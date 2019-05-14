Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Shutterstock/Business Insider

Daily use of dental floss can help remove plaque from your teeth and prevent gum disease.

Our top pick is Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss because it is affordable, easy to use, and glides easily between most teeth.

It may come in a tiny little dispenser, but dental floss can have a huge impact on your oral health. The American Dental Association recommends brushing for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and flossing at least once a day because dental floss is very effective at removing plaque and food from between your teeth.

We take flossing our teeth very seriously, so we’ve done a lot of research and flossing to find the best dental floss you can buy. You may think that all dental floss are created equally, but they are not. Finding the right dental floss for your needs may even encourage you to floss more often.

Here is the best dental floss you can buy:

Updated on 05/14/2019 by Les Shu: Updated links, formatting, and prices. Added note on a recent study concerning dental floss and the use of PFAS chemicals.

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best dental floss overall

source Oral-B

True to its name, the affordable and shred-resistant Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss glides easily between even tightly-spaced teeth.

Oral-B is one of America’s leading oral hygiene companies, and its Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss is the best you can buy. It was first developed in 1971 when the inventor of Gore-Tex used a Gore-Tex fiber to floss his own teeth. Oral-B didn’t have good luck with this kind of floss for decades, but now the Glide floss is the most popular kind among dentists.

There are several different varieties of Glide floss, and all of them are designed to slide easily into tight spaces. Our top pick, the Pro-Health Comfort Plus, is a shred-resistant, mint-flavored, monofilament floss that is coated with beeswax. It slides easily between teeth to pull out the plaque and food between your teeth. This is the dental floss our guides editor Malarie Gokey uses.

The reviewers at Pearly Whytes chose the Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss as one of their top picks, and buyers agree. There are more than 1,300 customer reviews on Amazon, and the floss has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Fans of the floss note that it is gentle on gums, doesn’t fray, and gets between tight teeth easily.

One reviewer wrote: “This is actually my favorite brand of floss. My teeth are pretty close together … and I find that especially on my back molars, traditional floss is pretty hard to get in between them, and often times I actually rip through or fray more traditional flosses. This stuff goes in without ripping, and because it slides in easier, I can get it to contour easier around my teeth.”

Another verified buyer on Amazon wrote: “Best floss I’ve ever had, flavor is just subtle enough to not be overwhelming while pleasant enough to make flossing less unappealing, smooth enough to get between a couple of my teeth which have become nigh unassailable with normal floss since my dentist put fillings that all but connected my teeth together.”

If you prefer all-natural products, however, the Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss may not be right for you. This floss is made with polytetrafluorethylene, or PTFE, a man-made chemical also used in Gore-Tex and Teflon products. Read more about the use of PTFE in dental floss further below.

Pros: Glides easily between teeth, gentle on gums, minty flavor, non-fraying, affordable

Cons: Some users complain that the floss breaks easily

The best dental floss for sensitive gums

source Dr. Tung’s

Dr. Tung’s Smart Floss has a unique, biodegradable dispenser and thick, expandable floss that offers exceptional cleaning.

Dr. Tung’s is best known as the company that first introduced Americans to the concept of a tongue cleaner, but the company has been producing a range of healthy, natural-based oral care products ever since. Its Smart Floss is exceptionally well made.

Everything about Dr. Tung’s Smart Floss is different than traditional floss, starting with the circular, rotating dispenser, which is biodegradable. The thick, stretchy floss is notably softer than other types of floss, making it perfect for people with sensitive gums.

Free of gluten, PTFE, and BPA, the floss is lightly waxed with a blend of vegetable and beeswax. Dr. Tung’s says that the floss has been “clinically proven” to remove up to 55% more plaque than regular flosses, though we haven’t verified that personally.

The only downside is that this multifilament floss is available in only one flavor: cardamom. However, many people like the sweet, spicy flavor as an alternative to mint.

A wide variety of professional reviewers and bloggers, including those at Tools of Men and Pearly Whytes, list Dr. Tungs Smart Floss as one of the best flosses. Buyers agree – nearly 700 Amazon reviewers gave the floss an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

One customer said, “I am a dental hygienist and absolutely love this floss. It’s textured and tough and cleans so much better between the teeth than any floss I’ve ever used. I will say if your teeth are extremely tight (and I mean extremely tight … like you have a hard time using glide) then this probably wouldn’t work for you. I use this floss every day on patients and very rarely does it shred … I’ve personally seen a difference in gum health of my patients after using this floss for six months.”

Another wrote: “I have a periodontal condition and after trying a number of floss products, I decided to use Dr. Tung’s. It’s soft enough so that it won’t damage the gum tissue but it still cleans effectively. This floss is woven and tends to expand a bit when you use it – this allows it to fill the space under the gum line for more thorough cleaning.”

Pros: strong, expandable, soft, superior cleaning ability, biodegradable dispenser

Cons: expensive, only one flavor

The best dental floss that’s all-natural

source Tom’s of Maine

The thick string and all natural ingredients in Tom’s of Maine Antiplaque Flat Spearmint Floss will leave your mouth feeling oh-so fresh.

Tom’s of Maine has been producing natural personal care products for more than 45 years. Its popular flat dental floss is so wide it could almost be considered dental tape. But whatever you call it, this spearmint-flavored floss is perfect for people with wide-set teeth.

Made of multiple nylon filaments, this thick, rope-like floss resists fraying and is covered in three natural waxes, including beeswax. If you prefer your oral care products to be all natural, you’re in luck. Tom’s proudly proclaims that the floss contains, “No synthetic waxes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, no artificial color or flavor, and no animal ingredients.”

Many professional reviewers and bloggers, including those at Tools of Men, Women Dentists, and Pearly Whytes, recommend the all-natural toothpaste. Our guides editor Malarie Gokey has also used this floss off and on for years, and it works well.

There are more than 350 customer reviews on Amazon, too. One verified buyer wrote: “I first tried this brand in a kit that the company sent me in a prize that I won. I instantly fell in love. I really like how the thicker string makes your teeth feel [so much cleaner]. I also don’t have any issues with plaque buildup when using this brand.”

Another buyer added: “I really like this floss. Some say it is like ‘rope.’ I guess I can understand that after using some of the other flosses that really slip and slide and glide. Personally, I like a little texture and roughness so that it feels like it’s actually doing some cleaning and scrubbing instead of just sliding over the gunk.”

Pros: All-natural, slides easily, strong and flat floss works well for wide-set teeth

Cons: Expensive

The best dental floss for kids

source Amazon

Easy-to-use dual grip handles, bright colors, and fruity flavors make Plackers Kids’ Dual Gripz great for encouraging your kids to floss.

The main goal of Plackers Kids’ Dual Gripz is to entice children to engage in regular flossing. With colorful dual grip handles in orange, green, and blue, these flossers are more fun than your avergae dental floss. They also have a yummy fruit smoothie flavor so your kids don’t get annoyed by the traditional mint flavor.

The ergonomically-designed handles on these flossers work better for most children, so your little ones can start using the flossers by age three. Of course, Plackers suggests that parents supervise children under age 10, but many children can floss by themselves at a younger age. The actual floss is unwaxed and there is no added sugar, plus, the flossers are BPA-free.

Mom bloggers, like the Southern Carolina Family, say these kids’ dental floss is an ideal way to get kids hooked on regular flossing, and buyers agree.

More than 200 Amazon shoppers gave the product an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One buyer said: “My 4-year-old loves brushing his teeth and now we can make flossing fun. I had a problem with conventional floss and didn’t have any luck with other gimmicky flossers. These were wonderful to get into the tight spaces of little mouths without breaking and taste great. Fun flavors, cool colors and easy to use. Parent approved!”

