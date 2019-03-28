10 of the best dog breeds for families

caption These breeds of dogs will be perfect for families. source Shutterstock

It’s long been said that dogs are man’s best friend, and that sentiment still rings true today. Ask just about anyone who owns a dog, and they will likely tell you that their dog is a member of the family as much as anyone else is. That’s why it’s important to select a breed of dog that thrives in an upbeat family environment.

If you have kids – or are hoping to start a family in the near future – having a pup in the home can come with some seriously awesome benefits to children. A study conducted by researchers at Kent State University found dogs can help strengthen a child’s bond with friends and family. More specifically, when a child feels close to the family dog, those same feelings are reflected in their relationship with family and friends.

According to PetMD, these are the three factors to consider when selecting a dog for your family: Temperament, size, and energy level. Keeping these qualities in mind, it’s important to identify a dog breed that will fit in well with your crew. When it comes to selecting the perfect dog breed for you and your family, there are numerous options as recommended by the American Kennel Club.

If you’ve been pining for a furry friend to complete your clan, here are some of the top family-friendly dog breeds in no particular order.

Beagles have calm temperaments.

caption Beagles are intelligent and fun loving. source Solovyova Lyudmyla / Shutterstock

Beagles are known for their calm temperaments, making them an ideal choice for families with young children. According to the AKC, Beagles rank five out of 194 in breed popularity. As members of the hound group, Beagles are notoriously curious creatures. The breed is also known for its intelligence and fun-loving personality.

Labrador Retrievers have been ranked the most popular dog breed for 27 years.

caption Labrador Retrievers are loving, loyal, playful, and patient. source Poi Photography via Flickr

Ranked as the most popular dog breed 27 years in a row, Labrador Retrievers are an obvious choice for families. Labrador Retrievers are loving, loyal, playful, and patient – this last one is especially important if you have little ones in your family.

They are also extremely smart, and, for this reason, are easy to train. Don’t be surprised if they follow you into the pool or roll around in the sprinkler for some fun. Labrador Retrievers are total goofballs that will leave your family laugh for days to come.

Bulldogs can be great for families in small spaces.

caption Bulldogs are loyal and kind. source Shutterstock

Bulldogs may be known for their slobbery tongues and smushy face, but underneath their pile of wrinkles is nothing but silliness. According to the AKC, Bulldogs are loyal and kind dogs, making them a great family pet. They are ideal dogs for city apartment dwellers because of their compactness. Bulldogs don’t require much exercise, so if you have older children or don’t have time to take daily walks, a bulldog may be the best fit for your family.

Collies aim to please.

caption Collies are mild-manner and well-behaved. source kanashi/Shutterstock

When you think of Collie’s, the fictional character Lassie may come to mind. The recognizable breed doesn’t rank as high as some of the others on this list (37 out of 194, according to the AKC), but it’s still a popular choice for families. Collies are well-behaved and mild-mannered dogs. The breed lives to please, and, despite its stardom, is a gentle and loving dog breed for families with kids.

Rhodesian Ridgeback are large and affectionate.

caption Rhodesian Ridgeback love spending time outside and need a lot of exercise. source Shutterstock

Don’t let their massive size scare you away, Rhodesian Ridgebacks are gentle giants at heart. Males typically top out around 85 pounds, while females are slightly smaller at roughly 70 pounds, according to the AKC.

This dog breed is described by the AKC as “affectionate, dignified, and even-tempered.” Rhodesian Ridgebacks are athletic animals that require daily exercise. If your family enjoys spending time outdoors, this dog breed could be a good fit for your crew.

Pugs are very snuggly.

caption You can cuddle up with this breed. source American Kennel Club

Pugs are affectionate dogs that enjoy a comfy place to rest their bones – especially if that means snuggling up close to you. Pugs consider themselves to be a part of the family, so don’t be surprised when this breed fits right in with your crew.

Their small size makes them a good choice for tiny apartments or large homes. Pugs are an energetic breed that loves to play and enjoys being the center of attention. Count on this loyal and loving breed to be there for the big and little members of your family.

Newfoundlands look out for their families.

caption These dogs need some space because of how big they are. source Peter Ludes

Like the Rhodesian Ridgeback, the Newfoundland breed is large in size and typically weighs anywhere between 130 – 150 pounds, according to the AKC. If you have a big home or yard, a Newfoundland could be the perfect family dog for you.

This patient breed is featured in the working group, meaning they are used to taking on responsibility and looking after others. For this reason, Newfoundlands tend to look after members of their family pack including children.

Golden retrievers are great for energetic families.

caption They’ll run around with you. source Wikimedia Commons

Golden retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds out there and for good reason. They’re friendly and need lots of exercise, making them perfect for families with lots of rowdy children looking to run off a bit of energy.

According to AKC, goldens are outgoing and trustworthy, but maintain a playful persona into adulthood, making them great dogs to grow with your family.

Soft-coated wheaten terriers are great for those who have allergies.

caption Soft-coated wheaten terriers are hypoallergenic. source Shutterstock

Though no dog breed is 100% hypoallergenic, soft-coated wheaten terriers are a great option for families who have members with allergies to dogs.

On top of being allergy-friendly, these pups are also wildly friendly and playful, making them a sweet addition to any family. They do have moderate energy levels, so like most dogs, they’ll need plenty of attention and exercise.

French Bulldogs love adventures.

caption French bulldogs are great with small children. source Shutterstock

This breed has a big heart and is great for families with small children. French bulldogs are generally very patient and gentle with family members of all ages. Just make sure to keep them entertained. If you’re a family on the go, the French bulldog will appreciate feeling included and joining in on your group adventures. Little family members will have fun playing fetch with this breed, while older members of the family will appreciate their loyal personalities – and all of the cuddles that come along with the lovable breed.

As always, when you bring a new dog into your home, make sure to properly introduce your children and other family members to the pet. Set ground rules for what to do (and not do) to the newest furry member of your family. To help acclimate the entire household to the dog, assign everyone a task to help out. This can be feeding the dog at mealtime, providing the dog with fresh water, playing with the dog, and taking the pup on a morning or evening walk. This will give each member of the family a sense of pride and responsibility when it comes to caring for the dog.

Most of all, avoid picking a breed based on looks. Get to know the personality of each dog breed so that you can make the best decision for you and your family.