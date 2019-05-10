Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Every dog needs a good collar that will keep him comfy on long walks and hold his ID tags.

Of all the dog collars out there, the Lupine Original Dog Collar is our top pick with its heavy-duty design, big range of colors, multiple sizes, and a lifetime guarantee that even covers chewing.

Picking out a dog collar may seem like a simple task, but there are many options to choose from, and the perfect collar for your dog will depend on several factors. For one thing, you need to think about your dog’s age and size, but you must also consider his disposition. Dogs that tend to do well on the leash can get by with traditional nylon or leather collars, while dogs that tend to pull on the leash may require a halter or prong collar. Take some time to think about what purpose you need your dog’s collar to serve before you begin shopping.

Not only are there dozens of different types of dog collars, but there is an endless array of choices within each category. So, how do you choose the best collar for your dog? Your vet may be able to give you some insight and you can always find tips offered by other dog owners on the Internet. The American Kennel Club has some good tips on its site. Once you’ve decided which type of collar is appropriate, all you have to do is find the best one in that category.

Don’t worry – you won’t have to sift through pages and pages of reviews because we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve read the reviews and done lots of research to determine our top six picks for different types of dog collars.

Here are the best dog collars you can buy:

The best dog collar overall

Few collars offer the durability or longevity of the Lupine Original Dog Collar, which is protected by a lifetime guarantee that even covers chewing.

Although there are many different types of specialty dog collars, most dogs just need an everyday collar you can clip a leash to and pop their tags on. The ideal everyday collar for a dog will be durable but comfortable with options for adjustment. It also wouldn’t hurt if it looked good. The Lupine Pet Original Dog Collar fits the bill, and it is the best one you can buy for everyday walks with your dog.

Made from jacquard woven nylon with strong bar-tack stitching and a welded steel D-ring, the Lupine Pet Original Dog Collar offers long-lasting durability. It comes in a wide range of colors and patterns. If the collar has a pattern, it’s woven directly into the webbing, not sewn on, so it’ll last longer. The Lupine Pet collar also features a side-release buckle for easy use. Top Review Pro names this collar its number-two pick in a top 10 list of dog collars and Prixie Pets speaks to the quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal of the collar.

Not only does the Lupine Pet Original Dog Collar come in a variety of colors and patterns to suit your dog’s personality, but the collar is also available in sizes ranging from 9 inches to 25 inches. What really sets this collar apart from the competition, however, is the fact that it comes with a lifetime guarantee that even covers damage from chewing. There aren’t many pet product companies that make such an offer, and it gives this collar an added degree of value.

If you’re looking for a durable dog collar for everyday use that also looks great and stands up to chewing, look no further than the Lupine Pet Original Dog Collar.

Pros: Jacquard woven nylon is durable, bar-tack stitching for strength, welded steel D-ring, multiple sizes and colors/patterns available, side-release clasp for easy use, guaranteed for life (even against chewing), simple but fashionable design, can withstand multiple washings

Cons: Sizing may run small, may not accommodate very large or giant breeds

The best budget dog collar

Sweet and simple, the Blueberry Classic Nylon Dog Collar is an affordable dog collar that offers durability and aesthetic appeal.

While there are certainly luxury dog collars out there, many dog owners just want something that will get the job done without breaking the bank. Our top choice for budget-friendly dog collars is the Blueberry Classic Nylon Dog Collar. This collar features a classic design and it is adjustable so you can customize the fit to suit your dog.

Made from lightweight nylon with high-density webbing for durability, the Blueberry Classic Nylon Dog Collar is a budget-friendly option for dog owners. Though the clips and other hardware are made from eco-friendly plastic, the D-ring is chrome-plated metal for added strength. The collar won’t stretch like some collars do and tightening the collar correctly will keep it from slipping off to ensure that your dog can’t get his mouth around it to chew.

Though it may not be the most long-lasting dog collar on the market, the Blueberry Classic Nylon Dog Collar is a great option for the price. Top Review Pro and My Pet Needs That both include this collar on their top ten lists, confirming the fact that this collar may not have all the bells and whistles that some collars offer, but it has a simplicity that many dog owners find appealing. The Blueberry collar also has more than 2,700 reviews on Amazon, of which more than 75% are positive.

