The best dog dewormer you can buy

The best dewormer for dogs should treat all four of the most common intestinal parasites in dogs, and it should be easy to administer.

Guaranteed to treat multiple species of hookworm, roundworm, tapeworm, and whipworm, Excel Safe-Guard 4 Canine Dewormer is our top pick for the best dog dewormer overall.

Worms. The word alone is enough to make any dog owner squirm but, unfortunately, these intestinal parasites are extremely common in dogs of all ages. There are four different types of worms that commonly affect dogs and puppies: roundworms, hookworms, tapeworms, and whipworms. Puppies are also prone to an intestinal parasite known as coccidia, but most adult dogs develop an immunity to these parasites.

Some of the most common symptoms of worms in dogs including persistent scratching, bloated belly, increased appetite, unexplained weight loss, weakness, and bloody stool or diarrhea. In most cases, a physical exam and stool sample are enough to diagnose your dog with worms and treatment is made easy with over-the-counter dewormers for dogs.

When choosing a dewormer for dogs, you need to know what type of worms your dog has. You can purchase a dewormer for specific types of worms, or you can choose a broad-spectrum product. Dewormers for dogs come in several forms including tablets, granules, powders, and liquids, so talk to your veterinarian about the option that is best for your dog. Once you know what kind of dewormer you need, take a look at our top picks for the best dewormer for dogs.

The best dog dewormer overall

source Excel

Why you’ll love it: Excel Safe-Guard 4 Canine Dewormer provides broad-spectrum protection against all four types of intestinal parasites commonly seen in dogs for up to six months at a time.

If you’re looking for a quick and effective solution to intestinal parasites, a broad-spectrum dewormer may be the way to go. These dewormers contain active ingredients proven to kill all four types of worms, including multiple species, and generally come in an easy-to-administer form. For efficacy, convenience, and affordability, Excel Safe-Guard 4 Canine Dewormer is our top pick for the best dewormer for dogs overall.

Made with the active ingredient fenbendazole, Excel Dewormer is proven to kill all four types of intestinal parasites frequently seen in dogs. This dewormer protects against two species each of roundworm and hookworm as well as the most common species of tapeworm and whipworm.

It comes in an easy-to-administer granule formulation which can be sprinkled on or mixed into your dog’s food and is safe for puppies and dogs that are six weeks or older.

My Pet Needs That likes the easy-to-administer formulation and the fact that it provides up to six months of protection against four types of intestinal parasite. K9 of Mine also gives this product its top rating, noting that the active ingredient fenbendazole is well-studied and widely regarded as safe.

Generally recognized as the safest and most effective dewormer for dogs, Excel Safe-Guard 4 Canine Dewormer has more than 1,800 reviews on Amazon with a solid 4.1-star rating. Dog owners love the easy-to-dose granule formulation, though there are some comments that large breeds may require two packages to meet the dosing recommendation.

Pros: Kills all four common types of worm, easy-to-mix granule formulation, safe and effective, protects for up to six months, protects against two species of roundworm and hookworm

Cons: Large dogs may require more than one package, only protects against one species of tapeworm and whipworm, not for puppies under 6 weeks of age

The best liquid dewormer for dogs

source Pfizer

Why you’ll love it: Made with pyrantel pamoate as the powerful active ingredient, Nemex 2 Liquid Dewormer is a safe and effective treatment for hookworms and roundworms in puppies and dogs as young as two weeks of age.

Many dogs dislike taking tablets and even powdered dewormers can be difficult to disguise in your dog’s food. If you’re looking for an easy alternative, a liquid dewormer might be a good option. Nemex 2 Liquid Dewormer for Dogs is our top pick because it is FDA-approved and easy to administer.

Nemex 2 Liquid Dewormer for Dogs comes in a 2-ounce bottle for less than $20, which makes it a cost-effective solution. Though it only treats roundworms and hookworms, the active ingredient pyrantel pamoate is highly effective and widely recognized as safe for puppies and dogs as young as two weeks of age. Simply administer one teaspoon per 10 pounds of body weight, adding the product to your dog’s food or feeding it directly by mouth.

Top Dog Tips names Nemex 2 Liquid Dewormer for Dogs the best liquid dog dewormer, commenting on the fact that it is easy to administer for puppies as young as two weeks old. Crittersitca includes this dewormer in their list of the six best dog dewormers, noting that it is FDA-approved and safe for use in puppies as well as female dogs that are pregnant. They also comment that it is a great option for dogs that don’t like tablets.

Not only does this Nemex 2 Liquid Dewormer for Dogs receive great reviews from pet experts, but it has been given an Amazon’s Choice award and carries a 4.5-star rating with more than 260 reviews. The main downside that dog owners mention is the fact that it only treats roundworms and hookworms.

