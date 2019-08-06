The best dishwashers you can buy

High-quality dishwashers leave your dishes sparkling clean and dry while efficiently using water and electricity.

The Bosch 500 Series 24-inch Pocket Handle Dishwasher is our top pick because it features a third rack allowing it to hold more items, runs quietly, and uses less than three gallons of water per cycle.

When my family and I moved cross-country into a house that was still in the process of being remodeled, the kitchen was in a barebones state. And, as I spend half an hour or so each day at the sink scrubbing the dishes, there is no appliance I miss more than a trusty dishwasher.

When it comes to time savings, a dishwasher is well worth the investment. Our top pick is slightly over $800 and wroth the price, but you can find decent models for much less, like our budget pick. When shopping for a dishwasher, there are a number of features that tend to lend themselves to better performance and durability. You should look for nylon-coated racks since they tend to have a longer lifespan. A soil sensor is also helpful because it will let your washer know when to end the cycle or if it should keep going.

Perhaps one of the most important features to look for is a stainless-steel tub. If you can afford the heftier price tag, stainless-steel tubs will speed up the drying process, dampen noise, and last longer than plastic counterparts.

Many of the newer dishwasher models feature top controls, as opposed to the classic front controls. The top controls give the machine a sleeker, more attractive look. Another feature manufacturers celebrate is the food grinder, or masticator, which uses a blade to pulverize food debris. However, this is just another part that could potentially break. You may prefer filters, which collect food mid-cycle, are durable, and only need to be cleaned a couple of times annually.

While researching the best dishwashers, we poured through thousands of buyer and expert reviews and ratings of dozens of models. Our guide features appliances with a track record of performance, durability, and eco-friendliness while balancing affordability.

Here are our picks for the best dishwashers you can buy:

The best dishwasher overall

If you want your cookware and dinnerware squeaky clean without a lot of noise, the Bosch 500 Series 24-inch Pocket Handle Dishwasher is your best bet.

What sets the Bosch 500 Series Dishwasher apart from the competition is its quiet operation and useful third rack. This model has a 44-dBA noise level rating. It’s so quiet that it has a special light on the exterior to let you know it’s on. The third rack basically works as a utensil holder. It’s located on the top level of the washer and can hold other oddly-shaped items, such as ramekins and ladles.

Each of the racks has ball bearings in their wheels for a seamless glide. And, “FlexSpace” tines fold down on every other row to allow for larger dishes and cookware, like frying pans or pasta bowls. This Energy Star certified appliance consumes about 2.9 gallons per cycle. Bosch backs the parts and labor with a one-year warranty.

Consumer Reports gave the Bosch dishwasher “excellent” ratings for energy use and washing abilities. The reviewer’s lowest rating was for the dishwasher’s ability to dry for which it was graded as “good.” As a brand, Bosch exhibited the best reliability in Consumer Reports’ tests with a repair or serious problem rate of about 10% after two years of use. Lastly, the reviewer found that based on listener judgments and sound-level measurements, this model is quite quiet. Angie’s List and Reviewed both recommend this unit.

Approximately 92% of the people who reviewed the Bosch Dishwasher on the Best Buy website would recommend it to a friend. The most helpful reviewer especially liked the third rack and recommends using the auto cleaning mode with the extra-dry option to thoroughly dry items.

Others have found that they don’t need to soak or prewash their dishes. They just put them in the washer, and items come out clean.

Pros: Runs quietly, cleans dishes well, features an innovative third rack

Cons: Expensive, drying cycle could be better

The best budget dishwasher

The Maytag 24-inch Stainless Steel Built-In Dishwasher is one of the more affordable washers on the market, leaves dishes sparkly clean, and is backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty.

The Maytag 24-inch Stainless Steel Built-In Dishwasher has many of the specs that you would expect from a more expensive dishwasher. The four-blade food grinder disintegrates food particles so they don’t end up sticking to your glassware or dishes. It is Energy Star qualified so you use less energy and water.

Maytag offers a one-year warranty on parts and labor and a ten-year warranty on the tub, chopper blade, and racks. The main negatives of this model are that the front controls are not as attractive as the top controls found on other washers, and this model doesn’t have a third rack.

This Maytag model was also Best Product‘s budget buy. The reviewer appreciated that there was a light that displayed the status of the cycle and that there was a quick-heated drying function.

The Maytag Dishwasher has nearly more than 1,100 5-star reviews on the Home Depot website, with 95% recommending the product. Buyers like that this model is affordable, has a stainless-steel tub, and features a food grinder instead of a filter. People note that large pots and pans can fit in the large tub and come out clean.

However, you may want to stick to basic dinnerware when using the one-hour clean cycle. Buyers also caution that plastics, including hard plastics, may melt due to the high temperatures of the washer.

Pros: 10-year limited parts warranty, fast drying, features a food grinder

Cons: Relatively loud, has trouble with leafy debris

The best drying dishwasher

The KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher cleans even the toughest debris off your dishes before drying them thoroughly.

The KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher is unique in that it has a “ProDry” function. This setting does an excellent job of ensuring your dishes are dry when you first open the washer drawer. At 44 decibels, the KitchenAid is only slightly louder than our virtually silent top pick.

The top controls keep unsightly lights and buttons out of view. And, the racks have enough space for 15 place settings. As this appliance washes, it removes food particles from the water to ensure shorter cycles and less energy consumption. This Energy Star-qualified washer uses about 2.6 gallons of water on the Normal cycle.

The KitchenAid Dishwasher has the highest rating of the models tested by Consumer Reports. Testers gave it an “excellent” score for energy use, drying, and washing. And, it received a “very good” for noise. The tester was unable to find any discernible flaws in its performance.

