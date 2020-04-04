43 documentaries on Netflix you need to go watch right now

caption “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.” source Netflix

If there’s one thing Netflix has a lot of, it’s great documentaries.

From Oscar-winners (“Icarus,” “American Factory”) to docuseries you can’t stop watching (“Tiger King,” “Cheer”), there are endless options.

Here are 43 must-see titles.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If the huge popularity of “Tiger King” has shown us anything it’s that non-fiction stories, whether in series form or as a movie, are hugely popular. And thankfully in a time when we are searching for interesting things to distract us from what’s going on outside our windows, Netflix has a bevy of fantastic documentaries to keep us occupied for days.

There are Oscar-winners like “Searching for Sugar Man” and “Icarus,” classics like “Paris is Burning” and “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” and addictive docuseries like “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” and “Wild Wild Country.”

Here are 43 documentaries you should watch right now:

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“13th” (2016)

caption Ava DuVernay’s “13th.” source Netflix

Nominated for an Oscar, Ava DuVernay delivers a powerful look inside the US prison system and how it’s history is laced with racial inequality.

“20 Feet From Stardom” (2013)

caption Morgan Neville’s “20 Feet From Stardom.” source Radius

This Oscar winner puts the spotlight on the careers of backup singers.

“Amanda Knox” (2016)

caption Amanda Knox speaks out in her own documentary, “Amanda Knox.” source Amanda Knox

This deep dive into the murder case surrounding Amanda Knox in the early 2000s and the media frenzy that accompanied it is something that’s hard to stop watching. And it also features interviews with Knox looking back on the whole ordeal.

“American Factory” (2019)

caption Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s “American Factory.” source Netflix

Winner of this year’s best doc Oscar, filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert capture what takes place when a Chinese billionaire opens a closed down General Motors plant and hires thousands of Americans for his glass company. We watch as the workers try to fit in with a Chinese corporation.

“Amy” (2015)

caption Amy Winehouse. source Getty

Here’s another Oscar-winner, but a very different story. Told through archival footage, director Asif Kapadia (“Senna,” “Diego Maradona”) profiles the life and talent of the late singer Amy Winehouse.

“Audrie & Daisy” (2016)

caption “Audrie & Daisy.” source Sundance Film Festival

This documentary delves into online bullying by focusing on high schoolers Audrie Pott and Daisy Coleman after they were sexually assaulted and then suffered cyberbullying.

“The Battered Bastards of Baseball” (2014)

caption Kurt Russell on the Portland Mavericks. source Netflix

If you miss watching baseball, this can help a little. Watch Bing Russell (father of movie star Kurt Russell) as he creates in 1973 the only independent baseball team at the time, the Portland Mavericks. This one is a lot of fun.

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” (2017)

caption Hedy Lamarr was more than just a major movie star. source Zeitgeist Films

A fascinating biography on 1940s star Hedy Lamarr, the movie doesn’t just show off how she became a memorable starlet, but also how her invention helped defeat the Nazis in World War II.

“Casting JonBenet” (2017)

caption Kitty Green’s “Casting JonBenet.” source Michael Latham/Sundance Institute

Director Kitty Green delves into the unsolved murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey by crafting this super-stylish doc that recounts what happens and also touches on the mythology that has grown.

“Cheer” (2020)

caption “Cheer.” source Netflix

This hugely addictive docuseries follows the training by the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team as they prepare to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship.

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (2019)

A godfather of the true-crime genre, director Joe Berlinger (“Paradise Lost”) examines serial killer Ted Bundy and features interviews the infamous Bundy did while on death row.

“Dirty Money” (2018-2019)

caption Martin Shkreli. source Netflix

Now in its second season, each episode explores corporate corruption. Stories range from Donald Trump to “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli to the fraudulent practices at Wells Fargo.

“The Edge of Democracy” (2019)

caption Petra Costa’s “The Edge of Democracy.” source Netflix

Nominated for an Oscar this year, director Petra Costa examines the complex Brazilian political system.

“Elena” (2012)

caption Director Petra Costa makes a doc that’s a love letter to her sister in “Elena.” source Tribeca Film Institute

Before “Edge of Democracy,” Costa made this moving documentary that celebrates the life and talent of her older sister and aspiring actress, Elena.

“Fyre” (2019)

caption Ja Rule and Billy McFarland filming the promo video in the Bahamas. source Netflix

A remarkable behind-the-scenes look at the rise and fall of the greatest festival that never was: Fyre.

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” (2017)

caption Lady Gaga in “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” source Netflix

Here we follow Gaga as she works on her album, “Joanne,” and prepares for her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. And there’s also the moment where she receives balloons from Bradley Cooper for a little movie they did together, “A Star Is Born.”

“Get Me Roger Stone” (2017)

caption Roger Stone in “Get Me Roger Stone.” source Netflix

It’s interesting to watch this one now. This doc delves into the colorful life and career of Roger Stone. In November he was sentenced to 40 months in prison for witness tampering and other charges.

“Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee” (2016)

caption John McAfee. source Showtime

Looking for something twisted and bizarre? Try out this doc that focuses on the bizarre life of tech giant John McAfee.

“Holy Hell” (2016)

caption “Holy Hell.” source Sundance Film Festival

Focused on a West Hollywood cult and its abusive leader, this doc is told with archival footage shot by the director when he was a member of the cult.

