16 things you need to groom your dog at home, according to professional groomers

source Wag N’ Wash, Lakeville, Minnesota

The most important dog grooming tasks to focus on at home include brushing, bathing, nail trimming, and cleaning the ears and around the eyes, paws, and rear.

We consulted three professional groomers for advice on the best supplies and tips for how to groom your dog at home.

See also: the best nail clippers for dogs, how to trim your dog’s nails, and best dog toothpaste and toothbrush

Now that most of the country’s professional groomers are closed for business due to the coronavirus pandemic, even the most well-manicured canines are beginning to look a bit haggard. Thick undercoats are matting up, nails are turning into talons, and cute fluffy butts from California to New York have grown out just enough to make potty breaks a mess.

Most of us will never pull off the feats of artistry that professional groomers accomplish daily. But keeping up with basic grooming tasks at home will not only prevent any discomfort for your dog, it will also help your professional groomer from having to work overtime just to get your pup back to their pre-pandemic state when salons reopen.

We consulted with three professional groomers to come up with a list of the best grooming gear and tips on how to effectively care for your dog at home: Halle Pirk, a groomer at Wag N’ Wash in Castle Rock, Colorado, with five years of experience, Vicki Ronchette, a dog trainer and groomer with 30 years of experience currently working with Fluff Dog Grooming in San Leandro, California, and Tara Short, a groomer at We Love Dogs Mobile Pet Grooming in the San Francisco Bay Area with a decade of experience.

Short said that, right now, one of the most important grooming tasks for dog owners to focus on is brushing out long beards, chests, armpits, bellies, ears, and tails. This is especially true for long-haired, double-coated, and drop-coated breeds. In addition, she recommends clipping or filing the nails and wiping out the ears, especially if your dog is prone to ear infections. Keeping up with regular walks may help to gradually grind nails down as well.

Above all, it’s important for those who are new to grooming to go slowly. “Take your time and don’t try to rush through it. Make sure you do it safely and your dog is comfortable,” Pirk said.

Short wholeheartedly agrees, adding that the more positive you make the experience for your dog, and for yourself, the more smoothly things will go. “Use high-value treats, speak to your dog in a reassuring voice, and if either of you starts to feel overwhelmed, take a break,” said Short.

Here are the best dog grooming supplies and how to use them, according to professional groomers:

A rubber brush and moisturizing spray for cleaning up short coats

source Kong Company

Short-haired dogs require less frequent coat care than those with long hair, but brushing daily will cut down on shedding. Both Short and Pirk like the Kong ZoomGroom Multi-Use Brush for the job. Ronchette recommends spritzing the brush with a moisturizing spray before beginning. To make brushing easier, try placing your dog on a raised surface such as a table and ask a friend or family member to hold them while you work. For more great brush options, see our guide to the best dog brushes.

An easy-to-handle, self-cleaning slicker brush for removing fur from fluffy undercoats

source Shoshi Parks/INSIDER

Long-haired dogs that require regular haircuts need daily brushing to keep their fur free of mats. “For a dog that has a lot of undercoat such as a German shepherd or golden retriever, a slicker brush is a must,” said Ronchette. According to Short, slicker brushes are a better option than the Furminator which may overshed and strip the coat.

A pin brush for combing out thick drop coats

source Andis

For breeds with long, flowing silky coats, or drop coats, such as a Maltese or Shih Tzu, a pin brush with straight, thick metal pins works best, according to Ronchette. Always brush a drop coat in the direction that it grows and avoid tugging or yanking, which could cause your dog pain or stress.

A sturdy metal comb for removing knots

source Chris Christensen

While brushes are important for coat care, Pirl said, “a comb is what will get all those knots out.” She prefers to use a sturdy metal comb, and both she and Rochette like combs with two sides, one for combing coarser hair and one for combing finer coats. To remove knots, gently separate them from the rest of the hair with a brush, then carefully untangle the mat with a small flick the comb, starting at the top and working back toward the base at the skin.

Insider Reviews contributor Jackie Brown who uses this Chris Christensen comb said, “It’s super sturdy and goes through the hair ‘like butter’ (hence the name!). I’ve had it 10 years and it looks brand new.”

Electric clippers for removing messy fluff

source Wahl

For dogs with fur that gets in the way of toileting, Pirk and Short recommend removing the hair with an electric grooming clipper rather than scissors. “I always recommend putting an attachment cord on the clippers,” said Pirk. “That’s a safe way to do it without risking cutting your dog with the actual blade itself.” Just be sure never to point the blade at sensitive areas, and check regularly to make sure the clippers aren’t heating up and causing your dog discomfort.

