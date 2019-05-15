The best dessert to order at 17 of America’s most popular chain restaurants

caption Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s Sogno di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream” (left) and Applebee’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae (right). source Olive Garden/Applebee’s

At most chain restaurants, there are so many options that choosing the perfect dessert from the menu might seem difficult.

Some of the best desserts you could order include The Cheesecake Factory‘s classic Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake.

Applebee’s serves a heaping Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae piled high with ice cream and Oreo chunks that’s also worth ordering.

When eating at Friendly’s, try its over-the-top Candy Blast Monster Shake.

After dinner at Applebee’s, order the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae.

caption The Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae from Applebee’s. source Applebee’s

A warm chocolate chip cookie is piled high with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, Oreo pieces, and hot fudge to make Applebee’s delectable Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae.

It’s worth saving some room for the Cheesecake Bites at Buffalo Wild Wings.

caption Cheesecake Bites from Buffalo Wild Wings. source Buffalo Wild Wings

If you aren’t already full after eating a meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, try the chain’s Cheesecake Bites: chunks of cheesecake covered in graham crackers and ready to dunk in your choice of chocolate or caramel dipping sauce.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s Sogno di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream” is perfect for chocolate lovers.

caption Sogno di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream” at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. source Carrabba’s Italian Grill/Yelp

Carrabba’s Italian Grill‘s Sogno di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream” is a rich, decadent brownie layered with chocolate mousse and whipped cream and topped with chocolate sauce.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake is the most popular flavor on the menu.

caption The Cheesecake Factory’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake. source The Cheesecake Factory

You can’t go wrong with a classic, and The Cheescake Factory’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake is exactly that. According to The Cheesecake Factory’s website, this flavor has been its most popular for more than 35 years.

The Molten Chocolate Cake at Chili’s is a staple.

caption Molten Chocolate Cake from Chili’s. source Chili’s

Chili’s moist, chocolate cake is filled with melted chocolate and topped with vanilla ice cream covered in a chocolate shell.

At Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you can’t go wrong with the Buttermilk Pie.

caption Cracker Barrel’s Buttermilk Pie. source Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves a creamy Buttermilk Pie with a custard filling, flaky crust, and sliced strawberry topping.

At Dave & Buster’s, the Build-Your-Own Churro Sundae is a delicious DIY project.

caption The Build-Your-Own Churro Sundae at Dave & Buster’s. source Dave & Buster’s

Everything about Dave & Buster’s is fun, even down to the dessert. The arcade and restaurant chain offers a Build-Your-Own Churro Sundae complete with chocolate and caramel-filled churros, brown sugar cinammon ice cream, and individual assortments of chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce, Oreo cookie crumbs, and crushed Reese’s Pieces.

Order a milkshake at Denny’s in one of a number of flavors.

caption An assortment of Denny’s milkshakes. source Denny’s

Denny’s has stayed true to its reputation as “America’s Diner” by serving a wide variety of frothy milkshakes. At the time of writing, available flavors include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cake batter, peanut butter banana, chocolate peanut butter, and horchata.

Friendly’s is known for its tasty ice creams and over-the-top sundaes, but the chain’s Candy Blast Monster Shake may be the flashiest dessert on the menu.

caption The Candy Blast Monster Shake at Friendly’s. source Friendly’s

This Friendly’s milkshake is made with Hunka Chunka PB Fudge Ice Cream and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. The rim of the glass is coated in vanilla frosting and dotted with M&M’s, Reese’s Cups, pretzel rods, and a fudge brownie.

The Dessert Shooters at Hooters are great for anyone who wants both chocolate and cheesecake.

caption Dessert Shooters from Hooters. source Hooters

Hooters’ mini desserts come in Chocolate Decadence, Strawberry Cheesecake, Reese’s, and Heath Bar flavors.

If you’re a fan of rich desserts, order Gigi’s Butter Cake at Maggiano’s Little Italy.

caption Gigi’s Butter Cake at Maggiano’s Little Italy. source Maggiano’s Little Italy

According to the restaurant blog, Maggiano’s Little Italy’s Vice President of Operations, Gigi, inspired the chain’s famous Gigi’s Butter Cake recipe. The rich, delicious cake is served with a brown butter glaze, honey mascarpone cream, and roasted grapes.

A visit to the Olive Garden is not complete without zeppoli for dessert.

caption Zeppoli from Olive Garden. source iLive4Adventuring/Trip Advisor

Olive Garden serves its pillowy, sugar-dusted zeppolis, an Italian-style doughnut, with chocolate sauce for dipping.

At Outback, opt for the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet.

caption Outback’s Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet. source Joan Michelle P./Yelp

Australian steakhouse chain Outback serves a salted caramel cookie loaded with white chocolate, almond toffee, and pretzel chunks that has been baked in a skillet. The sweet treat also comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

P.F. Chang’s Banana Spring Rolls are a customer favorite.

caption P.F. Chang’s Banana Spring Rolls paired with coconut-pineapple ice cream. source P.F. Chang’s

The Banana Spring Rolls at P.F. Chang’s consist of six slices of banana wrapped in dough and fried until they’re golden and crispy. The rolls are then drizzled with caramel and vanilla sauces and paired with coconut-pineapple ice cream.

Red Lobster’s Chocolate Wave

caption The Chocolate Wave from Red Lobster. source Lilia M./Yelp

Chocolate cake is layered with fudge frosting, topped with chocolate sauce, and paired with vanilla ice cream to form Red Lobster‘s Chocolate Wave dessert.

Ruby Tuesday’s Chocolate Fall Cake is a decadent dessert served in grand fashion.

caption The Chocolate Fall Cake at Ruby Tuesday. source Tai P./Yelp

Ruby Tuesday‘s Chocolate Fall Cake literally falls from a giant glass and spills out onto your plate. The ensemble is made up of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, Oreo crumbles, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel and chocolate sauces.

TGI Fridays’ Oreo Madness is an indulgent take on an ice-cream sandwich.

caption The Oreo Madness dessert from TGI Fridays. source TGI Fridays

Unique to TGI Fridays, the Oreo Madness dessert features cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between Oreo cookie crumbles and drizzled with rich chocolate sauce.