The best dining tables

A top-quality dining table complements your interior décor, can withstand years of daily use, and provides comfortable seating with minimal waste of space.

The Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table is our top pick because it’s made of durable acacia wood and the leaves fold effortlessly when you don’t need the extra space.

Is there any more iconic gathering spot for families than the dining room table? As my son burrows deeper into his teenage years, his time is increasingly divided between spending time with friends and just being alone in his room playing video games.

The dining room table is where we spend our daily time together over a home-cooked meal. If sitcoms are any indicator, this is the norm for many families. And, when the table is comfortable, the time together is more enjoyable.

When a piece of furniture serves such an important role in the lives of families, it’s crucial that you take some time to really think about how much room you have for your dining table and how you plan to use it.

How to choose the right size table for your dining room

The main limitation of the kind of table you can buy is the size of your dining room. A popular rule of thumb is to measure the length and width of the space where you hope to dine. Then, subtract six feet from each of those measurements to account for space around it. This is the largest table that can fit in your space. So, if your dining room is 10 by 10 feet, then you would want a table that is 4-foot square or round or smaller.

Next, think about how many people will regularly sit at your table. For two people, a good table size is about 36 inches in diameter (if round) or per side (if square). Add 12 inches to this measurement for every increase of two more diners. For example, if you want to comfortably seat six people, choose a table at least 60 inches in diameter or per side.

The table’s shape and style are also key

The shape of your room will also determine the table shape. For the most part, round and square tables work best in square rooms. On the other hand, in rectangular rooms, consider trying an oval or rectangular table. This will balance the proportions of your space.

There are three main types of bases: legs, pedestal, and trestle. The base can strongly affect your ability to add more seats to your table. For instance, with a pedestal table, where the legs protrude from a single center post, the base tends not to get in the way of additional chairs. Yet, with the classic four-legged table, the location of the legs will affect how you position extra chairs.

Lastly, you must take your style into consideration. If your living space has a modern-industrial décor, then a rustic country home piece probably isn’t the best choice. Fortunately, there are thousands of tables out there to fit your design scheme along with the room you have.

While researching the best dining room tables, we looked at scores of reviews and ratings from both buyers and experts. The dining tables included in our guide are durable, serve a variety of purposes, and make efficient use of your space.

Here are the best dining room tables you can buy:

Updated 11/12/19 by Caitlin Petreycik:

The best dining room table overall

source Crate & Barrel

If you have a small dining room but still like to host guests, the sides of Crate & Barrel’s Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table fold down easily to accommodate your space.

The Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table is an excellent option for people who don’t want a huge table taking up their smaller living area. The table stands 30 inches tall, and when opened, its surface measures 60 by 38 inches. When not in use, you can close it to a narrow 15.5 inches for out-of-the-way storage. Crate and Barrel says that the table seats up to four people, but in practice, six people can fit snugly around it.

The tabletop is made of acacia wood that is bleached and stained light walnut with a clear lacquer topcoat that provides extra protection from stains and nicks. The legs are tubular and made of steel with a black powdercoat finish. For added stability, there is a center gateleg that also folds out when you lift the leaves.

The Wirecutter recommends the Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table because it looks attractive in all of its configurations: totally open, with one leaf up, and as a console table when closed. The reviewer was also impressed with how easy it is to open and close the leaves. However, they were concerned about the many moving parts showing long-term wear and that it doesn’t come with a warranty. The Origami Drop Leaf table is also recommended by Best Products and Apartment Therapy.

One customer review mentioned that the table they received was lighter than the floor model in the store. However, the table darkens over time. Most of the positive comments mention that the table is incredibly versatile and easy to maneuver.

Pros: Effortlessly folding leaves, made of durable acacia wood, closes to just 15.5 inches wide

Cons: No warranty, expensive

The best budget drop-leaf dining table

source Threshold

The Threshold 40-inch Square Drop Leaf Rustic Dining Table is an excellent solution if you’re looking for a table that comfortably seats four, has an attractive look, and doesn’t break the bank.

With the leaves down, the Threshold 40-inch Square Drop Leaf Rustic Dining Table works well as a place to display photos and accent pieces along a photo wall. Or, you might use it as a sofa table. And, when people come over, you can open up the table to create a 40-inch square surface that comfortably sits four.

