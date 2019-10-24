source Boryana Manzurova/Shutterstock/Business Insider

Regular brushing and grooming is an important part of dog ownership, so make sure you have the right dog brush.

When it comes to choosing the best dog brush for your dog, it all comes down to their coat type and length.

Our top pick for most dogs is the Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush because it is versatile, effective, and affordable.

Brushing your dog on a regular basis isn’t just about helping them look their best. When you brush your dog’s coat, you are removing dead and loose hairs before they can fall on their own which may reduce shedding. Brushing your dog’s coat also helps distribute the natural oils produced by glands in his skin which keep their coat soft and their skin moisturized. It may also help remove mats and tangles before they grow in size and cause your dog any discomfort.

When it comes to choosing the best dog brush for your dog, it all comes down to their coat type and length. We’ve reviewed the best dog grooming products in every category and have brought you our top picks for combo brushes, curry combs, slicker brushes, deshedding tools, and grooming gloves.

Here are the best dog brushes you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019 by Lisa Sabatini: Updated prices, formatting, and links. Added related guides.

The best dog brush overall

source Oster

The Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush is the only brush you need for everyday grooming because one side removes dead hair and the other gets rid of dirt and dander.

Dogs with short, smooth coats do best with a traditional bristle brush with soft to medium bristles spaced close together. For dogs with medium-length and longer hair, a wire-pin brush may be a better option. If your dog’s coat falls somewhere in the middle, or if you’re looking for a versatile grooming tool, a combo brush might be the best option. Our top pick for the best combo brush that has a bristle brush on one side and a wire-pin brush on the other is the Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush.

Generously sized, the Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush works well for even the largest dogs with the thickest coats. One side of the brush is covered in widely-spaced wire pins to detangle your dog’s coat and remove dead hair while the other side features patented quill-like bristles that remove dirt and dander while also stimulating the production of natural oils in your dog’s skin. As an added bonus, the handle is ridged for comfort and ease of use.

In a thorough review from Bulldogology, the Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush is described as a product that “won’t hurt your budget and can take care of most of your grooming needs.” It may not be perfect, but it is very versatile and easy to use. Petsho includes the brush in its top 10 list of the best pet grooming brushes.

With almost 800 reviews and a steady 4.2-star rating on Amazon, the Oster 2-in-1 Combo Brush is a popular choice for dog owners everywhere. Buyers love the solid build and convenience of the dual sides, though some say that it can be difficult to clean the hair out of the brush.

Pros: Double-sided to accommodate most coats, large enough for even large-breed dogs, wire-pin side removes hair, bristle side removed dirt and dander, stimulates natural oil production in the skin, ridged handle for comfort, very inexpensive

Cons: May be too large for very small breeds, may not be ideal for dogs with very curly fur or thick undercoats, can be somewhat tricky to clean

The best curry brush

source Kong

Perfect for bath time or gentle everyday grooming, the Kong Zoom Groom Grooming Brush is our top pick for the best curry brush.

Typically made from rubber, a curry brush is designed less for removing dead or loose hairs from your dog’s coat and more for removing dirt and dander. With soft rubber teeth, curry combs penetrate through the top coat to the skin where gentle massaging action stimulates the production of natural oils in the dog’s skin to keep the coat sleek and shiny. Curry combs can also be used for sensitive areas like the ears or to work shampoo deep into the coat during a bath. Our top pick for the best curry brush is the Kong Zoom Groom Grooming Brush.

The Kong Zoom Groom Grooming Brush is made of heavy-duty rubber, so you can rest assured that it will last for a long time. Featuring flexible rubber bristles, this curry brush can be used for everyday brushing and detangling or during bath time. It helps to remove loose hair as well as dirt and dander, plus it can be used for any coat length or texture.

Dog Guide Reviews praises the brush’s ability to clean the dog’s skin while also removing dirt, dust, and loose hair. Train Your GSD also recommends this curry comb for both grooming and shampooing, noting that the rubber bristles attract hair like a magnet and that using the brush in a circular motion will stimulate capillaries and boost oil production in the skin.

With more than 300 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star review, the Kong Zoom Groom Grooming Brush also holds an “Amazon’s Choice” award. Buyers love the ergonomic grip and the way it helps to lather shampoo during bath time. There are some comments, however, that it might not work for tough tangles and it may produce some static electricity during brushing.

Pros: Ergonomic grip for comfortable use, flexible rubber bristles remove hair and stimulate oil production, can be used for shampoo during bath time, good for use on sensitive areas, inexpensive

Cons: Not ideal for tough mats and tangles, may produce some static electricity during brushing, may not stand up to heavy chewing

The best slicker brush

source Hertzko

With an ergonomic handle for comfort and a self-cleaning feature, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is our top pick for the best slicker brush.

