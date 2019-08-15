The best desks you can buy for your home office

A good desk should provide style and functionality to your workspace.

The Three Posts Lamantia computer desk does both, fitting in with the rest of your décor while providing a work surface that meets all of your needs, and is equipped to house a laptop or desktop computer.

A good desk is a fundamental part of a productive workspace, whether you do most of your work at home or commute to an office. Not liking your desk can put a serious cramp on your workflow. It’s important that you choose one that suits the space it will be in, but you also want one that you’ll be comfortable sitting at for stretches of time.

Since this is a piece of furniture you’ll likely be using almost daily, quality matters, too. You don’t want something that will fall apart after just a few uses.

The last thing you want your desk to be is an eyesore. Make sure you choose one that appeals to your sense of style and will fit in well with the rest of the space it will be occupying. If you’re completely redoing the room your new desk will call home, consider buying the desk that appeals to you first, and then style the rest of the room around it.

How you’ll be using your desk can help you determine which type will best suit your needs. These days, most desks serve as a place to put your desktop computer or laptop. If this will be the case, make sure you get a desk that can accommodate any of the electronics you plan on using. If you’re a Type A personality, and things like color-coded folders get you excited, you may want a desk with extra storage to keep everything in its rightful place. Some desks even come with built-in filing cabinets so you can color-code, label, and organize to your heart’s content.

How much space you have for this new piece of furniture can be a big factor in determining which desk you ultimately end up choosing. While many of us dream of owning a big executive style desk, not all of us have the square footage to accommodate that. You want a desk that will fit comfortably into the room, without making it feel cramped. Corner desks are a great option, and if you’re especially tight on floor space, a floating desk that attaches to the wall can be an even better solution.

Investing in a desk that will last through the rigors of daily use is a must. The desktop takes the brunt of this use. There are plenty of surfaces & materials to choose from, including wood, glass, and metal. Laminated desktops feature a protective overlay that can help prevent stains and warping.

There are endless options and styles to choose from when it comes to this piece of office furniture. We’ve done the research and gone through the reviews to choose a selection of five high-quality desks that cover a range of styles and functions to help you choose the best one for your needs.

Looking for an adjustable-height desk? Check out our guide for the best standing desks you can buy.

Here are the best desks you can buy for your home or office:

Updated on 08/15/2019 by Les Shu: Updated prices, links, and formatting. Added new options for budget-friendly desk and U-shaped desk.

The best desk overall

source Wayfair

The Three Posts Lamantia Computer Desk will subtly fit in with the rest of your design aesthetic, and provides the space to house a computer and store your office necessities.

If you want a desk that can multi-task right along with you, and look good while doing it, the Lamantia computer desk might be the solution. True to its name, it can easily accommodate a desktop or laptop computer. However, thanks to the simple and subtle design, you wouldn’t immediately think, “that’s a desk meant for a computer” or need a computer to make it functional. This can easily double as a simple writing desk.

The unassuming style also makes this a desk that can work with many different décor themes. This isn’t a statement piece, but rather, a piece of furniture that can easily be worked into an existing space, whether your design aesthetic leans towards a more modern or traditional style.

This desk provides ample room for working without taking over the room, standing at 29-inches tall, and 59-inches wide. A nice amount of storage is provided in the form of a cabinet and two functioning drawers. There is also a hidden roll-out keyboard tray, which can double as another drawer for storage if you don’t need it for a computer keyboard. When not in use, the tray rolls in and closes so the front looks like another traditional pull out drawer.

The Lamantia is made from manufactured wood, and you can choose from three different finishes: Chalked Chestnut, Auburn Cherry, and Estate Black. The different finish choices give you even more freedom when it comes to matching this desk with your room décor. A generous five-year product warranty is included with the Lamantia. Most reviewers love the Lamantia, but do suggest a layout that allows for the back of this desk to be against a wall because of the cardboard backing.

It is on the heavier side, but in this case, the heaviness corresponds with quality, which Wayfair shoppers liked about this desk. They also liked that it was relatively easy to assemble, and many could assemble it by themselves. One reviewer said, “For a beginner assembler like me the directions were very clear and easy to follow.”

Pros: Subtle design allows it to go with many different design themes, ample storage space, allows for computer use but can also be used as a traditional writing desk, easy-to-follow assembly instructions

Cons: Cardboard backing makes this best suited to go against a wall

The best budget-friendly desk

source Wayfair

The Folkston Desk’s sleek, modern design adds style to an office at a budget-friendly price.

If you’re looking for a stylish desk to add to your office space, but you’re decorating on a budget, the Mid-century-inspired Folkston Desk from Zipcode Design is a great option. Thanks to its slim, minimalist styling, it won’t take up too much space, making it ideal for your cozy apartment or small home office. A large drawer offers plenty of storage space for a laptop, office accessories, and stationery; metal slides provide smooth opening and closing.

Available in black or white, the hairpin legs give off a nice retro vibe. The white option has a drawer in a wood color, which gives it a nice contrasting accent. The desktop is made from particleboard, but it is laminated to help prevent stains, scratches, or warping. For this price, we wouldn’t expect solid wood for a desk at this price, but the steel hairpin legs offer a nice touch not always found in budget-friendly desks. Manufactured wood furniture tends to be heavy, so keep that in mind.

The Folkston stands at 30-inches tall, 41.9-inches wide, and 21-inches deep, allowing it to fit into tighter spaces. Even if you have a larger room, this makes for a great accent piece if, for example, your office space is part of your living room or you need a console table in a hallway.

