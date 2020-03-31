Diaper bags are essential for parents to organize and carry the never-ending list of things babies and kids need.

The Skip Hop Forma is our pick for the best diaper bag because it’s comfortable to wear and extremely easy to organize – two of the top features parents look for in a diaper bag.

If you have a child or one on the way, you’ve undoubtedly looked for a diaper bag to hold all that stuff babies and kids need. They’re one of the most essential parenting items and can easily be used well beyond the diaper years for kid gear, overnight bags, travel, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a well-organized bag that can store all the things or you want something that looks cute while you carry it around, there’s a diaper bag to meet your needs.

To find the best diaper bags, we researched and tested every bag in this guide; the Skip Hop Forma, Skip Hop Go Envi Eco-Friendly Diaper Backpack, and Freshly Picked bags were all sent as samples to test. I personally tested every bag except the Bag Nation Diaper Bag Backpack, which was tested by Insider Reviews reporter Steven John.

To test the bags, I filled each one with all of my diaper bag staples for my toddler: a few diapers, wipes, a few small books and toys, her water bottle, my water bottle, a few snacks, a change of clothes, my keys, my cellphone, my wallet, and a changing pad. Each bag easily fit all these items with room to spare.

A disclaimer on stroller straps: You’ll notice that many of the bags have clips or straps so they can be attached to the handle of your stroller. While many parents enjoy this convenience, it is not safe, as it can make your stroller tip over.

Here are the best diaper bags you can buy:

The best diaper bag overall

It’s incredibly easy to keep the Skip Hop Forma organized, it holds more than you’d think at first glance, and it’s comfortable to wear.

The Skip Hop Forma was hands down the best diaper bag I tested. Even though it has fewer pockets than some of the other bags (it has nine total), I found it very easy to organize.

The bag also includes two storage cubes – one is insulated for bottles or cold snacks and the other has a mesh top. Now that my daughter doesn’t use bottles, I like to use these for snacks and to keep small items contained. The cubes fit perfectly in the front pocket so they don’t take up any room in the main compartment.

This backpack diaper bag was the most comfortable bag I tested. The straps are padded and the material isn’t too stiff. Even when I have it all loaded up, it doesn’t feel awkward or bulky.

The Skip Hop Forma includes a changing pad located in one of the pockets and it can do double duty as a laptop sleeve. The two side pockets on the outside of the bag are insulated, which is a huge plus for me since you’ll hardly ever catch me or my daughter without a water bottle. To clean the bag, wipe clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

A few reviewers have mentioned that they found the straps to feel cheap or flimsy. While this hasn’t been my experience, if you plan to really load the bag up with heavy items, you might want to look at some of our other picks.

The Forma comes in at 16 x 8 x 14 inches and weighs 1.4 pounds, which is the lightest of all the bags we tested. As my husband tried out the bags along with me, one day he picked up the Forma and completely unprompted, said, “this really is the best one, isn’t it?” It certainly is.

Pros: Easy to organize, includes storage cubes, comfortable, roomy, lightweight

Cons: Some users report flimsy straps

The best budget diaper bag

You can’t beat the price of the HaloVa backpack diaper bag – plus it has insulated bottle pockets, two different ways to access the main compartment, and easy-to-clean fabric.

Don’t let the low price tag fool you – this diaper bag is the real deal. It’s the first one I got when my daughter was born, and I used it exclusively for more than a year. After all that time, it’s still in excellent shape.

This is the only bag on our list that doesn’t include a changing pad. Because it doesn’t have a changing pad, it did get a little tight inside when I added mine to the bag instead. My changing pad is much larger than most of the ones that come with diaper bags.

The HaloVa has 14 total pockets including three insulated bottle pockets; a discreet back pocket for phones, credit cards, or other valuables; and a small wet clothes pocket. In addition to the top opening for the main compartment, you’ll also find a second L-shaped opening that is great for quickly finding things that have gotten shoved to the bottom of the bag.

Even with all the pockets, you can’t put too much in this bag. If you just need the essentials, this bag is excellent. If you tend to overpack or you have multiple kids, some of our other options will allow you to pack more. I’ve also found it difficult to open and close the main zipper with one hand, which is often a necessity with kids.

The HaloVa weighs 1.47 pounds, and the dimensions are 10.5 x 16.5 x 7.5 inches. The bag is spot clean only, and the material inside and outside does clean very easily. It as an interior liner, so spills inside can be wiped up and won’t ruin your bag.

Pros: 14 well thought out pockets, easy to clean inside and outside, durable

Cons: No changing pad, difficult to open and close main zipper with one hand

The best backpack style diaper bag

The Bag Nation Backpack Diaper Bag is ergonomically designed, can hold everything you need for one or more kids, and has 14 pockets in total.

