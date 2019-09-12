You can buy Disney-themed bouquets, including a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ one that comes in a coffin-shaped box

caption This floral company has an entire collection dedicated to Disney characters. source Roseshire

The flower company Roseshire has an entire selection of arrangements dedicated to Disney characters and popular films.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” arrangement features 20 red roses in a coffin-shaped box, plus a note that’s sealed with wax.

Other arrangements feature Disney favorites like Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” and Ariel and Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” combines Halloween with Christmas … but you can also add a bit of Valentine’s-Day-level romance to the mix.

In collaboration with Disney, the floral company Roseshire has a special collection of handmade, themed bouquets inspired by famous movies and characters.

From coffin-shaped “Nightmare Before Christmas” arrangements to colorful “Alice in Wonderland” boxes, here are some of the best Disney bouquets you can order.

The “Nightmare Before Christmas” box is a great gift for Halloween.

caption You can also get white roses. source Roseshire

This Jack-and-Sally inspired box is one of the coolest – it’s shaped like a coffin and features art of the two haunted lovers on the inside.

The collection comes with an exclusive “Nightmare Before Christmas” greeting card where you can put your note, and it’s placed in an envelope with a wax seal.

The flowers included are 20 roses, with your choice of red or white.

Price: $205/20 roses

The “Beauty and the Beast” box features red, black, and orange.

caption You can get orange roses, red roses, or both. source Roseshire

The collection comes with a greeting card picturing a silhouette of Belle and the inside of the box is a detailed red background featuring the iconic princess and the Beast.

The box comes with a variety of roses and you can even get them in a “checkmate” pattern that alternates red and orange flowers.

Price: $109/dozen, $199/two dozen

The “Aladdin” box comes with lavender roses.

caption The roses match the inside of the box. source Roseshire

By far the best part of the “Aladdin” bouquet box is the lavender flowers.

The color matches the purple of the box’s romantic art and the matching “Aladdin” greeting card that reads “Let your dreams soar.”

Price: $109/dozen, $199/two dozen

“Alice in Wonderland” features vibrant rainbow roses.

caption The card reads “Curiouser and curiouser.” source Roseshire

Winner of the most fun and colorful box, of course, goes to the “Wonderland” bouquet.

The tints of the rainbow roses perfectly match the orange, yellow, and pinks of the box art and greeting card inspired by the classic “Alice in Wonderland” animated movie.

The front of the card is printed with a phrase from the flick, “Curiosier and curiouser.”

Price: $109/dozen, $199/two dozen

The “Snow White” box comes with two-dozen roses in a variety of colors.

caption These flowers can sometimes be shipped overnight. source Roseshire

The “Snow White” flower box shows the princess torn between her two homes – the castle on one side and the cottage where she lives with the dwarfs on the other.

In terms of the box’s flowers, you can pick from the pastel orange and lavender mix, the classic red, or the “checkmate” pattern that alternates red and white roses.

However, make a note that this selection features no special Disney greeting card.

Price: $195

The “Cinderella” box offers many enchanting options, too.

caption The outside of the box features Cinderella’s silhouette. source Roseshire

Prince Charming and Cinderella are on display here in this snazzy dark-blue box, with a matching greeting card.

The box is even printed with a cursive lyric from the flick, “A dream is a wish your heart makes.” You can choose between red or white roses, or go out on a limb and try hot pink.

Price: $105/dozen, $169/two dozen

“The Little Mermaid” box has gadgets and gizmos a-plenty.

caption The roses come in three colors. source Roseshire

This box features art from the iconic boat scene between Ariel and Eric from “The Little Mermaid” on the inside.

You can choose from plenty of vibrant roses, including hot pink, lavender, and the red-white checkmate combo.

Plus, it comes with a special greeting card with some great silhouette art of Ariel and lyrics from the film’s iconic tune, “Part of Your World.”

Price: $109/dozen, $199/two dozen

The Magic Hearts box is for the Mickey lover in your life.

caption You can order four dozen of these. source Roseshire

This flower box is sleek and black and even though it doesn’t feature characters from a classic Disney musical, it features the company’s most iconic and long-standing couple.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse seem completely in love in this box featuring red or checkmate roses.

Price: $109/one dozen, $199/two dozen, $245/four dozen

The Villains Box is full of your favorite wicked ladies of Disney.

caption The box features a bunch of famous villains. source Roseshire

This flower box features the best of Disney’s classic villains, including Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” and the Evil Queen from “Snow White.”

The spooky selection is another great way to ring in the Halloween season and you have a choice of purple, red, or checkmate (red and purple) roses.

Price: $199/2 dozen