Whether it’s a party or just the demands of everyday life, there are times when disposable drinkware is indispensable. But which cups and glasses are the best choices?

We’ve chosen the best disposable drinkware for your budget, the environment, and your hot and cold beverages.

Have you ever opened the kitchen cabinet, only to find there are no clean glasses or cups to be found? Or, been given the responsibility for planning a party on a budget, a picnic for a hike, or late-night supper on the beach? These are the times when disposable drinkware is your best option.

My very “favorite” moment happened at about 10 p.m. one night when my then-teenage son casually mentioned he had volunteered me to provide drinks for his school’s chorus program practice the next day. “Mom, I said you would bring hot chocolate for 50.” Where would I have been without disposable coffee cups and a really big insulated dispenser?

Through the years there have been many occasions where disposable cups and glasses saved the day for me. While no disposable product is really great for the environment because most add to the huge solid waste disposal problem, disposable drinkware is convenient and portable, eliminates the need to hand-wash glasses for hours, portable, and can even add a festive flair to an event.

As part of my research, I recently put together an anniversary celebration with disposable dinnerware, silverware, and drinkware. I scoured the internet and party supply stores to find the best prices, quality, and a cohesive look for the event. Using disposables was easier on the budget than renting everything for the meal, made the clean-up very simple, and was quite attractive. There are so many choices available, you can find just about any look you desire.

Here is the best disposable drinkware you can buy:

The best disposable cup on a budget

source Amazon

For any casual gathering, Hefty Disposable Cups are still the easiest on a budget.

Red party cups may be a cliché, but you can’t beat Hefty Disposable Cups for cold drinks when you’re working with a tight budget for a casual gathering. Surprisingly sturdy, they will hold up well for many hours of refreshment.

The cups have ridges that provide a good grip, come in several colors, and are offered in both 16- and 18-ounce sizes. While they are not recyclable in most home pick-up, they can be recycled in some commercial centers.

Clearly best for cold or room temperature beverages, they don’t hold up well for coffee or hot chocolate. And don’t even try them in the microwave unless you want a highly-distorted mess.

I always provide a permanent marker on the drink station so that guests can add their names to them – this helps identify who’s cup is who’s and cut down on cup usage (each guest can drink out of the same cup). The cups are also great for holding candy, popcorn, or making “gift bags” to take home.

Pros: Available in several sizes and colors, easy to grip, made in the US

Cons: Not recyclable in all areas, doesn’t hold hot beverages

The best for the environment

source Amazon

Repurpose Compostable Cold Cups are made from plant-based “plastic” that will compost within 180 days.

If you prefer a sustainable option, Repurpose Compostable Cold Cups are an excellent choice. The cups are molded from polylactic acid resin – which is extracted from corn grown in the United States to form clear “plastic” cups – vegetable-based ink on the outside.

The cups are offered in both 12- and 16-ounce sizes, are BPA-free, and certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). The cups can be composted at any BPI-certified commercial recycling center. At an average cost of around $0.21 per cup, they are an affordable eco option.

The cups are more flexible than hard-plastic cups. They should only be used for cold or room temperature beverages. The cups will actually distort if left in direct sunlight or near direct heat for a period of time.

I have used these cups for Earth Day programs and my kids used them to sell lemonade at one of our yard sales. Amazon reviewers give these cups 4.4-stars and appreciated the reduced carbon-footprint of plant-based product over petroleum-based plastic cups.

Pros: Plant-based plastic cups, composts in 180 days

Cons: Not compostable in all home recycling bins, can distort in high heat

The best disposable coffee cup

source Amazon

With a convenient lid, the Avant Grub Disposable Coffee Cups are sturdy when on the go, compostable, and biodegradable.

Avant Grub Disposable Coffee Cups and Lids aren’t just great coffee cups, but they are another eco-friendly option. I find them to be sturdy and thick enough to protect hands from very hot coffee. The cups are lined with a plant-based starch to help with insulation. The paper cup and lids are BPI-certified as biodegradable and compostable. Each cup is printed with leaves in shades of brown if you’re looking for a theme.

More important is that the lid stays on securely thanks to a rolled rim on the cup that the lid fits over snuggly. The price is reasonable enough that I use them regularly when I have hot beverages to serve to a crowd. The company even offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

A few purchasers on Amazon commented that the cups were uncomfortable to hold if the beverage was extremely hot. I didn’t find that a problem, and with a 4.9-star rating I don’t think it deterred too many from purchasing again.

Pros: Biodegradable and compostable, tight-fitting recyclable lid, sturdy enough to be refilled several times

Cons: Some buyers report cup is uncomfortable to hold if the beverage is exceptionally hot

The best disposable cold drink glass

source Amazon

Munfix Gold-Rimmed Plastic Cups add a touch of class to more formal gatherings at a reasonable price.

When I was tasked with hosting an anniversary party on a very small budget, I wanted everything to look as nice as possible. So, even though we decided to use disposable dinnerware and glassware, I chose Munfix Gold-Rimmed Plastic Cups for the added elegance.

The cups are perfect for cold drinks. The 10-ounce size works well for mixed drinks, wine, or punch, and are sturdy enough to hold up throughout an entire event. While we chose gold-rimmed, the cups are also offered with silver and rose gold bands. Munfix also offers matching 9-ounce cups, plates, cutlery, and paper goods available.

At around $0.22 per cup, they are a bit more expensive than regular clear plastic cups, but the quality and design are worth it. Buyers on Amazon rated the cups 4.5 stars after using them for teas, receptions, and wedding showers.

Pros: Sturdy plastic cup, decorative edge available in three metallic colors, matching dinnerware and paper goods available

Cons: Plastic can crack if handled roughly

The best disposable champagne flute

source Amazon

For a champagne toast, mixed drink, or an ice cream sundae, Precisely Plastic Champagne Flutes are a perfect choice.

When it’s time for that special toast at a party or ringing in the New Year, Precisely Plastic Champagne Flutes work beautifully at a budget price. The flutes hold 5.5-ounces, large enough for a toast but sized to keep portions under control.

I’ve used the flutes for Bloody Mary cocktails at brunch, sparkling cider for a New Year’s celebration, and parfaits at a ladies’ lunch. They arrive wrapped in six-count packages so you can use just what you need and store the rest. Each flute is 6.25-inches tall with a base that snaps on easily but securely. The clear plastic is sturdy enough to be rinsed and used again if you desire.

These are a great choice for outdoor events where broken glass could pose a problem. To meet your needs, the company sells the flutes in 42-, 84-, and 126-count packages. If you aren’t pleased with the flutes, Precisely Plastic offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

With nearly 900 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars, my favorite part is seeing how creative buyers are. The flutes have held everything from candy to banana pudding and sangria.

Pros: Sturdy plastic, easy to store packaging, versatile, comes with a satisfaction guarantee

Cons: Plastic can crack if handled roughly