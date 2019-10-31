The best dog food bowls

source GPET/Business Insider

Dog food bowls come in all shapes, sizes, and materials, so it is largely a matter of preference which dog bowl you choose. You must consider, however, that different types of dog bowls offer different benefits.

For its durability and easy-to-clean design, the Our Pets Durapet Stainless Steel Dog Bowl is our top pick. We also have portable options and bowls for overeaters.

Your job as a dog owner is to ensure that your dog’s nutritional needs are met with high-quality dog food, but your work doesn’t stop there. You also have to choose a bowl to serve it in.

You must consider, however, that different types of dog bowls offer different benefits. Stainless steel dog bowls are durable and easy to clean, while silicone bowls are collapsible and great for travel. Elevated dog bowls are perfect for large and senior dogs, while slow-feed bowls are helpful for overzealous eaters.

If you’re thinking about buying a new dog bowl, check out our top picks in the slides below. We’ve researched dog food bowls of all kinds and compiled a list of our top picks for five different categories in addition to our top overall pick.

The best dog food bowl overall

source Our Pets

The Our Pets Durapet Stainless Steel Dog Bowl is easy to clean and designed to last.

When it comes to your dog’s food bowl, there are several important features to look for. For one thing, you want it to be made from high-quality materials to ensure durability and safety for your dog. Stainless steel is usually the best choice because it’s durable and easy to clean. You should also look for a bowl that won’t slip and slide across the floor as your dog eats, and it doesn’t hurt if it comes in different sizes so you can upgrade as your dog grows. For a high-quality dog bowl that meets all of these requirements, the Our Pets Durapet Stainless Steel Dog Bowl is our top pick.

The Our Pets Durapet Stainless Steel Dog Bowl features a classic stainless-steel design that is scratch-resistant, crack-proof, and dishwasher-safe. Available in sizes ranging from 2 quarts up to 4.5 quarts, the Our Pets Dog Bowl is ideal for dogs of all breeds and sizes. The high-quality stainless-steel construction ensures long-lasting durability and easy cleaning, while the permanently-bonded rubber ring on the bottom keeps the bowl from slipping, sliding, and splashing.

Labrador Training HQ says that the bowl is made from the highest quality stainless steel, making it resistant to bite marks, scratches, and corrosion. The thick rubber base will prevent the bowl from sliding and makes it more difficult for nosey dogs to turn it over.

Pros: Stainless steel construction for durability, dishwasher safe and easy to clean, permanently bonded rubber ring for non-slip, scratch-resistant and crack-proof, reduces noise during eating, available in sizes up to 4.5 quarts, high-quality materials

Cons: May rust with outdoor use, may be too large for puppies or toy breeds

The best affordable dog food bowl

source Gpet

The durable GPET Stainless Steel Dog Bowl comes in a set of two with a price tag that won’t break your budget.

You only use your dog’s food bowl twice a day, so why spend a small fortune on something that sees so little use? You must also consider that if you adopt your dog as a puppy, they’ll outgrow their puppy bowl soon enough and might need bowls of different sizes as they grow. To make sure that your dog has a safe bowl to eat from without breaking the bank, we recommend the GPET Stainless Steel Dog Bowl.

Made from stainless steel for durability and easy cleaning, the GPET Stainless Steel Dog Bowl comes in 16-ounce and 32-ounce capacities. The bowls come in a set of two, one for water and one for food, each designed with a cute bone or paw print design. In addition to being rust- and corrosion-resistant, the bowls feature a rubber ring base to prevent slippage and spills. The bowls are also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Top Dog Tips includes both the 16-ounce and 32-ounce GPET Stainless Steel Dog Bowl set in its list of the best cheap dog food bowls, saying that they are generously sized, made from durable stainless steel, and designed to resist slips and splashes. V Best Reviews also includes the GPET Stainless Steel Dog Bowl in its list of top picks, commenting on the stylish design and high-quality construction.

These bowls may not be the sturdiest ones on the market, but they are safe, easy to clean, and affordably priced.

Pros: Stainless steel construction for durability, steel resists rust and corrosion, lightweight design, easy to clean, available in different sizes, rubber ring to prevent skids and splashes, holds up to 32 ounces, decorated with bone and paw print shapes, comes with 5-year replacement guarantee

Cons: May not be as durable as more expensive bowls, bone and paw print shapes may come loose with rough handling, may be too large for puppies and toy breeds

The best portable dog food bowl

source Comsun

Made from durable silicone in a convenient collapsible design, the Comsun Collapsible Dog Bowls are perfect for portability.

Whether you’re taking your dog for a walk or setting out on a 3-day hike, you need to make sure your dog has access to food and fresh water. Rather than carrying your dog’s bulky bowls around, consider buying a set of portable dog bowls. Portable dog bowls should be lightweight, collapsible, and quick-drying. That’s why we’ve chosen the Comsun Collapsible Dog Bowl for our top pick.

The Comsun Collapsible Dog Bowl is available in four colors and comes in a set of two so you can meet your dog’s needs for food and water on the go. These bowls are made from high-quality food-grade silicone that is lightweight, fully collapsible, and completely safe. Each bowl holds up to 12 ounces of water or up to 1.5 cups of food and can easily be wiped clean after each use. The bowls fold flat so you can store them or use the included carabiner to clip them to your pack.

Rover said that the Comsun Collapsible Dog Bowl “makes it easy to nourish and hydrate while walking, hiking, or camping.” Top Dog Tips included these bowls in its top picks for inexpensive travel bowls, and Breeding Business said that they are easy to clean and made from BPA-free, lead-free, and FDA-approved materials.

