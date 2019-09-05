12 of the most Instagrammable walls in Disney World

caption There are plenty of places to get the perfect Instagram. source Beth Shenker/Caleigh Allen/Katherine Oxman

Florida’s Walt Disney World park has a lot of beautiful walls that are perfect for taking photos in front of.

Some of the park’s most Instagramable walls include the purple one near Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom.

Another popular photo backdrop is the colorful floral wall at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

Walt Disney World is home to countless magical spots, but have you heard about the many unique walls of Disney World?

Yes. You read that correctly. There are a variety of different walls scattered throughout the Florida-based theme parks and resorts that can serve as picture-perfect backdrops.

Here are 12 of the most Instagrammable Disney walls to snap a photo in front of during your next trip.

The purple wall is a popular choice.

caption You can also get a slushy that matches the iconic wall. source Heather Concannon

It only makes sense that the top photo spot goes to the Disney wall that started it all – the purple wall.

What started as a hidden gem amongst social media influencers and fashion bloggers has boomed into a bustling must-do photo opportunity that is so popular even Disney has created merchandise and a specialty slushy in honor of it.

So, don’t be surprised to see a crowd or even a Photopass Cast Member ready to snap a photo.

The purple wall is located at the entrance of Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. Although the purple wall is now old news, this classic photo spot is always on my list whenever I visit.

The galactic purple wall is unique.

caption This wall features a unique geometric pattern. source Beth Shenker

Recently, the purple wall has undergone a cosmic transformation. Directly next to the original purple wall at the entrance of Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom is the brand new galactic purple wall.

This wall features a unique geometric pattern with different hues of purple and white. It is a funky way to spruce up your feed and show off the latest and greatest Instagram hit.

The popsicle stick wall is in Toy Story Mania.

caption You might be the first of your friends to have this photo. source Britt De La O

Take a stroll through the exit area of Toy Story Mania in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and you will stumble upon the colorful popsicle stick wall.

I think this is one of the best photo spots in Toy Story Land because it captures the whimsy of “Toy Story.”

The rose-gold wall is in Epcot.

caption Rose gold is huge at Disney parks. source Allison Kiste

Rose gold has been a huge phenomenon at Disney World over the past few years. There’s no better way to get in on the trend than by snapping a photo with the rose-gold wall by the entrance of Mission: Space in Epcot.

Of course, this wall looks even cuter if you dress to match it. The traveler pictured above matched the wall with rose-gold Minnie ears and a matching shirt from Oh Yeah Apparel.

The bubble-gum wall is great for fashionistas.

caption The bubble gum wall is in Epcot. source Katherine Oxman

Tucked away at both exits of Spaceship Earth in Epcot is the vibrant and gorgeous bubble-gum wall.

Lovingly named the bubble-gum wall for its shades of pink, this wall is a huge hit amongst influencers and fashionistas.

The blueberry wall is for those who prefer subtlety.

caption It’s a perfect backdrop. source Heather Concannon

If pink isn’t your thing, have no fear. At the exit of Spaceship Earth, directly next to the bubble-gum wall, is the blueberry wall.

Shades of bold and pastel blues make the perfect backdrop – especially if you feature it on your feed alongside a photo of the bubble-gum wall as a contrast.

The toothpaste wall is in Epcot.

caption It features fresh pastels. source Kirstie Brown

Right after you hit up the bubble-gum wall and the blueberry wall, before you leave Epcot you might as well hit up the third Instagram-friendly wall: the lovingly nicknamed toothpaste wall.

Although this is called the toothpaste wall for its notable colors, these fresh pastels and wavy lines remind me far more of the ocean. That’s probably why you can find it at the exit of The Seas with Nemo and Friends.

The moss wall is in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

caption It’s in Pandora. source Zaria Abreu

Take a walk on the wild side and head over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the picture-perfect moss wall. You can find the earthy wall straight across from the entrance of Satu’li Canteen in Pandora.

The flower wall will get you a groovy picture.

caption The colors really pop on camera. source Caleigh Allen

If you’re feeling a little groovy, Disney’s Pop Century Resort has a wall that’s all about flower power located right by its Hippy Dippy pool.

The “Tangled” wall will make you feel like Rapunzel.

caption It’s in Magic Kingdom. source Nicole Medina

One of my favorite places in the Magic Kingdom is the “Tangled”-themed restroom area in Fantasyland. I know that sounds crazy that a rest area would be one of my favorites, but, this area is intricately detailed and feels straight out of the movie.

Along the exterior walls of the ladies’ room are beautiful murals of golden flowers that look exactly like those Rapunzel painted in her tower. It’s a beautiful way to get in touch with your inner princess.

The vibrant triangle wall will add color to your feed.

caption You won’t want to take just one picture. source Oh Yeah Apparel

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort captures the magic of Walt Disney and Pixar animated films. Aside from the larger than life storybook landscapes, there are vibrant walls in the front of the resort that will add a dash of color to your Instagram feed.

These colorful triangles are the perfect background and feature a variety of different colors so you can take multiple pictures.

The Morocco wall isn’t easy to find.

caption This area is typically very quiet and relaxing. source Shelby Petzoldt

Epcot is home to World Showcase – a chance to explore magnificent countries from around the world in the span of a day. Each country offers an immersive experience that almost feels like the real thing.

In the Morocco pavilion, there a beautiful mosaic wall tucked away that offers a gorgeous backdrop. As a bonus, this area is typically very quiet and relaxing.