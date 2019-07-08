10 fan-favorite desserts you can get from Costco

caption You can find some popular desserts at Costco. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Costco’s bakery is lined with goodies that look delectable, but there are some Costo sweets that are way better than others.

The warehouse retailer has several desserts that have grown their own fanbase.

Costco’s boozy popsicles and brownie brittle are just a couple fan-favorites.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Costco customers are constantly raving about their favorite Costco desserts. From their famous sheet cakes to their pumpkin pies, the warehouse retailer has made plenty of fans happy. And amongst these desserts, some have even become Costco cult-favorites.

To help you find those sweet hidden gems, INSIDER poked through customer reviews and Reddit threads to find out which items made the cut for the best Costco desserts.

Sheila G’s Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle is a longtime Costco fan-favorite.

caption Brownie brittle. source Costco

Calling all chocoholics: you can find these thin, crispy brownie cookies in the snack section. For only $6.99, you can get a 16-oz bag of Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle.

Plus, each serving is just 120 calories.

The Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites may be healthy, but also a delicious dessert.

caption Aussie Bites. source Costco

These little Aussie Bites are the perfect balance of sweetness and nutrition. They are made of dried apricots, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, honey, coconut, rolled oats, and chia seeds, and they’re 100% organic. They’re perfect for a snack or dessert. Costco sells 32 bite-sized treats for $11.99.

Costco’s 40-ounce Italian biscotti is a steal.

caption Italian Biscotti. source Costco

Costco’s Italian biscotti is both delicious and a steal. A 40-ounce container costs only $12.69. Online reviewers have claimed that it’s both fresh and comparable to its gourmet competitors.

It tastes especially yummy with coffee and hot chocolate.

The Delta cookies otherwise known as Lotus Biscoff Cookies are sold in bulk at Costco.

caption Lotus Biscoff Cookies. source Costco

If you love the cookies Delta serves on its flights, then you’re in for a real treat. Costco sells a 300-count pack of them for $18.99. They’re individually wrapped too so you don’t have to worry about them losing their freshness. They pair well with coffee, tea, and make for the perfect after-dinner treat.

Costco cheesecakes are beloved by customers.

caption Costco cheesecake. source Costco

Another dessert you can’t go wrong with at Costco is their 12-inch cheesecake for $17.99, usually found by the cold section of the bakery area. Reddit fans agree that the Kirkland Signature cheesecake is one of their best desserts, and it’s great for any and all occasions. You can eat it plain or add your own fruit, chocolate, or caramel topping.

Chocolate fudge cakes are great individual desserts.

caption Product not depicted. source Ekabhishek/ Wikimedia Commons

Pots & Co’s chocolate lava cakes are a recent addition to the Costco dessert family. They come in four individual pots so you don’t need a big crowd to bring them out. Just like the name suggests, they’re chocolate cakes with a chocolatey fudge filling. Just pop them in the microwave for one minute or in the oven for 12 and they’re ready to enjoy. The four-count package costs $10.99.

Costco’s cream puffs are perfect for a crowd.

caption Delizza Belgian Mini Cream Puffs. source Costco

For a dessert that is sure to please a crowd, bring out the Delizza Belgian Mini Cream Puffs. Reddit users say they’re very hard to stop eating. You can find the 120-count box in the frozen section for just $10.69. They serve as an excellent dessert for a large group since there are so many in one box.

Their massive carrot cake is a fan-favorite.

caption Costco’s carrot cake. source m01229/Flickr

Costco’s carrot cake was recently relaunched in stores, and customers raved on social media about their old favorite cake. Back in April, it had a resurgence in popularity. People were talking all about the 4-pound cake, perfect for Easter dessert.

This 10-inch carrot cake is two-tiers of apricot filling, cream cheese frosting, carrot cake crumbs, and toasted walnuts all for $13.99.

Costco’s Boozy Popsicles are one of their best summer treats.

caption Slim Chillers’ Vodka Martini Skinny Freezers source Slim Chillers/Facebook

Due to popular demand, Slim Chillers’ Vodka Martini Skinny Freezers are back at Costco. They made their debut on Costco shelves last year, and customers went berserk over them.

They’re back again this year, and you can find them in their four original flavors: Watermelon Lemonade, Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan, and Appletini. Costco is selling a 12-pack of these boozy popsicles for $19.99.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a light dessert.

caption My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. source Yelp/Miguel M.

For a lighter dessert, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers 110-calorie bite-sized mochi balls. Mochi, a Japanese rice cake, is super chewy and the combination with the creamy ice cream is a perfect match. Plus, these bites are perfectly portion-controlled, and they’re gluten-free.

The 18-piece pack that Costco sells comes with three flavors: Vanilla Bean, Ripe Strawberry, and Sweet Mango. The variety pack is $11 and includes six of each flavor.