14 of the best desserts to buy at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a popular grocery-store chain that has a wide selection of desserts.

The chain has frozen pies, ice-cream sandwiches, and other sweets.

Trader Joe’s recently released Ube Purple Yam Flavored ice cream.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Trader Joe’s is the go-to grocery store for many and the chain is known for having seasonal treats, specialty snacks, and other fares.

Whether you want a new summer snack or are serving up treats at a party, here are some of the best desserts you can find at Trader Joe’s.

A Dozen Sweet Bites is the perfect dinner-party dessert.

caption It’s a crowd-pleasing spread. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Going to a dinner party and don’t know what to bring for dessert? Consider trying Trader Joe’s A Dozen Sweet Bites, a frozen box filled with 12 mini cakes in one of three different flavors: Chocolate & Coffee “Opera” Cake, Raspberry “Macaron Aux Framboises” Cake, and Caramel & Chocolate Cake.

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels are the perfect snack.

caption They’re salty and sweet. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels are a great snack in a pinch. It’s something about Trader Joe’s high-quality dark chocolate that takes these over the edge.

Mini Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches are a Dutch-inspired treat.

caption They’re nice and sweet. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Mini Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches are inspired by the Dutch dessert – stroopwafels – which are thin, malty waffles coated in caramel.

The new Mango & Cream Bars are inspired by Thai treats.

caption If you like mango, you might enjoy these. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Mango & Cream bars are stick-free popsicles made from mango sorbet and sweet cream.

The Chocolate Lava Cakes seem to be restaurant-quality.

caption They’re filled with chocolate. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Cakes are basically just chocolate cakes with creamy centers, but they are so moist and delicious, you’d think you’d ordered them straight from a restaurant.

The Peaches and Cream Tarte is a summer fave.

caption You can heat it up. source Trader Joe’s

This frozen treat makes tarte-making an easy process. Trader Joe’s Peaches and Cream Tarte is pre-made and ready to be heated and consumed.

Hold the Cone! Vanilla Mini Ice Cream Cones was the top-rated dessert of 2018.

caption So cute! source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone! Vanilla Mini Ice Cream Cones was dubbed shoppers’ favorite dessert of 2018 by Today. It’s essentially a tiny version of chocolate-dipped vanilla ice-cream in a cone.

The Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches are a childhood classic.

caption They’re sweet and cold. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Did you ever get cookie ice-cream sandwiches from the ice-cream truck as a kid? Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches are the elegant, grown-up version of that sweet treat. It simply consists of two cookies, vanilla ice cream, and mini chocolate chips.

Read More: 11 chefs share the one food they always buy at Trader Joe’s

The Cold Brew Latte Bars are popsicles with a caffeine kick.

caption Coffee lovers might like these. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s introduced the Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars a few summers ago and they’ve become a dessert staple for those long, hot, summer days when you need a cool treat and a shot of caffeine.

The Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake is a great mid-week dessert.

caption You can pair it with vanilla ice cream. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake is technically a miniature cake, but it’s large enough to feed a group of four.

Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream is truly unique.

caption Fans of cookie butter, get ready. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

This ice cream has a rich vanilla base that’s swirled with Speculoos cookies and ribbons of Trader Joe’s signature Speculoos Cookie Butter.

The Key Lime Pie is a popular choice.

caption You can freeze it. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Key Lime Pie is a seasonal favorite for many. You can find it in the frozen aisle during the summer months and there’s no baking required. Keep this in the fridge until you’re ready to eat it then defrost for two hours or so and voila, it’s ready to go.

Mini Mint Ice Cream Mouthfuls are tiny ice-cream sandwiches.

caption They’re great for a quick snack. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Mini Mint Ice Cream Mouthfuls are bite-sized ice cream sandwiches consisting of minty ice cream and chocolate wafer cookies. If you’re looking for something sweet but only want a small portion, these treats are a great option.

People are excited about the new Ube Purple Yam Flavored Ice Cream.

caption It might be limited edition. source Courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s just recently dropped their Ube Purple Yam Flavored Ice Cream in time for summer 2019 and shoppers are already snatching it up in bulk in case it is limited edition. Ube is a sweet purple yam and, according to Trader Joe’s, the ice cream with its flavoring tastes sweet and nutty.