When folded, the table is 20-inches wide, though the base has a footprint of 26.25 by 31.125 inches. The table material is stained rubberwood – a softer wood – with a distressed finish, and the legs are metal.

Apartment Therapy recommends the Threshold 40-inch Square Drop Leaf Rustic Dining Table because the reviewer found that the design allowed for ample legroom under the otherwise small table. The Wirecutter recommends this table for people who like the Crate & Barrel Origami table but don’t have $700 to spend. The reviewer did note that the soft rubberwood tabletop is more susceptible to damage. Best Products suggests people with a more modern interior décor will benefit from this table.

One customer review points out that while the table easily fits four people, you could potentially squeeze six. Other buyers recommend having a drill handy for speedy assembly; with the drill, it should take about 20 minutes.

The biggest complaint was that the table sometimes doesn’t come with all of the right hardware and getting parts sent is a hassle.

Pros: Plenty of legroom, affordable, doesn’t take up much space

Cons: Susceptible to damage, no warranty

The best affordable dining room table

source Coaster

If you need a small table for two and don’t want to spend a lot, the Coaster Country Farmhouse Rectangular Butcher Block Dining Table is a smart solution.

Though Coaster Home Furnishings advertises that the Country Farmhouse Rectangular Butcher Block Dining Table can fit four people, it is a snug fit due to the 48 by 30-inch tabletop dimensions.

The whole table is made of oak, and you can choose between a painted white or natural oak base. With these color options, this table is ideal for spaces with a country home décor. In addition to serving as a dining table in a small space, you might also use this Coaster Home Furnishings product as a craft table or desk.

The Coaster Home Furnishings Dining Table is recommended by The Wirecutter because of the low cost and the oak tabletop makes it more durable than the typical pine tables you find in this price range. However, the reviewer does note that the table is a bit tight for more than two people and the tabletop tends to scratch easily.

Pros: Affordable, made of durable pine, easy to assemble

Cons: Limited seating capacity, may scratch easily

The best glass dining room table

source CB2

The attractive look of CB2’s Silverado Round Dining Table is ideal for homes with a more modern interior design scheme.

Less expensive than similar glass tables from other retailers, the Silverado Round Dining Table by CB2 will complement a wide range of interior decorating styles, thanks to its ultra-simple design. Featuring a 47-inch glass top perched on two 29-inch “sawhorses” (available in either silver or brass), the table seats up to four people.

The Wirecutter recommends the slightly pricier rectangular version of the Silverado in their roundup of the best dining tables under $1000, citing that it will bring an airy feeling to a room (the see-through glass and reflective legs trick the eye, making this piece of furniture look significantly smaller than it really is). Their reviewer also mentioned that CB2’s floor model was pretty scratched, and recommended using placemats and avoiding chairs with arms, so as not to chip the sides.

A few customer reviews also pointed out that the glass shows fingerprints, but, on the upside, it’s easy to clean.

Pros: Attractive modern design, easy to clean

Cons: Scratches easily

The best dining room table for small spaces

source Cost Plus World Market

If you have a nook for a dining area and would like a table that can seat up to four people, take a look at the Round Weathered Gray Wood Jozy Drop Leaf Table.

At 36 inches in diameter when opened, the Round Weathered Gray Wood Jozy Drop Leaf Table is a bit smaller than the standard round table and larger than the classic bistro-style table. This makes it ideal for serving both purposes in small dining rooms and urban studios.

In a space as small as 7 by 7 feet, you can potentially seat up to four people. With the leaves down, the table is a mere 18 inches thick and can serve as an end table.

The Jozy Drop Leaf Table is made of solid acacia wood and has a weathered gray finish for an antique appearance. The acacia is more durable than other woods and can stand up to scratching. However, you will want to use coasters and placemats on the table to avoid discoloration.

The Wirecutter was impressed with how the Round Weathered Gray Wood Jozy Drop Leaf Table looks great both opened and closed. The reviewer noted that the table felt sturdy when it was expanded despite the somewhat narrow base. She also liked that the table is capable of being refinished since it is made of solid wood. Apartment Therapy recommends this table for small dining rooms or any space that requires a versatile piece of furniture.

Pros: Attractive appearance in any configuration, ideal for nooks, easy to assemble

Cons: Limited seating capacity

