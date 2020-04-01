The best disinfectants for viruses and which ingredients to look for

caption There are 4 common active ingredients in the EPA’s list of registered disinfectants for the coronavirus. source Suwannar Kawila/EyeEm/Getty Images

The best disinfectants for viruses are alcohol, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and quaternary ammonium compounds.

These active ingredients are the most common on the EPA’s list of registered disinfectants against the coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know about these disinfectants and which ingredients to look for when you want to use an effective cleaning product.

T his article was medically reviewed by Tania Elliott, MD, who specializes in infectious diseases related to allergies and immunology for internal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most household cleaners, from all-purpose cleaners to dish soap, contain surfactants, which bond to oil, germs, and dirt particles, suspending them in water so they can be washed away.

While washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds can remove 97% of germs, household cleaners are better disinfectants for surfaces. That’s because for soap to be effective, it has to be rubbed and worked into a lather, while disinfectants kill germs on contact, says Mary Schmidt, MD, an infectious disease specialist in Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of the different active ingredients in household cleaners and what to look for to make sure you’re using an effective disinfectant.

How to know if a cleaning product is effective

Household cleaning products use many different terms on their labels, from antibacterial to sanitizing to disinfecting. But what do they actually mean?

According to Melissa Homer, chief cleaning officer at home-cleaning franchise MaidPro, sanitizing removes 99.9% of germs and disinfecting kills more than 99.999%, if done correctly. An antibacterial product means it contains ingredients that can help kill or slow the growth of bacteria, though be careful of these, as antibacterial soap is no better than regular soap.

“If you want to kill COVID-19, you need a true disinfectant, not a sanitizer or something antibacterial,” Homer says.

While they are powerful germ-killing agents, disinfectants can not do their jobs properly if they are used on dirty surfaces – because dirt and oil will consume the disinfectant and protect the germs, Homer says. This is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cleaning a surface with soap and water before using a disinfectant.

When buying a disinfectant, you should look for an EPA registration number on the product. These are usually found on the front or back panel of the product label. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assigns these numbers to products that have been tested and proven to kill germs.

“Basically, to get a registration, a manufacturer has to submit a bunch of lab test results and descriptions of their manufacturing processes to the EPA, so they can be reviewed and determined to be legitimate,” Homer says.

The best disinfectants against viruses

To prevent the spread of coronavirus in your home, the EPA has put together a list of cleaning products that are proven to work against COVID-19.

Here are the most common active ingredients in these EPA-registered disinfectants:

Household cleaners with these ingredients may be difficult to find at the store right now, Homer says, and while disinfectants are the most effective at removing germs, maintaining good hand hygiene by washing frequently is also important.

“At the end of the day, thorough cleaning with regular soap is a strong step in the right direction and removes 97% of germs on its own, so don’t despair if you can’t find a disinfectant,” Homer says. “Just remember to keep cleaning frequently and washing your hands thoroughly.”

Related stories about sanitation and keeping clean: