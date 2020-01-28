Choosing a dog bed can be tricky because there are so many different types to choose from, including orthopedic, waterproof, and elevated designs.

A dog bed is more than just a place for your dog to sleep; it also provides them with a sense of security and a space that they can truly call their own.

Our top pick is the Casper Dog Bed. This durable, comfortable, memory foam dog bed comes in a range of sizes.

Your dog is more than just a pet – they're a member of the family, and they deserve to sleep comfortably in a bed of their own. Plus, giving your dog their own bed will help to keep all that fur and pet dander off your own bed and other furniture.

Choosing a dog bed can be tricky because there are so many different types to choose from. Dog beds come in all shapes and sizes, and they can be made from a variety of materials. Before picking a bed for your dog, consider their size as well as their individual needs just as you would with their food, harness, collar, and leash.

For example, it only makes sense that small dogs will need smaller beds and large dogs will need larger beds, but there are other factors to think about. If your dog is getting older or has problems with their bones and joints, an orthopedic bed might be the best choice.

For dogs that spend a lot of time outside, you’ll need a bed that will keep your dog off the ground and can stand up against some rough weather. Think about your dog’s needs, and then take the time to review our top picks for the best dog beds provided below.

Here are the best dog beds you can buy:

The best dog bed overall

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

While all dog beds might seem the same, Casper put a lot of research into the design of their memory foam dog bed, and it definitely shows.

Casper, one of our favorite mattress startups, also makes an impressive dog bed. The well-designed memory foam dog bed is the result of hundreds of hours of laboratory testing and dog sleep studies. Available in three sizes, the Casper Dog Bed can accommodate dogs up to 90 pounds.

The bed offers great support with two layers of foam and comes with a removable cover that is machine washable and dryer safe and easy to spot clean. We tested it ourselves, and more than a year after our initial review, the bed has held up well, enduring the paws of a dog who loves to dig in his bed.

Casper also offers a 30-day risk-free trial, so if the bed isn’t the right fit for your dog, you can return it for a full refund. On top of that, it’s covered by a one-year limited warranty.

Pros: Supportive memory foam, machine washable cover, 30-day free trial, one-year warranty

Cons: Not available for dogs over 90 pounds

The best budget dog bed

source Amazon

The Dogbed4less Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed is waterproof, supportive, and comes with a 2-year warranty.

The DogBed4Less Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed offers everything you could possibly ask for in a dog bed at a great price. Not only is it made with 4 inches of high-density, hypoallergenic memory foam, but it is protected with a waterproof inner lining and a soft microsuede external cover. Between these two layers is a third cover made from heavy-duty, 100% cotton denim with a strong zipper and gusset stitching to withstand wash after wash.

Guaranteed not to flatten over time, this DogBed4Less Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed will cushion your dog in comfort for years to come and the removable covers are easy for you to clean. More importantly, the memory foam is five times denser than regular memory foam which means that your dog will receive the maximum support for healthy joints and better sleep. Plus, the bed comes in seven different sizes ranging from small to jumbo so you can choose the one that best suits your dog.

Pet owners and experts agree that this is one of the best dog beds out there. This bed makes Pet Gear Lab’s top 10 list for orthopedic dog beds, and it was the No. 1 choice in dog beds overall as rated by Thoroughly Reviewed.

For all of the features, this DogBed4Less Orthopedic Memory Foam dog bed has to offer, you might expect it to be one of the more expensive dog beds on the market, but it is actually quite affordable for the level of quality it delivers.

Pros: Heavy-duty 100% cotton denim cover, removable waterproof inner liner, soft microsuede external cover, 4 inches of high-density memory foam, guaranteed not to flatten over time, protected by a 2-year warranty, simple design will blend with home decor

Cons: You’ll need to wash the cover frequently, and some users say it’s not as durable as other beds with heavy-duty covers

The best dog bed for large dogs

source Amazon

The Big Barker 7-inch Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed is guaranteed to last your big dog for 10 years with its waterproof liner and 7-inch thick memory foam design.

When it comes to selecting a quality bed for a large-breed dog, you have several factors to consider. First, you need a bed large enough for your dog to sleep comfortably. You also need something that will support your dog’s weight and withstand some wear and tear. It should be easy to clean, too. The Big Barker 7-inch Pillow Top Orthopedic dog bed checks all the boxes and adds a 10-year warranty to the mix to be an excellent dog bed for big dogs.

Made with 7 inches of American-made therapeutic foam, this orthopedic dog bed will support your dog’s weight and cushion his joints for maximum comfort. The thickness and quality of the memory foam guarantees that the bed won’t lose its shape or falter in supporting your dog’s weight for years to come. The Big Barker Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in three sizes – large, extra-large, and giant – as well as three color options.

Big dogs can shed a lot and a single accident has the potential to destroy a good dog bed. You’ll be glad to know, then, that the Big Barker bed features a removable microfiber cover that is machine-washable. Simply unzip the cover, throw it in the wash on cold then tumble dry on low heat. For an added layer of protection, you can also purchase a waterproof liner that zippers around the entire bed and offers six dimensions of protection. No wonder this bed gets such rave reviews from trusted sites like Labrador Training HQ and Top Dog Tips.

With the Big Barker bed you won’t have to worry about buying a new bed year after year. Not only is it constructed with seven inches of premium-quality therapeutic foam, but the entire bed is covered by a 10-year warranty. The orthopedic foam is guaranteed to hold at least 90 percent of its shape for 10 years or you receive a complete replacement, no questions asked!

The only downside is the very high price tag, which climbs up in the neighborhood of a few hundred dollars when you add in the waterproof liner.

Pros: Specially designed for large-breed dogs, made with high-quality orthopedic foam for support, guaranteed not to flatten, comes with a 10-year warranty, removable cover is machine-washable, classic design is attractive, optional waterproof cover

Cons: May not withstand heavy chewing, might be too warm for hot weather, waterproof liner may tear with rough handling, pricey

The best dog bed for small dogs

source Amazon

The Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam is a great choice for small-breed dogs with its waterproof lining, comfortable memory foam mattress, and cozy removable Sherpa cover.

Small-breed dogs typically weigh no more than 20 pounds at maturity, but they still deserve the same level of support that high-quality dog beds offer for larger dogs. If you’re looking for an affordable option in small dog beds that offers the ideal combination of comfort, support, and convenience, we heartily recommend the Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam pet bed.

The Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam pet bed features 4 inches of foam – two inches of conforming memory foam for comfort and two inches of high-density foam for support. The bed also features a classic rectangular shape so your dog can curl up or stretch out according to his individual sleeping style. He’ll also love how soft the removable Sherpa cover is, and you’ll love that it is washer- and dryer-friendly, making it easy to clean.

As many dog owners will attest, small-breed dogs can sometimes be difficult to house train. You’ll be glad to know, then, that this Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam pet bed has a waterproof layer under the removable cover, which protects the memory foam against accidents. The bed comes in three different sizes and three color combinations, all of which feature a non-slip bottom and a three-year warranty.

Trusted pet product review site Central Park Paws rated this dog bed among its top choices in orthopedic dog beds for 2020, specifically within the “under fifty dollars” category.

Though it may be simple in design, the Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam has all the features a dog owner could want. It is comfortable and supportive for your dog, durable for long-term use, and easy to clean. What more could you ask for?

Pros: Comfortable and supportive memory foam base, soft Sherpa cover, removable cover is machine washable and dryer safe, waterproof cover protects the memory foam, non-slip bottom, classic shape for curling up or stretching out,

Cons: Soft outer cover is not moisture-resistant, may not withstand heavy chewing, smallest size is not for dogs weighing more than 35 pounds, memory foam may have an initial odor

The best elevated dog bed

source Amazon

Made from breathable knitted mesh fabric and resistant to mold, mildew, and pests, the Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed is an affordable yet durable choice in elevated dog beds.

Elevated dog beds are great for keeping your dog off the cold, hard floor and many of them can be adapted for outdoor use. If you’re looking for an elevated dog bed, we recommend the Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed. With its elevated design, this dog bed promotes airflow to keep your dog cool while the suspended platform design reduces pressure points for optimal comfort.

Whereas many elevated dog beds are designed with a PVC frame, the Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed features an ultra-durable yet lightweight powder-coated steel frame. In addition to improving the durability of this pet bed, the steel frame makes it versatile for indoor and outdoor use. This elevated dog bed is also easy to clean and maintain, plus it is resistant to mold, mildew, mites, and fleas.

Reviews from K9 of Mine and Here Pup name this product as one of the top 5 dog beds of 2020, and we definitely agree. The bed is affordably priced and comes in several different sizes and colors. Whether you’re looking for a cooling dog bed, an outdoor dog bed, or just an elevated dog bed, the Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed is a great choice for all dogs.

It’s hard to pick the best feature of this Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed because there are so many positive points to name. Overall, it is a high-quality, versatile, and comfortable choice in pet beds for your dog.

Pros: Elevated design promotes airflow, comfortable design, cover made from breathable mesh fabric, resistant to mold and pests, durable powder-coated steel frame, lightweight and portable

Cons: May wear out more quickly with outdoor use, not designed to withstand chewing

The best orthopedic dog bed

source Amazon

The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge is made with ultra-supportive memory foam that will keep your old dog’s weathered joints comfortable.

As your dog gets older, they may develop problems with their bones and joints. To keep them comfortable, an orthopedic dog bed like the PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge is the way to go. Designed with a 4-inch memory foam base for optimal comfort, this bed cushions your dog’s body for reduced joint pain and improved mobility. It also features thick bolsters so your dog can rest his head.

The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge comes in four different sizes to accommodate any dog and its water- and tear-resistant cover makes it both durable and easy to clean. In fact, you can completely remove the cover and throw it right in the washing machine – you can also spot clean to remove stains or fur. This bed has a non-skid bottom, so it will stay where you put it, and the classic slate gray cover will blend seamlessly with your home decor.

Reviews for the PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge from Dogs Recommend and Rover.com are overwhelmingly positive. Both reviews speak to the high-quality construction and the convenience of the washable cover as well as its unmatched support for larger and aging dogs.

It is quite clear that this is not just an ordinary dog bed – it has been carefully engineered to ensure optimal support, maximum comfort, and excellent value for dog owners. You will be hard-pressed to find another orthopedic dog bed that offers that same combination of benefits.

The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge is by no means the most inexpensive dog bed on the market, but you get what you pay for when it comes to quality. This bed offers more support than most memory foam beds on the market, and it is durable and easy to clean.

Pros: Features a 4-inch memory foam base, bolsters for extra support, non-skid bottom, water- and tear-resistant cover, removable cover is machine washable, comes in four sizes

Cons: Not designed to withstand chewing, pricey

