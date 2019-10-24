source Shutterstock/Business Insider

Every woman needs a classic jean jacket in her wardrobe.

Our top pick is the Gap Icon Denim Jacket because it’s affordable, well made, and pairs perfectly with everything in your closet.

A denim jacket is a classic piece of outerwear that should be a staple in every woman’s closet. The versatile jacket can be layered over everything from fancy dresses to oversized sweaters. Denim jackets have a way of making even your most laid-back pieces like hoodies and leggings look polished and pulled together.

While denim trends change seasonally, a tailored jean jacket in a classic wash, without embellishments, rips, or holes, is a timeless all-American piece that will never go out of style. Since outerwear is typically more expensive than other items of clothing, it certainly helps that denim jackets tend to look better and feel more comfortable with age – you only have to buy a jean jacket once.

Whether you are looking for a traditional fitted topper, a jacket with a little bit of stretch, or even a high-tech option, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best denim jackets for women you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019 by Remi Rosmarin: Updated links, prices, and formatting.

The best denim jacket overall

source Gap

The Gap Icon Denim Jacket is a high-quality jacket that fits well and can easily be dressed up or down.

Gap has been synonymous with quality denim for decades, and it shows in the Icon Denim Jacket. The topper is made with the Gap’s premium 1969 non-stretch denim in a medium indigo wash that will easily match the rest of your wardrobe.

The 100% cotton jacket features two chest patch pockets with button-flap closures, a spread collar, and silver buttons down the front. Its straight silhouette lays flat against the body and lands right at the hip.

Buyers love this well-made jacket. More than 700 reviewers gave the Gap Icon 5 stars. One shopper named Darcy from Los Angeles wrote, “I tried on several others from big names, but none came close to the quality, fit, and comfort of this one! The color is wonderful – a great medium blue that goes with everything – and the cut is terrific.”

Some buyers did say that the jacket ran a little small so be sure to check the size chart before shopping. The sleek Icon Denim Jacket ranges in size from XS to XXL and it also comes in Tall and Petite sizes.

Pros: Affordable, well-made, versatile, fits well, a wide range of sizes

Cons: Can run small

The best high-tech denim jacket

source Levi’s

The Levi’s Trucker Jacket with Jacquard By Google is a high-tech take on a classic denim jacket that allows you to link the jacket to your phone for music controls and more.

There’s a reason why Levi’s has been a go-to denim brand for more than 150 years. The brand is known for producing stylish yet durable pieces that stand the test of time. Now with the Levi’s Trucker with Jacquard By Google, the brand has given its iconic Trucker Jacket a futuristic upgrade.

Levi’s enlisted the help of Google to engineer a conductive Jacquard Thread that links your phone to the jacket via Bluetooth. Once you attach the chargeable snap tag to the conductive thread in the jacket, you can control music, screen phone calls, or get directions with just the tap or swipe of your sleeve.

The jacket lived up to the hype when we on the Insider Picks team tested it. Amir Ismael liked the many high-tech functions, including the flashlight, Find Your Phone feature, and Navigation app. All of the jacket’s features make commuting more enjoyable, but more importantly, Amir liked that the jacket was so comfortable and stylish that no one noticed that it was a high-tech gadget.

Each Levi’s Trucker with Jacquard comes with a one-year warranty and can be washed up to 10 times once the snap tag is removed from the cuff. Sizes range from XS-XL. You can get the same Trucker Jacket style for $50 to $80 if you don’t want to go all-out on the high-tech version.

Pros: Stylish, high-tech, connects to phone, comfortable, one-year warranty

Cons: Expensive

The best oversized denim jacket

source Madewell

The Madewell Oversized Denim Jacket is a stylish, on-trend jacket that is comfortable, roomy, and super soft.

Oversized denim jackets have been trending for a while now, so it makes sense that Madewell’s oversized denim jacket is so highly reviewed. The jacket is designed to look and feel like a men’s vintage jean jacket, but it’s dimensions are tailored to perfectly fit a woman.

Made with 100% Turkish cotton from the renowned Orta mill, the jacket features matte silver hardware and contrast stitching. You can even monogram up to nine letters on the jacket for just $10 more. The service is free for Madewell Insiders.

Around 95% of buyers recommend the jacket, and it has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the brand’s website. One buyer named Darcy from Los Angeles commented “I fell in love with this jacket the moment I set eyes on it. I had been looking for something different from the usual fitted, somewhat cropped style. This oversized, longer, roomy jacket was it, with a terrific wash, slit pockets, and even secret deep INTERIOR pockets.”

Reviewers did warn if you are tall or have long arms, you should go a size up, as the sleeves can run short. The jacket comes in a classic indigo wash, as well as black. Sizes run from XXS to 3XL.

Pros: On-trend, well made, durable, comfortable, soft

Cons: Sleeves can run short, expensive

The best affordable denim jacket

source Wrangler

If you are looking for a durable, well-made jean jacket that won’t break the bank, try Wrangler’s Authentics Denim Jacket.

Wrangler’s Authentics Denim Jacket proves you don’t have to spend a lot to look good. The jacket retails for less than $30 but looks just as sleek and polished as its designer counterparts.

The jacket is made from 62% Cotton, 24% Polyester, 13% Rayon, and 1% Spandex, so it offers more stretch and movement than denim made from 100% cotton. Buyers love that the jacket fits true to size, is super comfortable, and hits right at the waist.

Out of 1,462 reviews on Amazon, about 81% of reviewers gave the denim jacket 5 stars. One buyer named Roxanne said, “The minute I put this jacket on, I knew I had a winner! It is soft, comfy, and has both outside and inside pockets. I have tried a number of jean jackets but this one is by far my favorite. Terrific value for the price, too.”

While most reviewers liked the extra stretch in this jacket, a few didn’t like that it meant the jacket had to be hand washed. The jacket comes in a dark and lighter shade of blue and sizes range from S to XL.

Pros: Super Affordable, stretchy, true to size, comfortable

Cons: Must hand wash

The best plus-sized denim jacket

source Torrid

The Torrid Distressed Denim Jacket is a perfect classic jean jacket that comes in inclusive sizing.

Plus-size retailer Torrid is all about producing stylish, wearable fashion in inclusive sizes. Torrid’s Distressed Denim Jacket is one of our favorite pieces because it is a well-crafted garment that looks as good as it feels.

Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, the structured jacket has a nice stretch to it without being too loose. It features silver front button closures, button-flap chest pockets, as well as welt pockets. The jacket was designed to be slightly distressed in a medium wash for a high-fashion feel.

The denim jacket has a 4.7-star rating on Torrid’s website based on more than 800 reviews. Buyers love that the classic design allows them to wear it with everything from cozy leggings to printed dresses. But their favorite part was how the jacket fits.

One shopper wrote, “I was kind of in doubt to purchase this jacket since previously I had bought denim jackets and always had a problem with them being too tight mostly on the arms but I gave it a try and I am so happy to say it’s the best denim jacket ever. It has the perfect stretch in it. It’s so comfortable to move in. It is just awesome!”

Sizes run in Torrid size 00 to 6, which equals traditional sizes ranging from 10 to 30.

Pros: Inclusive sizing, affordable, comfortable, stretchy, allows you to move

Cons: Doesn’t come in sizes lower than 10