A dog harness can make walking your dog an easier and more pleasant experience.

After testing some of the top dog harnesses on the market and scouring the reviews, we’ve chosen the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness as our top pick. It’s well-made, sturdy, and comfortable for your dog to wear.

As a dog owner, one of your primary responsibilities is making sure that your dog gets plenty of exercise. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is whether to use a collar or a harness. While a collar may work perfectly well, a harness offers some important benefits.

First and foremost, it takes some of the pressure off your dog’s neck and distributes it across his chest and back. A harness also offers an added degree of support and security, plus many harnesses have extra features to reduce pulling and improve control over your dog.

When it comes to shopping for a dog harness, there are a number of things to consider. You want a harness that is made from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability. However, it should also be adjustable for comfort as well as safety. As always, if you have any concerns regarding whether a particular product is right for your dog, you should consult your vet or a dog-training expert before trying.

There are several different types of dog harness to choose from, some of which are better for small dogs and others for larger breeds. With so many choices out there, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve done the hard work in testing the top harnesses and scouring the reviews to bring you our top five picks.

Here are the best dog harnesses you can buy:

The best dog harness overall

For durability, adjustability, and comfort our top pick for the best dog harness overall is the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness.

In making our selection for the best dog harness overall, we considered the quality of the materials, the security of the fit, and additional features. Our top pick overall is the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness because it is durably constructed, highly adjustable, and comes with added features such as a front-clip option, a dog seatbelt, and a lifetime warranty.

Made from high-quality materials for long-lasting durability, the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness is designed as much for comfort as for reliable function. This harness features five points of adjustability for a snug and secure fit, not to mention a padded chest plate for comfort.

You can choose from front clip and back clip attachments and enjoy easy on and off with the quick-release buckles. This harness comes in five different sizes for dogs up to 80 pounds, and it comes with a 10-inch lead so you can transfer the harness directly to the car for safe travel.

The Wirecutter describes the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness as hard-wearing and easy to put on. The testers also comment that the vest-shaped design keeps pressure off your dog’s throat while the front clip attachment turns it into a no-pull harness. Rover comments on the included seatbelt tether, which is perfect for car travel.

We tested the harness seatbelt feature in the car with our pup, and we found the harness easy to adjust. We also liked the durable materials used in making the harness.

Not only does the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness have more than 3,200 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon Dog owners love the durability and fit of the harness, but there are some comments that the material may stretch over time with frequent use.

Pros: Made from high-quality materials for durability, padded chest plate for comfort, front clip and back clip attachments, five points of adjustment for secure fit, quick-release buckles for easy on and off, available in five sizes, comes with a 10-inch lead for car travel, covered by limited lifetime warranty

Cons: May not work for dogs over 80 pounds, material may stretch over time with frequent use, limited color options, may not stand up to heavy chewing

The best budget dog harness

The EcoBark Max Comfort Harness is made from eco-friendly materials and it’s very affordable.

If you don’t plan to use the harness very often, or if you don’t care about extra features, a basic and inexpensive harness may be the way to go. You still want to make sure it is made from quality materials to ensure safety, and it should be at least partially adjustable for a snug fit. We recommend the EcoBark Max Comfort Harness. It comes in a wide range of sizes and colors.

The EcoBark Maximum Comfort Harness is one of the only eco-friendly dog harnesses you can buy. It’s constructed from lightweight but durable materials made from recycled plastic bottles. This harness features a no-choke design with a wide chest strap that’s padded with comfort webbing.

It comes in five sizes, but you can also adjust the neck and chest straps for a snug and secure fit. This harness is breathable for outdoor use and also works well for walking, running, and hiking.

In testing this harness on our pup, we found it to be lightweight and comfortable without compromising quality or durability. Though we tested it on a small dog, user reviews from Amazon confirm that the larger sizes offer a snug and secure fit as well, at least for dogs up to 65 pounds. Because this harness has limited adjustability, we recommend measuring your dog before ordering to get the right size.

The EcoBark Max Comfort Harness has more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, so you can rest assured that it is a good choice. Customers love the lightweight design and bright color options, though there are some comments about the limited adjustability and the size limit.

Pros: Lightweight recycled materials, eco-friendly design, five size and many color options, adjustable neck, and chest straps, no-choke design protects throat, breathable for outdoor use, breakaway emergency clasps for safety, double-stitching

Cons: Not recommended for dogs over 65 pounds, limited adjustability, no front clip option

The best harness for dogs that pull

Though it may be one of the pricier harnesses, the Ruffwear Front Range All-Day Harness is a durable, comfortable, and secure option for dogs that pull.

One of the biggest complaints dog owners have about walking their dogs is that many dogs tend to pull on the leash. Even small dogs can be surprisingly strong, and it becomes both tiring and frustrating to spend the entire walk struggling to control your pup.

