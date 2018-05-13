I tried a science-backed eating plan tied to a better memory and longer life — and never felt like I was ‘dieting’

source Erin Brodwin / Business Insider

I tried the Mediterranean Diet, a healthy whole foods meal plan based around vegetables, fish, healthy fats like those from olive oil and avocados.

The plan has been linked with benefits that range from a reduced risk of disease to a healthier mind.

I learned a lot while trying the regimen, and I’d like to stick with it for a long time.

You could say I’ve been around the diet block. I’ve been vegan, restricted my eating to an 8-hour window as part of an intermittent fast, and given ketogenic and vegetarian meal plans a spin – all in an attempt to give myself more energy, feel healthier, and power through the various activities I enjoy, like yoga, hiking, and rock climbing. The one regimen I’ve never tried, however, is the one I write about the most: the Mediterranean Diet.

The plan’s cornerstones are vegetables, fish, olive oil, beans, nuts, and whole grains; items like processed foods, red meat, poultry, and dairy get slashed.

With studies suggesting that people who eat this way have a reduced risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer, it’s no surprise that dietitians and clinicians say the approach is a great way to fuel the body.

Leafy greens provide key vitamins and minerals that are needed for healthy skin, hair, and nails; whole grains support good digestion; fish and nuts provide protein to maintain muscle and keep energy levels steady.

The Mediterranean Diet is also rich in several ingredients that may be critical to a healthy mind.

Two types of healthy fat – monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids – are staples of the plan, as well as several antioxidants found in berries and dark chocolate. Previous studies have found a link between both of these ingredients and a reduced risk of dementia as well as higher cognitive performance. Research has also suggested that two other Mediterranean ingredients – leafy greens and berries – could help protect against a phenomenon called neurodegeneration which often characterizes diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Still, as I’m a sample size of just one person rather than the hundreds or thousands typically required for scientific research, it’s worth taking my findings with a grain of salt. That said, I learned a ton on the plan. Here’s a glimpse.

When I started the Mediterranean diet, I assumed it wouldn’t involve that many dramatic changes to my existing habits. I love crunchy veggies like broccoli and put avocados on basically anything I can. But I also eat a lot of quick, ready-made items full of ingredients shunned on the Mediterranean plan, like white rice.

One of my favorite go-to meals at the end of a busy day is Trader Joe’s frozen Chicken Tikka Masala dinners. With a big helping of white rice and chicken as the main ingredients, however, it’s not very Mediterranean-friendly.

So I hit the grocery store for some basics. The supermarket near me didn’t have much of what I wanted at low prices, so I ended up at Trader Joe’s for most of it. I bought olive oil, frozen and fresh fruits and veggies (depending on what was on sale), several kinds of frozen fish (half the price of fresh), canned chickpeas, lemons, Greek yogurt, whole grain bread, brown rice, and roasted nuts.

caption My Trader Joe's bounty. Total cost: $90.

What I love about the Mediterranean diet is that it includes many full-fat, delicious items that former diet fads have shunned, like avocados, olive oil, nuts, and fatty kinds of fish like salmon. You can eat eggs in moderation on the plan too.



For my first meal on the plan, I stuck to basics and made a breakfast of Greek yogurt, almonds, and berries with a small squeeze of honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon. It was super simple, involved no cooking, and lined up closely with what I’ve heard from several health professionals about the best healthy, quick breakfasts to try.

caption My breakfast.

After making this, I realized I basically copied a quick breakfast that I first heard about from Harvard physician Monique Tello. She eats a combination of berries, Icelandic high protein yogurt, and a mix of nuts, seeds, and oats. It’s high in protein to fuel her muscles and has plenty of fiber, which fills her up and regulates her digestion.

My breakfast felt like it did the same thing – I wasn’t hungry until around 1 p.m.

White rice, white bread, and most processed foods were off the Mediterranean menu. They’re all rich in a type of carb that rapidly raises your blood sugar and doesn’t keep you full for long, something several dietitians have warned me about. Most of my favorite desserts and snacks went to my partner.



Refined carbs lurk in dozens of processed foods, from granola bars and baked goods to pizzas and pastas.

In comparison with their whole-grain counterparts, which are digested slowly and fill you up for hours, refined carbs get processed quickly by the body and are rapidly turned into sugar.

Roxanne B. Sukol, a preventive medicine specialist and the medical director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Wellness Enterprise, says people should think of the ingredient simply as “stripped carbs.”

But I love sweets. Luckily, I could still have dark chocolate on the plan. It was minimally processed and didn’t include much added sugar or dairy. That became my favorite new dessert.



I also found I could still eat some of my go-to frozen meals by switching them up just slightly. Instead of a frozen chicken and rice meal, I bought the same version with fish and then swapped the white rice for diced cauliflower — which you can buy pre-made in the frozen section at Trader Joe’s. Easy enough!



At first, I thought making some of these changes would leave me feeling hungry. In reality, the more I trimmed back on things like white bread and white rice, the more energy I noticed I had throughout the day.



Normally when I get home after work, my puppy, Dax, drives me bananas with his near-constant excitement. But after about a week eating like a Mediterranean, I felt like I had an easier time matching his energy levels.

When I didn’t feel like preparing a traditional dinner at the end of a long work day, I often made a hearty breakfast and vegetable dish for myself and my partner, like this one with tomatoes, spinach, and eggs. It was filling and tasty.



During the work week, I packed my lunches as much as I could. A few times when I’d forgotten to plan ahead, I went to a local fast-casual chain near my office where I could fill up a bowl with a selection of ready-made salads and protein. While the food was delicious, it wasn’t cheap.



My $13 splurge lunch came with several pre-made salads – one cabbage, one kale, and one with chickpeas and quinoa – and seasoned trout on top.

A week into the diet, I was feeling really good. Instead of snacking all day, I was eating a lot more healthy, homemade meals — like this salmon and greens dish I made for dinner one night.



Chickpeas and other legumes are a big part of the Mediterranean diet. When I got tired of chickpea salads, I blended them up with tahini and olive oil to make fresh hummus. It was my new favorite snack.



I’d also snack on whole grain sesame crackers with a veggie-based dip, like this one I made using eggplants, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and garlic.



I never once felt like I was ‘dieting’ on the Mediterranean eating plan. That said, my goal wasn’t weight loss — I was looking for improved energy levels and food that was filling and delicious. The Mediterranean diet accomplished both of those goals for me. I’d like to stick with it for a long time.