Pros: Made from durable silicone, fully collapsible for transport and storage, non-slip design keeps the bowl in place, each bowl holds 12 ounces water or 1.5 cups of food, BPA-free and lead-free, bright colors, comes with a carabiner to clip to your backpack, backed by a lifetime warranty

Cons: Not resistant to chewing, may be too small for some dogs, tops are not included

The best slow-feed dog food bowl

source Outward Hound

By far one of the most popular options for slow-feed dog bowls, the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl is incredibly affordable and effective in curbing the bad habits of speed eaters.

Some dogs simply can’t control themselves around food. As soon as you put food into their bowl, they inhale it in a matter of seconds. Eating too quickly can lead to a number of health problems, including bloating and regurgitation. Overeating can also lead to obesity, which is very dangerous for dogs. If you want to slow down your dog’s eating, try a slow-feed bowl like the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl.

Available in multiple sizes, colors, and designs, the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl is the ultimate solution for dogs that eat too quickly. The maze-like design will slow down your dog’s eating by up to 10 times, making them work for their food instead of inhaling it all at once. The bowl is constructed of heavy-duty plastic for durability with a non-slip rubber base to keep the bowl from sliding across the floor as your dog eats. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe.

Rover notes that the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl helps to prevent bloating and regurgitation in addition to overeating. The bowl is BPA-free and easy to clean plus, as noted by Top Dog Tips, it is incredibly affordable. The writer does comment, however, that clever dogs might learn to tip the bowl over. The deep-dish design of the bowl may also be difficult for puppies and dogs with very short snouts to use.

Pros: Slows down eating by up to 10x, made from high-quality plastic, maze-like design slows down eating, non-slip base keeps bowl from moving, available in different sizes with up to 4-cup capacity, can be used for dry and wet food, dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, comes in different colors

Cons: Can be difficult to wash by hand due to the maze design, clever dogs might tip the bowl, may be difficult for puppies and dogs with short snouts to use

The best elevated dog food bowl set

source IRIS

The IRIS Airtight Elevated Storage Feeder holds up to 64 cups of food and comes with two stainless steel bowls in an elevated stand.

If you have a large or giant breed dog, it may be uncomfortable for them to eat from a dog bowl on the floor. Larger breeds and senior dogs often have an easier time eating from elevated dog bowls that are set in some kind of stand to raise them off the floor. Some vets also say that raised dog bowls can benefit dogs with digestive issues and may reduce the risk for a deadly condition called gastric torsion, or bloat. Our top pick for elevated dog food bowls is the IRIS Airtight Elevated Storage Feeder.

Available in three different sizes, the IRIS Elevated Feeder is the ultimate dog food storage and feeding solution. The feeder consists of a durable plastic storage bin, the lid of which holds two stainless steel bowls. Depending which size you choose, the feeder holds up to 64 cups of dry dog food and each bowl holds up to 2 quarts of water or food. The unit is easy to clean and it is made from high-quality materials for durability.

K9 of Mine named the IRIS Airtight Elevated Storage Feeder among its top picks for elevated dog bowls, commenting on the fact that the storage container is airtight to ensure freshness and to keep out insect pests. Dog.Reviews said that the unit is ideal for travel and outdoor use while Top Dog Tips noted that the unit is extremely practical with removable bowls and generous storage capacity.

Pros: Available in three different heights, doubles as a food storage bin and feeder, two stainless steel bowls hold up to 2 quarts each, storage bin holds up to 64 cups of food, plastic materials are easy to clean, storage compartment is airtight for freshness

Cons: Plastic materials are not designed to withstand chewing, height of the feeder is not adjustable, bowls must be removed to open the top

The best gravity feeder dog bowl

source Chewy

The Petmate Pet Café Feeder makes it easy to ensure that your dog never runs out of food.

Dogs thrive on routine, but sometimes our busy schedules make it difficult to stick to a daily feeding schedule. If you want to ensure that your dog has access to food whenever they want it, you might want to consider an automatic pet feeder. Rather than paying hundreds of dollars for a programmable electronic feeder, consider a gravity feeder instead. This type of feeder comes with a reservoir that refills the bowl as your dog eats. Our top pick is the Petmate Pet Café Feeder.

The Petmate Pet Café Feeder features a simple yet functional design consisting of a food storage reservoir and a PET plastic bowl. The feeder comes in three different sizes with a 3-pound, 6-pound, or 12-pound reservoir for dogs of all sizes and all three versions come in multiple color choices. This automatic feeder comes with a removable lid for easy cleaning and refilling, plus the plastic parts are all dishwasher-safe.

The Labrador Site comments on how easy the Petmate Pet Café Feeder is to clean, though the writer does note that dogs who have a tendency to overeat should not use an automatic feeder. K9 of Mine describes this product as “a bare-bones gravity feeder that will keep your dog’s bowl consistently full of food” until the reservoir is empty. This makes it easy for busy dog owners to make sure their dogs never go hungry.

Pros: Simple but functional design, made from PET plastic, comes in three sizes and multiple colors, reservoir holds up to 12 cups of food, doesn’t require batteries or electricity, lid makes it easy to clean and refill, plastic parts are dishwasher safe

Cons: Not recommended for dogs prone to overeating, larger kibble can clog the smaller sizes, may slide across the floor with voracious eaters, doesn’t control the dog’s portion size

