used a lot of flat iron on it to make it even more straight. After frequent flat ironing, my hair began to lose its nice texture. It became very dry and totally damaged. I found this product on Amazon. After 2 washes, now my hair looks so soft and shiny. I don’t use any hair dryer or flat iron now. But just let my hair air dry. Wow. I love it. I love my hair now.”
A few reviewers with fine hair noted the mask weighed their hair down if they left it on for too long. So be sure to use it for the recommended five minutes if your hair is thin or fine.
Pros: Affordable, hydrating, works quickly, detangles, works on all hair types, improves elasticity and shine
Cons: Can weigh down thin hair if used for too long
Buy the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner on Amazon for $12.95
The best deep conditioning oil
Why you’ll love it: The Moroccanoil Treatment is a deep conditioning hair oil that helps strengthen damaged hair while hydrating it.
The Moroccanoil Treatment is a versatile hair treatment that helps improve hair’s manageability while controlling frizz and flyaways. The deep conditioning oil is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamin-rich linseed seed extract, which help strengthen brittle and broken strands.
It is made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates and is free of mineral oil. Not only does it hydrate your locks, but it also helps prevent future damage by speeding up blow-drying time.
The deep conditioning treatment is beloved by beauty editors and shoppers alike. It’s been recommended by both Allure and InStyle magazines and has more than 60,000 likes on Sephora, with 717 reviewers giving it 4.7 out of 5-stars.
One Sephora shopper wrote, “I’ve been using this on my hair for 3 years and it’s amazing. I use it on both wet and dry hair and it always soaks in quickly and leaves my hair feeling soft and moisturized. It doesn’t feel sticky and it never seems to weigh down my hair or make it look greasy. It smells great and leaves my hair smelling fresh for days until the next wash.”
A few reviewers were put off by the price at first, but most said a little bit of the hair treatment goes a long way and is well worth the cost.
Pros: Hydrating, prevents future damage, controls frizz and flyaways, improves manageability and strengthens brittle hair
Cons: Expensive
Buy the Moroccanoil Treatment at Sephora for $44
The best deep conditioning mask
Why you’ll love it: Looking for a deep conditioning mask that strengthens dry and damaged hair while leaving it soft and hydrated? Try the Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask.
The Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask is infused with argan oil, which provides hair with much-needed vitamins and nutrients and keravis to help strengthen hair and prevent future breakage.
The mask works in just two to five minutes and will leave it feeling softer and more manageable after each use. It is free of any parabens, phosphates, and mineral oils, and it is not tested on animals.
Shoppers not only love how moisturized and smooth their hair feels after using the mask but also about how great the smell is. The deep conditioning mask has 4.4 stars on Influenster and a 4.5-star rating on Ulta with 93% of reviewers saying they would recommend the product to their friends.
One Ulta shopper named Tiff called the deep conditioning treatment a lifesaver, before adding, “I decided to try this product when I saw it had over 5,000 ratings. I’m SOOOOOOO glad I did. This mask left my hair super soft when it normally looks super dry and dead at the ends. It feels thicker and looks shinier. Blow drying my hair was also easier than normal, plus it smells great! I highly recommend. Can’t beat this price too!”
Some reviewers noted that it left their hair feeling sticky if it wasn’t thoroughly washed out. So be sure to rinse it all out after using.
Pros: Affordable, great smell works quickly, strengthens and moisturizes, leaves hair softer and healthier
Cons: Can leave hair sticky if not properly rinsed out
Buy the Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask at Ulta for $14.99
The best deep conditioning keratin treatment
Why you’ll love it: Want to try an at-home deep conditioning keratin treatment? Opt for the It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin.
Keratin treatments have been popular for a while now, and the It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin give you the same flawless results without hitting the salon. It works to deeply moisturize your hair while restoring elasticity and strengthening it.
With keratin as the deep conditioning treatment’s main ingredient, the product actually smooths out the hair cuticle and layers it with a strong protective coating that “resists heat, humidity, styling, split ends, and sun damage.” Afterward, hair is left feeling smoother, detangled, shinier, and stronger.
It has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon with more than 72% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. One shopper wrote, “This product is great and so hydrating I shampoo rinse then put this deep conditioner in for 10 minutes or so while I’m doing everything else in the shower very nice and I can see my hair turning around. I’d give this a shot for anyone needing to bring dry and damaged hair back to life.”
A few reviewers did not the product has a strong smell, but most said it disappears by the time your hair is dried.
Pros: Affordable, hydrating, at-home keratin treatment, smooths and restores hair cuticles, strengthens hair and reverses damage
Cons: Strong smell at first
Buy the It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin on Amazon for $13.99 (originally $14.17)
The best deep conditioning kit
Why you’ll love it: The Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System restores moisture while preventing future damage.
The Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System is a two-part deep conditioning treatment that helps restore health, shine, moisture, and strength to hair. To use the treatment, you first put on the deep conditioning mask then place the hair cap on top.
The hair cap system helps open up the hair cuticle so the mask can deeply penetrate follicles to repair and moisturize damaged and dry hair. The cap is lined with natural reparative micro-oil beads that help fix damage and strengthen hair at the same time.
The caps also locks in heat, which helps the nutrients soak into the hair and provide better results. Each set contains four deep conditioning masks and four hair caps to lock in the treatment.
The deep conditioning treatment has more than 10,000 likes on Sephora and a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “After using this hair mask today, I thought it would be selfish if I didn’t get on here to write a glowing review. To say that my hair looks and feels amazing would be an understatement. I have tried all of the hair masks, even some exclusive hair masks I bought while in Korea. None of them compare to this mask. Complete game changer.”
Pros: Two-step system, four treatments in each box, helps restore moisture and strengthen hair, prevents future damage and leaves hair shiny and smooth
Cons: Expensive
Buy the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System at Sephora for $36