Pros: Highly palatable, liquid formulation is easy to administer, safe for puppies as young as two weeks, FDA-approved, safe for pregnant females, good for dogs that don’t like tablets

Cons: Only treats roundworms and hookworms, large dogs may require a higher dosage

The best dewormer for puppies

source Bayer Animal Health

Why you’ll love it: Made with three powerful active ingredients, Bayer Quad Dewormer Chewable Tablets are a broad-spectrum dewormer safe for puppies and small dogs weighing at least two pounds.

You may be surprised to learn that most puppies are born with worms. Fortunately, they are generally easy to treat, and the problem should be resolved within a few months. Puppies should be treated with a dewormer at 2, 4, 6, 8, and 12 weeks of age, followed by additional treatments as needed. Our top pick for the best dewormer for puppies is Bayer Quad Dewormer Chewable Tablets.

Specifically designed for puppies and small dogs two pounds or more, Bayer Quad Dewormer Chewable Tablets are a powerful dewormer. It features three active ingredients – praziquantel, pyrantel pamoate, and febantel – to protect against all four types of worms commonly seen in dogs. A single dose is enough to kill common worms and it comes in a highly palatable beef-flavored tablet.

Heavy includes this Bayer Dewormer in its list of the top 10 dog dewormer medications, commenting on the easy dosage and the fact that it treats all four types of worms. Dog Bark Stop also reviews this product favorably, commenting that it is a highly effective formula and reasonably priced.

Not only do the Bayer Quad Dewormer Chewable Tablets feature a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, but it has more than 175 reviews. Dog owners love how easy and effective it is, though there are comments that heavy infestations may require multiple treatments.

Pros: Three powerful active ingredients, broad-spectrum dewormer, kills all four types of intestinal parasites, safe for puppies two pounds and over, palatable beef flavor

Cons: Heavy infestations may require multiple treatments, dosing instructions may be a little unclear, some dogs dislike taking tablets

The best dewormer for small dogs

source Sentry HC

Why you’ll love it: Fast-acting and cost-effective, this Sentry HC WormX Plus 7-Way Dewormer for Small Dogs protects against seven species of roundworm, hookworm, and tapeworm.

When administering medications to small-breed dogs, you need to be very careful about getting the right dosage to avoid negative reactions. Products designed for dogs of all sizes and dosed by weight can be tricky to divide, especially if they come in tablet form. For a safe and effective dewormer designed specifically for small dogs, we heartily recommend Sentry HC WormX Plus 7-Way Dewormer for Small Dogs.

This Sentry Dewormer is formulated specifically for small dogs weighing between 6 and 25 pounds. It is a broad-spectrum dewormer, proven to defend against two types of tapeworms, two types of roundworms, and three types of hookworms.

Each tablet contains 30mg each of two active ingredients, pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel, to offer fast and effective relief from intestinal parasites. Plus, it comes in an easy-to-administer tablet form that can be fed whole or crushed and mixed with your dog’s food.

K9 of Mine likes the highly palatable taste (to dogs) as well as the safe, easy-to-administer tablet formulation. Pet Life Today also recommends the fast-acting formulation because it shows results within 24 hours.

With roughly 250 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating, Sentry’s Dewormer for Small Dogs is a very popular product. Dog owners love how fast and effective it is, though it should be noted that this product is less effective against whipworms than the other three types of worms.

Pros: Effective against seven types of worm, safe for dogs 6 to 25 pounds, easy-to-administer tablet form, two powerful active ingredients, cost-effective

Cons: May not be as effective against whipworms, not ideal for dogs over 25 pounds

The best dewormer for large dogs

source Durvet

Why you’ll love it: The Durvet Tripler Wormer for Medium and Large Dogs is an effective option if you’re canine friend happens to be a very big dog.

Dogs of a larger breed require different kinds of medicines, and that is definitely true for dewormers. If you purchase a general dewormer, you may find yourself purchasing several boxes to get the right dosage for a large-breed dog.

Depending what brand you choose, the costs to treat your dog could add up quickly – especially if the product requires multiple treatments. For a fast and cost-effective solution designed specifically for medium and large breeds, we recommend Durvet Triple Wormer.

Durvet Triple Wormer features a broad-spectrum formula made with two powerful active ingredients: pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel. This product is proven to kill two species of tapeworm, two species of roundworm, and three species of hookworm.

It comes in a highly palatable chewable tablet, each containing 114mg each of the two active ingredients. Simply scale the dosage according to your dog’s weight and feed it directly or mix it into his food. For the maximum efficacy, repeat the dosage after two weeks.

Canine Weekly says it is effective in killing a wide range of intestinal parasites, though two doses may be required. K9 of Mine also reviews this product favorably, noting that most dogs found the tablets to be palatable and the dosing instructions were simple and easy to follow.

In addition to having more than 80 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating, Durvet Triple Wormer also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Dog owners love how fast and effective it is, though it should be noted that this product doesn’t protect against whipworms.

Pros: Broad-spectrum dewormer, two powerful active ingredients (pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel), palatable chewable tablet form, easy dosing instructions, works quickly

Cons: Doesn’t protect against whipworms, not for puppies under 12 weeks of age