With several sizes and styles too choose from, all less than $10 (customized options cost a slightly more), the Blueberry Classic Nylon Dog Collar is a great choice for the budget-conscious dog owner. Choose from twelve different colors or buy one of each – you can also purchase a matching harness or leash.

Pros: Made from nylon with high-density webbing for durability, clips made from eco-friendly plastic, available in various sizes and styles, metal D-ring is chrome-plated, adjustable sizing, affordable

Cons: May not withstand heavy chewing, may not accommodate dogs with necks larger than 26 inches, plastic clip may wear out with frequent use, color may fade over time, sizing may run large

The best leather dog collar

source Perri’s Leather/Business Insider

Perri’s Padded Leather Dog Collar is an Amish-made collar that offers the ideal combination of function and aesthetic appeal.

If you’re in the market for a dog collar that looks great and is made to last, try Perri’s Padded Leather Dog Collar. Amish-made in the United States from real leather, this dog collar features a classic design merged with modern function. This collar is durable as well as comfortable and it comes in five different sizes from 16 to 31 inches, each with options for adjustability to ensure a secure fit for any dog.

Perri’s Padded Leather Dog Collar is made from high-quality leather right here in the United States. This collar features a beautiful leather exterior with a padded lambskin lining that is comfortable and gentle on your dog’s neck. The hardware is made from heavy-duty stainless steel and the whole thing is resistant to the elements and to normal wear and tear.

Named among Here Pup’s five best leather dog collars, Perri’s Padded Leather Dog Collar comes in black or brown leather with a number of color options for the padded lambskin lining. Sturdily but beautifully constructed, this leather collar gets rave reviews from Stop That Dog and Top Review Pro as well. Buyers on Amazon confirm the durability and aesthetic appeal of the collar, though some report issues with sizing and difficulties clipping the collar to a leash.

With five sizes and an array of colors to choose from, Perri’s Padded Leather Dog Collar is a beautiful and durable leather dog collar. Safe and durable for everyday use, this collar is also very affordable with a price tag ranging from $19.95 to $32.50. To make this collar last, keep the leather clean and moisturized with a leather care product.

Pros: Beautifully made from real leather, padded lambskin lining for comfort, durable stainless steel hardware, resistant to wear and tear, available in a wide variety of colors, adjustable sizing

Cons: May not withstand chewing, sizing may be inconsistent, may be too heavy for very small dogs, some owners find it difficult to clip

The best Martingale dog collar

Made with ultra-strong nylon webbing and a nickel-plated steel D-ring, the If It Barks Designer Martingale Collar is designed to military specifications for maximum durability.

Some dogs have a knack for slipping out of their collars, and it can be very dangerous if it happens on a walk. A Martingale collar, also known as a limited slip collar, is designed to prevent this from happening. These collars tighten when the dog pulls on the leash and loosen when he is walking normally. Our top choice for Martingale collars is the If It Barks Designer Martingale Collar.

Handmade in the US from two layers of thin nylon webbing and a nickel-plated steel D-ring, this collar is designed to military specifications for maximum durability. It measures 1.5 inches in width and comes in three standard sizes with an additional option for custom sizing. Not only is the If It Barks Designer Martingale Collar extremely durable, but it is also aesthetically pleasing with a classic style and ten options for bright two-tone color.

With nearly 500 reviews on Amazon, 88 percent gave the product a 5-star rating. This collar is The Happy Pooch’s top pick for Martingale collars because not only is the design aesthetically pleasing, it is also extremely durable. Many users have also found that the color doesn’t fade and the metal hardware doesn’t rust.

Priced at $32, the If It Barks Designer Martingale Collar may be more expensive than other collars of its kind on the market. Keep in mind, however, that no other collar offers the same kind of strength or durability. This collar is designed to withstand a great deal of wear and tear, plus it is backed by a warranty that covers everything from hardware failure to loose stitching.

Pros: Better control over large and stubborn dogs, nonslip design so dogs can’t remove, handmade in the USA, designed to military specs for durability, strong but lightweight nylon webbing, nickel-plated D-ring is rust-proof, covered by a lifetime warranty, available in three sizes and ten colors

Cons: May not withstand heavy chewing, 1.5-inch width may be too much for very small dogs, material may be too stiff for dogs with fine coats

The best head collar

source PetSafe

With one loop that goes around your dog’s neck and another around his nose, the PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar gives you increased control over your dog for a more pleasant walking experience.