“Icarus” (2017)

caption Bryan Fogel in “Icarus.” source Netflix

In this Oscar-winner, we follow director Bryan Fogel as he uncovers illegal doping in sports thanks to the whistleblowing done by the head of Russia’s state-sponsored Olympic doping program.

“Into the Inferno” (2016)

caption Werner Herzog in “Into the Inferno.” source Netflix

Werner Herzog presents a fascinating and beautifully shot doc about active volcanoes around the world and the people who live near them.

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” (2017)

caption Jim Carrey in “Jim & Andy.” source Netflix

Years after he made the Andy Kaufman biopic, “Man on the Moon,” Jim Carrey uncovers the hours of footage shot of him being in character throughout the making of the movie. And we are so happy he did because it’s wild.

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi” (2011)

caption “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” source Magnolia Pictures

A moving and insightful profile on then-85-year-old sushi master Jiro Ono and his legendary Tokyo restaurant.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” (2020)

caption Aaron Hernandez. source Elsa/Getty Images

This three-part doc looks at the man behind the madness that was Aaron Hernandez. While at the height of his career as an NFL player, he was linked to three murders. Thanks to never-before-heard jailhouse calls by Hernandez, we are given a side of Hernandez we never knew.

“Knock Down The House” (2019)

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in “Knock Down the House.” source Netflix

Spotlighting the political campaigns of several women during the 2018 congressional election, the big draw is having a front seat for the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Last Chance U” (2016-2020)

caption “Last Chance U.” source Netflix

Now four seasons deep, this series delves into the football programs at junior college, in which people are truly doing it for the love of the game.

“Making a Murderer” (2015, 2019)

caption Steven Avery, the subject of “Making a Murderer.” source Netflix

In two seasons, we have delved into the complex cases of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Both men now say they’re innocent and victims of a corrupt system.

“My Scientology Movie” (2015)

caption “My Scientology Movie” delves into the infamous church. source Magnolia Pictures

Sometimes funny, sometimes chilling, but always fascinating, we follow Louis Theroux as he infiltrates the Church of Scientology.

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” (2017)

caption Hulk Hogan in “Nobody Speak.” source John Pendygraft/Sundance Institute

The trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker turned out to be a landmark case when it comes to freedom of the press. This movie follows the ins-and-outs of the case while also giving other examples of why the media is under fire.

“One of Us” (2017)

caption Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s “One of Us.” source Netflix

This powerful doc by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady looks at New York’s insular Hasidic community and three people who did the unspeakable: walk away from it.

“Paris is Burning” (1990)

caption “Paris is Burning.” source Janus Films

A landmark film from director Jennie Livingston who looks at New York City’s drag scene in the 1980s.

“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made” (2015)

caption The creators behind the greatest fan film ever made. source Alamo Drafthouse

In the 1980s, three childhood friends set out to make a fan film of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” They weren’t successful. In 2014, the boys are now men and decide to come together to finally finish the movie.

“Screwball” (2018)

caption “Screwball.” source Greenwich Entertainment

Taking the bizarre true story of Major League Baseball’s doping scandal and giving it a little twist, director Billy Corben tells the story by casting kids to reenact the events.

“Searching for Sugar Man” (2012)

caption Rodriguez in “Searching for Sugar Man.” source NonStop Entertainment

We follow director Malik Bendjelloul as he tries to find out what happened to the reclusive 1970s rocker known only as Rodriguez. The movie went on to win an Oscar.

“Seeing Allred” (2018)

caption “Seeing Allred.” source Sundance Institute

A powerful look at Gloria Allred’s life from a housewife to one of the most feared women’s rights attorneys.

“Sour Grapes” (2016)

caption “Sour Grapes.” source Dogwood

A fascinating look at the wine auction world and a counterfeiter who – thanks to deep connections with the rich and powerful – sold millions of dollars of fraudulent wine at top auction houses.

“Strong Island” (2017)

caption William Ford in “Strong Island.” source Netflix

Yance Ford’s emotionally-charged Oscar-nominated film investigates the 1992 murder of his brother, William.

“Surviving R. Kelly” (2019)

caption “Surviving R. Kelly.” source Lifetime/YouTube

This six-part series is a chilling investigation into the allegations of abuse against R. Kelly that were brought forward by multiple women.

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” (2020)

caption Taylor Swift in “Miss Americana.” source Sundance Film Festival

Here the veil of celebrity and superstardom is pulled back (we think) to examine the real Taylor Swift (maybe).

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” (2018)

caption Orson Welles. source Netflix

Regardless of if you have or haven’t watched Orson Welles’ final movie, “The Other Side of the Wind” (which Netflix bankrolled to finally get completed), you will find this doc on the autumn years of the legend very interesting.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (2020)

caption Joe Exotic is one of the subjects in “Tiger King.” source Netflix

What can really be said about this seven-part doc? You have to see it to believe it.

“What Happened Miss Simone?” (2015)

caption Nina Simone. source Netflix

Liz Garbus’ Oscar-nominated doc on singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone is a powerful work about an inspiring woman.

“Wild Wild Country” (2018)

caption “Wild Wild Country.” source Netflix/IMDb

Before “Tiger King,” this docuseries was the must-binge. It follows what went down when a controversial guru and his disciples flocked to a quiet country in Oregon.