Another parent wrote: “We’ve tried a couple of different brands, but this is the best … First, the string is pretty strong and doesn’t usually break. Second, they’re the perfect size.”

Pros: Colorful, easy-to-use grip handles, strong, string-like floss, fruity flavor, contain fluoride

Cons: Expensive, some parents complain that they (but not their kids) find the fruity scent sickening

The best dental floss for braces

source Platypus

The Platypus Orthodontic Flosser quickly allows you to clean and floss behind your braces.

In the old days, flossing when you had braces was a difficult chore. Now, the Platypus Orthodontic Flosser eliminates the time-intensive ritual of threading the floss through each tooth and makes oral hygiene easier.

The innovative spatula end of the flosser actually fits under the wire of your braces. By gently pressing against your teeth, the floss tightens and starts cleaning. The opposite end of the flosser has a brush for cleaning other hard-to-reach areas. Most people should be able to floss their entire mouth in 1-2 minutes.

Dental professionals and bloggers applaud this revolutionary device. “Using these flossers eliminates frustration due to ease of maneuverability and also cuts down on time, making the flossing process quicker. With consistent use, these small, disposable, plastic flossers promote cleanliness between teeth and gums,” wrote the Tooth Sayer blog.

On Amazon, the Platypus Orthodontic Flosser has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One buyer wrote: “These are the ONLY flossers that fit with my daughter’s braces. Otherwise, flossing takes forever with threading regular floss through her braces. Blessedly, she’s fastidious and dedicated to flossing. The price tag is a bit steep for flossers, but we are investing in orthodontia for her teeth so we may as well invest in something to keep them healthy while she has the braces.”

Another buyer called the Platypus “an excellent product … I have tightly placed teeth and brackets that are close together on some teeth, but I am still able to fit the flossers under the brace wire and between my teeth.”

The flossers may be more expensive than thread flossers but the cost is worth it for speedier more effective flossing.

Pros: Fast cleaning around braces, effective

Cons: Some complain that it does not fit under braces, expensive

How to choose a good dental floss

source iStock

Waxed dental floss comes in different flavors and glides between your teeth easier than unwaxed floss. It’s also less likely to shred. However, some waxed flosses contain chemicals like PTFE (the same material used in Gore-Tex fabric) and they may be too thick for tightly spaced teeth.

Dental floss is made of strands of filaments or fiber. Mono-filament floss is made from a single string, usually nylon, and it’s the cheapest type. Multifilament flosses are made of several filaments, composed of either nylon or synthetic fiber. They are wider and are thought to clean better than single strands, but they’re more likely to shred.

Those with braces and bridges often turn to super-floss to get their mouths clean. This versatile floss, made of a yarn-like fabric, has a rigid end which makes it easy to maneuver and is usually extra spongy. If your teeth are spaced widely apart, dental tape, which is flatter and stretchier than regular floss, is likely the best option for you.

A recent study of 178 women found that those who flossed with certain dental floss, including Oral-B Glide products, had higher levels of a PFAS chemical, PTFE, than those who didn’t. PTFE, used in Gore-Tex and Teflon, is used in making Oral-B Glide floss. PFAS chemicals are used in industrial and consumer products, and high levels of exposure could lead to health problems in people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC already lists dental floss as a product that could contain PFAS. According to the agency, “Research has suggested that exposure to PFOA and PFOS from today’s consumer products is usually low, especially when compared to exposures to contaminated drinking water.” The CDC says people are already exposed to PFAS chemicals because they are so widely used.

Procter & Gamble, Oral-B’s parent company, said it can “confirm that none of the substances in the report are used in our dental floss,” while the study’s authors said more research is needed.

While not unsafe, the decision is ultimately up to you as a consumer. If you would rather use an all-natural alternative or a product that explicitly says it does not contain PTFE or BPA, try Tom’s of Maine Anti Plaque Flat Spearmint Floss or Dr. Tung’s Smart Floss.

Check out our other great oral health product guides