Also known as a head halter, a head collar looks almost like a muzzle, but its purpose is very different. Rather than keeping your dog from biting, as a muzzle would, a head collar turns your dog’s head as he pulls on the leash, helping to deter this type of behavior. Head halters are not recommended as everyday collars, but they are great for walks. Our top choice is the PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar.

The PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar is made from lightweight nylon for maximum durability with a neoprene padded nose loop for all-day comfort. This head collar comes in five sizes and it is completely adjustable for comfort and to keep your dog from slipping out of it. The Gentle Leaders features a two-loop design, one that goes around your dog’s neck and another around his nose, giving you an added degree of control for large dogs and dogs that tend to pull on the leash.

Many reviews for the PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar compare this product to another head collar, the Halti – here is one from The Positive Dog. While there are some minor things that lead certain dog owners to prefer the Halti, the Gentle Leader has a higher customer satisfaction rating on Amazon. The Gentle Leader makes it into Heavy’s top 10 list for training collars, and The Spruce notes that the collar’s simple design is effective for training and it won’t prevent your dog from eating, drinking, or playing as he normally would.

Available in five sizes for dogs ranging from 5 to 130 pounds, the PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar is one of the most versatile head collars on the market. It also doesn’t hurt that it costs less than $20.

Pros: Made from durable lightweight nylon, neoprene padded nose loop for comfort, comes with an instruction booklet, naturally deters pulling or lunging, doesn’t cause pain or gagging, fully adjustable for both neck strap and nose loop

Cons: Unique design takes some dogs a while to adjust to, may induce subdued behavior in some dogs, may slip over the eyes if size isn’t adjusted properly, may not work on short-nosed breeds

The best metal prong collar

source Herm Sprenger

Made from high-quality stainless steel with a patented center plate construction, the Herm Sprenger Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar provides gentle correction for large and stubborn breeds who need a little leash training.

A metal prong collar is usually used as a training collar for large dogs, stubborn dogs, and dogs that tend to pull on the leash. This type of collar may look harsh, but it is a very effective tool for teaching leash etiquette. The collar consists of blunt metal prongs that tighten around your dog’s neck as he pulls, in order to correct the dog’s behavior.

But, is it an appropriate collar to use? According to the Humane Society, an aversive collar like this “rely on physical discomfort or even pain to teach the dog what not to do. They suppress the unwanted behavior, but they don’t teach the dog what the proper behavior is. At best, they are unpleasant for your dog, and at worst, they may cause your dog to act aggressively and even bite you.”

While the Humane Society doesn’t advise against this collar, it prefers “positive training methods.” Aversive collars should be a last resort option, and if you feel other methods have not worked, the Humane Society still recommends consulting an experienced trainer before using.

With that said, our top choice in metal prong collars is the Herm Sprenger Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar. Made from durable stainless steel, this collar features a patented center plate construction as well as symmetrical prong placement for maximum efficacy. The collar also has a solid fastener plate that makes it easy to fasten the collar around your dog’s neck and to clip it to his leash. Available in several sizes, you can add or remove links to adjust the collar to suit your dog perfectly.

The Herm Sprenger Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar is listed among Heavy’s top ten picks for training collars and it is one of K9 of Mine’s top choices for prong collars as well. Reviews for this collar speak to its benefits in improving leash etiquette in large and giant breeds. They also highlight its durable design.

Heavy notes that the prongs are long enough to be effective for dogs with thick coats, but blunt enough to prevent injury. Reviews of this product on Amazon make note of how quickly the collar changed their dog’s behavior, though some report issues with sizing and very large dogs may require additional links which are sold separately.

Priced just under $20, the Herm Sprenger Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar is a great option if you’re looking for a training collar that provides gentle correction for large and stubborn breeds. This product is made in Germany and guaranteed for quality.

Again, if you aren’t sure if this is the right collar for your dog, consult an expert or vet first.

Pros: Durable stainless steel construction, patented center plate design, symmetrical prong placement for maximum efficacy, solid fastener plate easy to fasten and clip, available in several sizes, long prongs for thick-coated dogs, prongs are blunt to prevent injury

Cons: Sizing can sometimes be confusing or inaccurate, very large dogs may require additional links (sold separately), may be challenging to add or remove links