If you’re looking for a true backpack-style diaper bag that fits everything you need and doesn’t look too much like a diaper bag, the Bag Nation Backpack is the one. With padded, ergonomically curved straps and a breathable mesh padded back panel, you’ll be able to comfortably carry this bag without taking a toll on your back.

Organization is a breeze with this bag, too. Fourteen pockets provide a place for everything. Bottles can go in the insulated pockets, while wipes, diapers, and all the other things your kids need can go inside the other compartments.

Many people love the wipe pouch; with a hole to pull the wipes out, you can have one ready in seconds. It also includes a changing pad and a sundry bag. These features allow you to have everything you need for a quick diaper change without taking the whole bag.

The Bag Nation Backpack Diaper Bag measures 17 x 14 x 7.5 inches, and it weighs 2.4 pounds, which is the heaviest bag on our list. While it’s a comfortable one that’s ergonomically designed, that is something to keep in mind, particularly if you will be carrying it for extended periods of time.

To clean the Bag Nation bag, spot clean or hand wash cold and dry flat. The material is water resistant, so it will hold its own against most spills and messes until you get a chance to clean them up.

Pros: Looks like a backpack, 14 pockets, ergonomically designed, dedicated wipe pouch to grab wipes quickly

Cons: Heaviest bag on our list

The best diaper bag for minimalists

You can carry just the basics and help save the Earth at the same time with the Skip Hop Go Envi Eco-Friendly Diaper Backpack, which is made of recycled plastic bottles.

Some parents love all the pockets, but some want a no-frills bag that has exactly what they need and nothing more. With a changing pad, a reusable food tower, and six total pockets, you’ll have just enough room to store your diaper bag necessities without going overboard.

I can even slide my laptop in the back zipper pocket. The bag has a sleek minimalist design; there are no fancy tassels or prints, and it only comes in blue.

I’m a sucker for organization and I love when everything has its place, so even though this bag only has six total pockets, it has room for all the stuff you need to carry. The bag was built with organization in mind. The reusable food tower can slide right into one of the side pockets, and it helps parents be eco-friendly by reminding them to pack snacks in reusable containers.

The food tower does take up one of the side water bottle pockets, which is something to keep in mind if you typically carry two water bottles. When I have the food tower in one side pocket and a water bottle in the other, they take up considerable room in the main pocket because they sink into the main pocket, unlike most other bags where items in these pockets stick out. It creates a sleek design, but can really cut in on how much you’re able to fit in the bag.

Made with recycled plastic bottles with faux leather trim, this bag is eco-friendly. It measures 12.5 x 7.5 x 15.5 and weighs 1.65 pounds. The Go Envi can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth, and I’ve found the fabric very easy to wipe down.

When it comes to comfort while wearing the bag, I found this one to be very comfortable. It was only beaten slightly by our top pick, the Skip Hop Forma. It has padded straps and a mesh back panel, which both contribute to the comfort of the bag. This is another option that looks more like a regular backpack than a diaper bag, and I can definitely see myself using this one long past the diaper years.

Pros: Eco-friendly, includes reusable food tower, comfortable, compact and organized

Cons: Reusable food tower takes up one of the side water bottle pockets

The best diaper bag for over packers

A large main compartment, main pocket expander snaps, and 10 total pockets make the Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag our top option for over packers.

The Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag has a beautiful design that masks just how many diapers, wipes, and toys you have crammed in there. It has one large main compartment and 10 total pockets, some with magnetic closures that are easy to open and close with one hand.

When you have a baby or toddler in the other hand who refuses to be put down, you’ll appreciate these magnetic closures. The main pocket can even be zippered or closed with a magnet. Snaps on either side of the main compartment make the bag smaller and less bulky when it’s not packed full.

This is the most beautiful bag I tested. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style to cart around all your kids’ belongings. It comes in many attractive colors from rose gold to butterscotch. It can also be worn three ways: as a backpack, shoulder purse, or cross-body bag.

One major downside is that the straps aren’t padded very well, and it can get uncomfortable to wear very quickly. This is disappointing in a bag that’s so great for over packers. While it’s great for popping in and out or places or shorter trips, I wouldn’t use this bag if I needed to carry it for an extended period of time. I can tell it would start to take a toll on my back or shoulders quickly.

The bag is made of faux leather and can easily be wiped clean. A changing pad is included in one of the magnetic pockets. There are metal feet on the bottom to help keep it clean and off the ground. It measures 13 x 15 x 7 inches, and it weighs 2.3 pounds.

Pros: Large main compartment, magnetic closures, beautiful design

Cons: Uncomfortable straps