A slicker brush has very fine wire bristles, often set in a wide or rectangular head. This kind of brush is particularly useful for removing mats and tangles from a dog’s coat, though it can also be used for daily brushing in dogs with fine or delicate coats. Our top pick for the best slicker brush is Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush.

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush features sturdy construction with a wide head for maximum coverage and an ergonomic handle for comfort. Covered in fine bent wires, this brush gets deep into the dog’s undercoat to remove dead and loose hairs without affecting the top coat. The bristles capture and remove loose hair as well as dirt and dander without pulling on your dog’s fur or scratching his skin. Plus, with a push-button, it self-cleans.

Dog Struggles describes the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush as a great buy due to its versatility for different coat types as well as the convenience of the self-cleaning function. Best Reviews calls this brush the “Best Bang for the Buck”, commenting that it is an all-purpose brush that removes dead hair as well as mats and tangles.

With more than 9,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star review, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush also received an “Amazon’s Choice” award. Buyers love the ergonomic handle and self-cleaning function, though there are some comments that it may not be best for dogs with very fine coats.

Pros: Sturdy design with ergonomic handle for comfort, wide head for maximum coverage, bent wire pins go deep into the undercoat without scratching the skin, removes loose hair as well as dirt and danger, helps remove mats and tangles, push button for self-cleaning option, inexpensive

Cons: Not ideal for dogs with very fine or thin fur, may be too large for puppies and very small dogs, self-cleaning button may get stuck sometimes, can only be used dry

The best deshedding tool

source FURminator

With its ergonomic handle and push-button cleaning feature, the FURminator Deshedding Tool is easy to use on dogs of all sizes with all coat types.

Dogs shed, there is no way to avoid it. Some dogs shed more than others, but most dogs need to be brushed at least once if not several times per week. Even if you brush your dog on a daily basis, however, he is likely to keep shedding unless you use a deshedding tool. Deshedding tools help to remove loose and dead hair from a dog’s undercoat before it can be shed. It can also help to remove mats and tangles. Our top pick for the best deshedding tool is the FURminator Deshedding Tool.

Designed to reduce shedding by up to 90%, the FURminator Deshedding Tool is a must-have for every dog owner. This tool features a stainless-steel edge that easily reaches through the topcoat to the undercoat beneath, removing dead and loose hairs as well as dirt and dander. When the tool becomes full of loose hair, simply press the FURejector button to clear it. This tool comes in a variety of different sizes for dogs of all breeds and, while it may be a little more expensive than other deshedding tools, the convenience and function is well worth it.

Experts from Top Dog Tips and Best Reviews give this brush high marks and say it’s very effective.

The FURminator Deshedding Tool has more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Buyers love how well it works to remove hair from the undercoat without affecting the top coat. There are some comments, however, that it may pull on knots and tangles which could be uncomfortable for your dog.

Pros: Comes in different sizes for any breed or coat type, ergonomic handle for comfort, stainless-steel teeth cut through topcoat to remove undercoat hairs, won’t scratch or cut the skin, push-button FURejector to clean the brush

Cons: Not ideal for dogs with very fine or delicate coats, may be too large for very small dogs, may pull on knots and handles, can only be used dry, more expensive than other deshedding tools

The best grooming glove

source Pat Your Pet

The Pat Your Pet 2-in-1 Pet Glove is a great alternative to traditional dog brushes.

While some dogs react to brushing as they would to a day at the spa, others never really get used to being groomed. If you’re looking for a simple way to remove loose and dead hairs from your dog’s coat without spending an hour brushing them, consider a grooming glove.

Grooming gloves fit over your hand, and they are covered with soft rubber bristles. You simply run your hand over your dog’s coat like you were petting him and the glove will collect loose hair. Our top pick for the best grooming glove is the Pat Your Pet 2-in-1 Pet Glove.

The Pat Your Pet 2-in-1 Pet Glove slips easily over your hand with an adjustable wrist strap for comfort. With evenly spaced rubber bristles, the glove glides easily through your dog’s topcoat to remove dead and loose hairs from the undercoat to reduce shedding. Perfect for daily grooming, this grooming glove works for short, medium, and long coats and it is gentle enough for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin. It also has a dual-sided feature with a velour back to remove fur from upholstered furniture.

Best Reviews says you can remove hair from your dog with one side and hair from furniture using the other side. Top Dog Tips says the rubber tips on the underside of the glove provide a “relaxing rubdown” as it untangles and removes dead hair from the undercoat.

Not only is the Pat Your Pet 2-in-1 Pet Glove one of the most affordable options on the market. Buyers love the two-sided feature, but some note that it doesn’t work as well for very thick fur.

Pros: Slips comfortably over your hand, adjustable wrist strap, soft rubber bristles for relaxing massage, works for all coat lengths, removes dead and loose hair from under coat, velour side removes fur from furniture, gentle enough for puppies and sensitive skin

Cons: May not work as well for very thick fur, not designed to penetrate mats and tangles, only comes with one glove

