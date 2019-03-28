The dog breed you should get, based on your zodiac sign

caption Your zodiac sign can help you decide which breed of dog to get. source Shutterstock

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

Astrology might help you decide which dog breed is best for you.

Cancers should consider getting a bulldog and Pisces are compatible with basset hounds.

Scorpios will enjoy the loyal-nature of pulis.

If you’re in the market for a new dog but aren’t sure what breed is best for you, consider how astrology could help you decide.

“Astrology can be a useful tool to help people find a dog that compliments their lifestyle and sentiments- and vice versa,” Lisa Stardust, a New York City-based astrologer, told INSIDER.

“If they share the same interests and tastes they will get along harmoniously, and always be at peace with each other, allowing for a calm household.”

Compatibility in any relationship is key, and even more so with a dog who you’ll be sharing a space with for the long term. So, which dog breed is the most compatible with your zodiac sign? These pairings will help you find a pooch who best matches your personality and lifestyle.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) might want to get a greyhound.

Both are fierce competitors who are bred to win.

Aries are adventurous, dynamic, and ambitious. For this reason, Aries signs are best matched with its dog counterpart, the greyhound. This breed of dog is athletic, gentle, and enjoys friendly competition just like Aries.

If you’re a Taurus (April 20 – May 20) consider getting a bolognese dog.

Both know how to relax.

The bolognese dog breed is an ideal match for Taurus. Both are loyal friends who cherish companionship, relaxing, and aren’t shy when it comes to their love of the finer sentiments of life.

Geminis (May 21 – June 20) will love chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas and Geminis are high energy.

Gemini’s are known for their split personality. One minute they are lively and fun, the next minute they may be more reserved and deep in thought. Chihuahua’s are one of the most compatible breeds for Geminis. Both are very communicative and high energy, while also enjoying their downtime.

Cancers (June 21 – July 22) will enjoy a bulldog.

Both signs like to cuddle.

Cancer is a water sign, which means they easily adapt to any environment. They love to cuddle and enjoy stability, as well as home and family life. The bulldog is very protective and family oriented, much like Cancers. Both signs like to cuddle and spend time at home, so expect to spend a lot of time curled up on the couch together.

Leos (July 23 – August 22) and bichon frise dogs are a great pair.

Both love attention.

Leos are known for their big hearts, as well as their dynamic and warm personalities. What better dog breed to pair with the lion than the friendly and attentive bichon frise? Both thrive on affection and attention from others, making them the perfect match.

Virgos (August 23 – September 22) and pomeranians will enjoy each other’s company.

Both are spirited.

Virgos, like pomeranians, are smart and social creatures that are quick on their feet. Both Virgos and pomeranians can use their voice to express their spirited opinions. Despite their strong and unyielding personalities, both are soft and understanding of others.

Libras (September 23 – October 22) should consider getting a golden retriever.

Both are loyal to friends and family.

Libras are all about balance and fairness. Their even temperament is batched matched with golden retrievers. This breed is both playful and loyal to friends and family. Both Libras and golden retrievers are great at exercising patience and understanding in all aspects of life.

Scorpios (October 23 – November 21) and pulis are a great match.

Both are intelligent.

Pulis are often on guard and watchful of others, much like Scorpios. They both use their instincts to decipher situations and understand relationships. Both pulis and Scorpios pride themselves on being loyal, intelligent, and intuitive to each other’s needs.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) and Icelandic Sheepdogs make a great pair.

These two see eye-to-eye on every adventure.

Sagittarius’ are energetic, independent, and happy-go-lucky in nature. Icelandic Sheepdogs act much like the friendly archer, aiding to bring people together through their worldly pursuits and philosophies.

Capricorns (December 22 – January 20) would fare well with an Old English Sheepdog.

Both are patient and kind.

Capricorns are passionate and determined. Their go-getter personalities are met with love and understanding, much like the Old English Sheepdog. With a gentle and watchful disposition, the Old English Sheepdog resonates the most with the sign Capricorn, as they both exercise patience and kindness in every aspect of life.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18) will love an American Eskimo.

Both have a clever mind.

Aquarius’ are bright, enjoy making friends, and are great at verbalizing their emotions and thoughts. Like Aquarius, the American Eskimo dog has a clever mind and stunningly beautiful inside and out.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) are compatible with basset hounds.

Both are sympathetic.

Lovable and sensitive by nature, the basset hound easily understands a Pisces’ sensitivities. Both also swim away from the crowd with their desire for escapism, opting to find themselves through dreamy pursuits. Pisces and basset hounds are loving, faithful, and sympathetic to others.