Pros: Affordable, stylish, durable, easy to assemble

Cons: Desktop may not be big enough for a larger computer set-up

The best L-shaped desk

source Bush Furniture

The Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped desk can fit nicely into a corner, provides plenty of storage and organization, and an extended amount of desktop for you to spread out.

Whether you work from home or you commute into the office, the Cabot L-Shaped desk will look good in either space. If you’ve been feeling cramped at your current desk, the two surfaces provided by the L-shape configuration may be just what you need to spread out and work more productively. More surface space also means more storage options, and the Cabot definitely delivers in this aspect.

You’ll be able to find a place for everything thanks to a cabinet with a fluted glass door, an open storage cubby for easy access to supplies, and a box drawer. There’s also a built-in filing cabinet and a cable management system to help you keep all those computer cords organized. Even if you aren’t the organized type, this is a desk that can help you get there.

Features like four built-in USB ports and a soft storage tray to store electronics like your phone or tablet make this feel like a high-end desk, but it comes in at an extremely affordable price for all that it offers.

Though it isn’t built out of solid wood, the elegant design does keep quality in mind, with details like a glass front cabinet and chrome hardware. The Cabot is available in three different finishes: Espresso Oak, Harvest Cherry, and Heather Gray so you can choose the look that will best compliment your office space.

If you’re dealing with a small office, this may not be the best option, but If you have an empty corner or a larger space to work with, the features and affordability of this desk make it a worthwhile investment.

Assembly time is estimated to take around four hours, and while this is a significant amount of time, it makes sense given the size of the desk. If you know that your patience won’t hold out for that long, expert assembly is available from Amazon for an additional $143.04. If you do plan on assembling on your own, some reviewers recommend using a power drill or screwdriver.

One Amazon buyer said, “I needed a desk that had sufficient legroom underneath and had clearance to my gaming chair could easily slide under it, and this one does both very well.”

Pros: L-shape allows for more workspace, ample storage space, additional features like cord management and built-in USB ports, option for expert assembly, affordable

Cons: Lengthy assembly time, particle board may show wear over time

The best U-shaped desk

source Wayfair

Whether you are a business executive or just want to feel like one, the Comm Office Holman Reversible U-Shape Executive Desk with Hutch offers it all – a sleek style, tons of workspace, and storage space with the included hutch.

If you’re looking for the ultimate “command center” and have the space to accommodate it, the Holman Reversible U-Shape Executive Desk with Hutch is a great choice, striking the balance between an elegant, modern style and functionality. The U-shape allows for three workspaces, and the included hutch provides additional storage, leaving lots of room under the desk to stretch out those legs.

The hutch is made up of two cabinets and two open shelves, and the desk itself has three drawers, two for additional office supplies, and the third drawer features a lock secure built-in filing system for any sensitive information.

The dark chocolate finish is available with a contrasting white chocolate desktop. If the contrasting style isn’t for you, a matching desktop option is available. The desktop edge also has a brushed nickel finish for added durability, and the desktop itself has a melamine coating to help prevent stains and scratches.

Assembly is required for this desk, but if you don’t have the time, expert assembly is available for an additional cost. Depending on your tolerance for piecing together furniture, you may find the extra money to be worth it.

You’ll want to keep both overhead and floor space in mind for this, but luckily this isn’t a desk that has to be placed in a corner or against a wall, giving you more freedom for room configuration. A 10-year product warranty comes with the purchase of the desk for added peace of mind.

If you’re a fan of the TV series “The Office,” you’ll agree that “Mega Desk” is an apt description of this piece of office furniture thanks to all the workspace and storage it provides. You’ll be a chair-swivel away from everything you need, and Dwight would undoubtedly be jealous.

Note: This product was previously known as the Latitude Run Barts U-Shape Executive Desk with Hutch.

Pros: Plenty of workspace and storage, includes built-in filing cabinet with lock, hutch provides additional storage, sturdy design, durable desktop

Cons: Many reviewers recommended the expert assembly but adds an additional cost, requires a large office space because of its size

The best desk for small spaces

source Prepac

If you don’t have much room to spare, the Prepac Wall-Mounted Desk will easily fit into small spaces, providing you with a work area that’s equipped with storage while freeing up valuable floor space.

Just because you have a small office space doesn’t mean you need to go without a desk. Instead of making your kitchen table do double duty, consider another alternative: the floating desk. This type of desk mounts directly to your wall so you don’t need to clutter up your floor space with another piece of bulky furniture. The Prepac Wall-Mounted Desk is the best of both worlds: it’s compact while still providing an impressive amount of storage space.

You’ll be able to have a designated place for your laptop and office supplies, thanks to the built-in shelves. Even more impressive for such a compact piece of furniture, it has a cable management system to keep things neat and tidy.

The Prepac is 19.8-inches deep, 42.2-inches long, and 39.5-inches tall. At these dimensions, it provides just enough space to help you get your work done, without taking over the entire wall. It’s made from composite wood that has been laminated for extra protection against stains or warping and is surprisingly sturdy thanks to the metal rail hanging system that can hold up to 100 pounds. This system also allows the Prepac to be hung at any height.

Its simple design aesthetic allows this desk to fit in with many different décor styles, and there are three different finish colors to choose from. The Prepac also comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

Assembly is required, and the Prepac does come with a detailed instruction booklet. Many reviewers found that two people were needed for assembly. Others did find the assembly instructions to be confusing, but once assembled, love the finished product.

The Prepac has been used in some inventive ways, with some using it as a vanity. Another reviewer revamped their closet and turned it into a small office space using this desk.

Pros: Sturdy design thanks to the metal rail hanging system, can be hung at any height, cord management, offers storage options while still saving space, floating design frees up floor space

Cons: Requires two people for assembly