Reviewed tested this KitchenAid model and found in the Normal cycle, it removed 99.99% of oatmeal debris and 99.88% of meat stains. On the Tough cycle, it removed all egg, burnt sugar, oatmeal, and dried milk but had difficulties with burnt cheese, only removing 93% of this stubborn food. Lastly, the reviewer fit 11 place settings and a serving set in the racks.

Majority of the buyers (93%) of the KitchenAid Dishwasher on the Home Depot website recommended it. One buyer was impressed with how there were no signs of food or moisture on dishes after using the Hi-Temp Wash, Sani Rinse, and ProDry selections, as well as a rinse aid to achieve superior results. However, for some buyers, the pump motor broke within months of buying the washer.

Pros: Can dry dishes completely, removes tough debris, energy efficient

Cons: Expensive, concerns about the pump motor’s durability

The best dishwasher for your kitchen’s décor

Not only is the Frigidaire Gallery 24-inch Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher one of the most cost-effective options on our list, its smudge-proof stainless-steel door look great in any kitchen.

The big selling point for the Frigidaire Gallery 24-inch Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher is its stainless steel door with top controls, which will fit any décor. There are eight wash cycles and a delay start function that allows you to set up the wash to run 1 to 24 hours in the future. The 52-decibel rating is the highest on our list.

The two racks and removable silverware basket are designed to hold up to 12 place settings. And, this appliance features a stainless steel filter, which you can remove to dispose of food debris after the cycle.

CNET recommended the Frigidaire Dishwasher because it cleans just as well as models that cost twice as much. The reviewer was particularly impressed with the stainless steel exterior. However, the reviewer was turned off by the lack of features and the tedious arrangement of the upper rack.

Reviewed picked the Frigidaire Dishwasher because of its low cost, variety of wash options, and adequate cleaning abilities. However, during the reviewer’s tests, the washer would remove stains from some dishes and redeposit them elsewhere in the load. Also, this model uses a lot of water.

Out of 685 reviews on the Best Buy website, the Frigidaire Dishwasher has an average rating of 4.3 stars. One of the most common comments from buyers is that this washer runs incredibly quiet. People are also happy with how well the washer cleans glasses and dishes.

One buyer pointed out that the Quick Wash cycle was designed to only wash items in the bottom rack. There are a few complaints. If you want to side mount this model, you need to buy a special kit.

Pros: Affordable, attractive stainless-steel exterior

Cons: Uses a lot of water, may redistribute stains

The best portable dishwasher

When space is at a premium, the 18-inch SPT Energy Star Portable Dishwasher will fit in the smallest of kitchens and save you from spending hours each week washing dishes by hand.

At 18 inches wide, you’d expect the SPT Energy Star Portable Dishwasher to be more affordable than its 24-inch counterparts. And, it is, but the surprising part is how cost-effective it is for having a durable stainless-steel tub. As a portable dishwasher, this appliance attaches to your faucet and only uses 3.65 gallons of water per cycle. And, though it weighs upwards of 120 pounds, the washer is on caster wheels for effortless movement. There are six wash programs and a delay timer from 1 to 24 hours. Sunpentown (SPT) backs this unit with a one-year limited warranty.

Dishwashers Guide recommends the SPT Energy Star Portable Dishwasher because of its control console, wash cycles, and efficiency. In his tests, the reviewer found that the washer was effective in all six of its wash cycles. He also noted that the digital control console was easy to read and use. He liked that it had a rinse agent warning indicator and gave error code readouts. However, the reviewer did find the rack space was fairly small, even for a portable 18-inch unit. Healthy Kitchen 101, Best Dishwasher for the Money, and Alterestimate also recommend this model.

About 75% of the buyers who reviewed the SPT SD-9241W Dishwasher on Amazon gave it 4 or 5 stars. Most of the reviewers mention they picked up this model because they have a small kitchen, and they found it was ideal for their space. Some buyers note it was a hassle having to hook the dishwasher up to the faucet for each use. One homeowner suggested unhooking the spray hose attachment for your sink and using it as the water source. Reviewers recommend that you leave the unit’s door open for a few minutes after the cycle completes to allow the dishes to dry completely.

Pros: Compact, easy to roll around the kitchen, energy-efficient, six wash cycles, stainless steel interior

Cons: Small rack space, hooks up to your faucet, has trouble drying

What else we considered

While researching this guide, we considered dozens of dishwashers. There are a few that barely missed the cut. Here are some outstanding options we also examined:

Bosch Ascenta Series Dishwasher (SHXM4AY55N) ($669.10): If we were to give an award to the best dishwasher brand, Bosch would win. The company has an array of models that are recommended by experts and customers alike. This Ascenta Series washer has a full-size third rack, stainless-steel tub, capacity for 15 place settings, and runs at a quiet 48 dBA. The main reasons it didn’t make the cut are we already feature a Bosch dishwasher, and there are buyer complaints of drying and spotting issues, though these complaints are rare.

LG Electronics Top Control Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher (LDT7808BD) ($948): There’s a lot to love about this LG dishwasher. It runs at 42 dBA, fits 15 place settings, the motor has a 10-year warranty, and it’s Wi-Fi-enabled. However, in our research, we’ve found smart dishwashers just aren’t good enough to justify their added expense. Additionally, there are buyer complaints of subpar customer service.

Miele Dimension SlimLine EcoFlex Dishwasher (G4780SCVI) ($1,499): Good Housekeeping recommends a number of Miele dishwashers, including this one, which they declare is “Best for Small Kitchens.” It didn’t make the cut with us because the price is a bit much – nearly twice the cost of our top pick. Also, we couldn’t track down any buyer reviews.