A gentle shampoo with oatmeal and aloe for sensitive skin

source Earthbath

For at-home bathing after brushing, Short recommends Earthbath products, especially the oatmeal and aloe formula for pups with itchy skin. At bath time, be sure to rinse the coat completely clean of shampoo and be careful around the eyes and ears. “Even a tearless shampoo can cause irritation,” said Ronchette. Bathing your dog too frequently can also cause irritation by stripping oil from the skin. Some dogs require more frequent baths than others, depending on their breed, coat, and other factors. Check with your veterinarian to determine what’s right for your dog.

A conditioner for loosening mats and moisturizing the skin and coat

source Earthbath

“I love using conditioners [after shampooing] just to prevent from further dry skin and dandruff,” said Pirk. Conditioner is also useful for loosening mats in long coats. If you’ve got a dog that’s completely matted, though, think twice before bathing them. A bath can actually make mats tighter and harder to remove, according to Short.

A lickable treat dispenser to distract your dog during their bath

source Aquapaw

For dogs that are nervous about bathing, Short said that treats can be really helpful. A ridged silicone slow feeder that sticks to the wall of the shower keeps your dog occupied while leaving your hands free. Spread peanut butter, cream cheese, or meat-flavored baby food between the raised nubs and place it within easy reach. If your dog is an expert licker, freeze the mat overnight for longer-lasting flavor.

A spray nozzle with a scrubber for quick and easy washing and rinsing

source Aquapaw

Using a spray nozzle attachment in the bath makes thoroughly rinsing shampoo and conditioner – especially in hard to reach nooks and crannies – easier and faster than using the shower head alone. But Short warns that for some dogs a spraying nozzle can be overwhelming, especially around sensitive areas like the face. For these pups, she recommends using a simple bucket filled with warm water to gently pour over the coat and a wet washcloth for wiping around the face.

Fluffy towels and a blow dryer for decreasing post-bath irritation and tangles

source Metrovac

Leaving longer-haired pups to dry on their own after bathing can cause fur to mat and yeast infections to flourish. Short recommends removing excess moisture with fluffy towels then finishing with a blow dryer. “Brush the hair as it dries to help it go quicker,” she advises. For shorter-haired pups, Short recommends a thorough towel-drying followed by a walk to air-dry.

Grooming wipes for no-fuss dirt and odor removal

source Earthbath

For a fast fix for dirty paws or stinky fur, try grooming wipes. “Dog cleaning wipes are a great way to quickly freshen up a smooth coat,” said Ronchette. They are also a great option for removing grit, dander, and drool from a dog’s coat as needed without stripping natural oils from the skin.

A gentle cleanser for sensitive ears

source Virbac

You never want to clean a dog’s ears with water or grooming wipes because their ears easily trap moisture, which leads to the build-up of yeast or ear infections, according to Pirk. Instead, she recommends using a little of Virbac’s Epi-Otic solution on a cotton ball to remove debris and wax and prevent microbial action without leaving extra moisture behind. For tips on cleaning your dog’s ears, see our guide to how to get it done.

Wipes for safely removing eye goop and tear stains

source Amazon

Pirk likes to use Angels’ Eyes Wipes to gently clear away eye boogers. They can also help remove the yeast that causes tear stain discoloration around the eyes, she said. Wipes can be used daily on dogs who have regular eye discharge building up around the eyes. Just take care not to accidentally touch or rub the eye. For dogs with less persistent discharge, use a soft cloth moistened with warm water to clean around the eyes during bath time.

Sharp clippers for quick and easy nail trims

source Petco

When using clippers to manicure your dog’s nails, Ronchette recommends taking off just the tip of the nail to start, then trimming it back a little bit at a time. Short likes using Millers Forge Steel Nail Clippers for the job. They are “very sharp, [making] clips fast and painless, and comfortable to hold in the hand,” she explains. For more on nail clipping, see our guides on the best dog nail clippers and how to clip a dog’s nails.

A styptic powder for nail cutting accidents

source Miracle Care

If you accidentally cut into the quick of your dog’s nail, Pirk says a styptic powder can quickly stop the bleeding. Put the styptic powder on a cotton ball, then hold it against the nail and apply some pressure to help stop the bleeding. If you don’t have any on hand, she suggests using cornstarch instead.

A grinder for nail trims that won’t accidentally cause the quick to bleed

source Dremel

If you’re new to nail clipping, Pirk recommends using a nail grinder like the Dremel 7300-PT Nail Grinder instead of clippers. “I think it’s a great option for people who are maybe a little too nervous to go with the cutters. It’s a lot harder to clip a dog too short with a grinder,” she said.