The 15 best things to eat in Hawaii

caption Shave ice. source Shutterstock

Modern Hawaiian cuisine is influenced by a number of diverse cultures, from Polynesian to Japanese and Chinese.

There’s a local Hawaiian dish called saimin that closely resembles Japanese ramen or soba noodle dishes.

Poke has recently grown popular on the mainland US, but it has Hawaiian roots.

With its white sand beaches, turquoise waters, beautiful sunsets, and lush green mountains, it’s hard to imagine what could make Hawaii into an even more perfect paradise.

That is, until you sample the food.

Influenced by a number of diverse cultures, modern Hawaiian cuisine combines Native Hawaiian ingredients with Polynesian, Japanese, Chinese, European, and mainland American flairs.

There are few other places outside of the islands where diners can try out these traditional Hawaiian treats. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to taste at least a few of these 15 dishes on your next trip.

Kālua pork

caption Kālua pork. source Flickr/Gregg Tavares

The word “kālua” literally means “to cook in an underground oven,” so it isn’t difficult to guess exactly how this dish was originally made. Often the star of Hawaiian luaus, the tasty pig is traditionally salted, wrapped in ti leaves, slow cooked for several hours, and shredded up to eat.

Plate lunch

caption Hawaiian plate lunch. source Shutterstock

Once you’ve tried kālua pork, try putting the dish on a platter alongside macaroni salad and some rice. This popular combo makes up a Hawaiian plate lunch, a common and beloved afternoon meal on the islands that combines many of the best local dishes.

Laulau

caption A seafood laulau. source Flickr/Sodai Gomi

Laulau is pork, beef, chicken, or seafood wrapped in a taro leaf and steamed to perfection. It often appears as a part of the Hawaiian plate lunch.

Loco moco

caption Loco moco. source Sam Howzit / Flickr

Often appearing atop a Hawaiian plate lunch, loco moco usually consists of rice, a hamburger steak, fried eggs, and gravy, all stacked on top of one another. The dish might also come loaded with Maui onions, other meats, and seafood.

Poke

caption Poke. source INSIDER

Poke has recently grown popular on the mainland US, but it has Hawaiian roots. Made primarily of cubes of raw fish – usually ahi tuna – poke often comes with toppings like soy sauce, salt, green onions, and sesame oil.

Saimin

caption Saimin. source Shutterstock

Hawaiian saimin closely resembles Japanese ramen or soba noodle dishes. Many of the ingredients remain the same – wheat noodles, broth, scallions, various meats, and nori – but on special occasions, dumplings may be added in.

Spam musubi

caption Spam musubi. source Flickr/Gary Stevens

Spam musubi – a slice of grilled Spam stacked on rice and wrapped in seaweed – is a must-eat Hawaiian dish. The salty snack is a common comfort food not just in Hawaii, but throughout the Pacific.

Shave Ice

caption Shave ice. source iStock

Made of shaved ice stacked on ice cream and topped with flavored syrups, shave ice is sometimes considered the prime Hawaiian dessert. Perfect for cooling off in the Hawaiian heat, the sweet treat is easy to enjoy all year long.

Manapua

caption Manapua. source Shutterstock

Manapua is essentially Hawaii’s version of char siu bao, also known as a Chinese pork bun. The dish is simple but delicious: barbecued pork stuffed into a thick and fluffy bread shell.

Lomi lomi salmon

caption Lomi lomi salmon. source Shutterstock

Lomi lomi salmon is a classic Hawaiian side dish. Basically a small salad made of tomato and salmon along with onions and scallions, it is regularly served cold alongside larger entrées like poke and kālua pork at luaus.

Chicken long rice

caption Chicken long rice. source Flickr/Arnold Gatilao

Chicken long rice is actually closer to a noodle dish. The recipe consists of long bean threads or vermicelli noodles combined with broth, shredded chicken, scallions, soy sauce, and seasonings.

Malasadas

caption Malasadas. source Paderia Bakehouse

Originally from the Azores, a territory of Portugal, malasadas are delicious balls of fried dough rolled in sugar and occasionally stuffed with fillings like custard or haupia. They closely resemble French beignets.

Poi

caption Poi. source Wikipedia/Bshams [Public domain]

Made from the root of the taro plant, poi is mashed and watered down to create a delicious paste traditionally eaten with the fingers. The easy-to-make dish can either be eaten fresh so that it tastes sweet, or left to ferment for up to a week for a more tangy taste.

Haupia

caption Haupia. source Shutterstock

The influence of the South Pacific islands on Hawaiian cuisine shines in this tasty treat. Originally from Polynesia, the coconut milk-based dessert is highly popular at weddings and luaus.

Li Hing Mui

caption Li Hing Mui (dried plums). source Shutterstock

Li Hing Mui, at its most basic, is salted dried plum. The Hawaiian snack can be served in a number of ways when presented whole, including dried, glazed with sauce, or with or without the pit. It can also come crushed into a powder, which is then dusted onto other foods and drinks.