If you have a dog who tends to pull on the leash, a front-clip harness is what you need. Clipping the leash to the front of the harness gives you better control over your dog’s direction and helps reduce pulling. Our top pick for the best harness for dogs who pull is the Ruffwear Front Range All-Day Harness.

The Ruffwear Front Range All-Day Harness is made from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability but is also padded for comfort and everyday wear. This harness features four points of adjustability for a snug fit as well as both front clip and back clip attachments.

It is designed to allow your dog full range of motion for walking and running, plus it has a reflective trim to enhance low-light visibility. You can choose from four color options and five sizes with a chest girth up to 42 inches.

A detailed review from Whole Dog Journal describes the Ruffwear Front Range All-Day Harness as attractive and well-made with heavy-duty hardware and double stitching throughout. The reviewer does, however, comment that the front ring is a little small and could become a weak point with frequent heavy pulling.

Top Dog Tips gives this harness a 5-star rating, commenting on its sturdiness and the four-point adjustability which helps to ensure all-day comfort. Our own review of this harness confirms these points to be accurate.

Not only does the Ruffwear Front Range All-Day Harness have more than 2,400 reviews on Amazon, but it also carries a 4.4-star rating. Dog owners love the customizable fit and all-day comfort, though there are some comments that long-haired dogs may need a larger size.

Pros: Made from high-quality materials for durability, padded for everyday comfort, four points of adjustment, allows full range of motion, five sizes, and four color options, front clip or back clip attachment, reflective trim for low-light visibility

Cons: Dogs with long or thick fur may need a larger size, may be too cumbersome for very small dogs, front ring is a little small

The best harness for puppies and small dogs

Made from lightweight and breathable fabric, the Puppia Soft Dog Harness is a great choice for puppies and small dogs.

While many of the best dog harnesses come in small or extra small sizes, they are typically optimized for medium-sized dogs and larger breeds. When it comes to finding the right harness for a puppy or small dog, there are several challenges to address.

For one thing, the material should have some give so it will adjust to your dog’s shape and size. Second, it should be strong enough to withstand some tugging without being too thick or heavy. Finally, it should be at least somewhat adjustable. Our top pick for the best harness for puppies and small dogs is the Puppia Soft Dog Harness.

Made from lightweight but durable materials, the Puppia Soft Dog Harness is designed to withstand a little bit of tugging – this is important when you are leash training a puppy or if you have a small dog who pulls.

The harness itself features a wide chest and belly strap to take the pressure off your dog’s neck with a nylon strap around the back that you can adjust to fit your dog snugly. You’ll also be glad to know that this harness has a heavy-duty D-ring for leash attachment and that it is machine washable for easy cleaning.

K9 of Mine comments that the adjustable neck and chest straps allow for a snug fit. In testing this harness on our puppy, we found the fit to be plenty snug enough to prevent chaffing. Here Pup gives the Puppia Soft Dog Harness a 5-star review, noting that it is soft enough for comfort but still offers stability and support. Just make sure to measure your dog first to get the right size and then adjust the harness to fit.

With more than 6,500 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.1-star rating, the Puppia Soft Dog Harness also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Buyers love the lightweight but sturdy design as well as the low price tag, though there are some comments that the neck opening may be a little small for large-headed dogs.

Pros: Made from lightweight, durable materials, slightly stretchy for fit, adjustable neck and chest straps, breathable material, machine washable, metal D-ring attachment, available in six sizes and many colors

Cons: Neck opening may be a little small for large-headed breeds (like pugs or bulldogs), limited adjustability

The best harness for large dogs

The Expawlorer Big Dog Soft Reflective Harness is made from high-quality but lightweight materials for long-lasting durability, comfort, and adjustability.

When it comes to choosing a harness for a large dog, you need something that is made from high-quality materials and can stand up to some heavy pulling. While a standard no-pull harness may work for many large dogs, some pet owners want a little more control. Our top pick for the best harness for large dogs is the Expawlorer Big Dog Soft Reflective Harness.

Not only is it durably constructed, but it reduces pulling and comes with a handle for an added degree of control. The Expawlorer Big Dog Soft Reflective Harness is made from high-quality, breathable fabric for durability and neoprene for added comfort. It features reflective bands for increased visibility in low-light conditions and adjustable straps for a snug and secure fit.

This harness comes equipped with a quick-release buckle for easy on and off as well as a quick-grab rubber handle. You’ll also be glad to know that the metal D-ring is very sturdy, as is the clip.

Rover says that it features extra-thick straps for comfort and a handle on the back for better control over large breeds. Best Reviews says this harness is ideal for large dogs in training and for pet owners who want a little more control.

In our testing, we found the Expawlorer Big Dog Soft Reflective Harness to be surprisingly durable for the price, and the rubber handle was a great feature to have as well.

In addition to having more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, the Expawlorer Big Dog Soft Reflective Harness also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Dog owners love the sturdy design and snug fit, though there are some comments that the sizing may run a little large.

Pros: Made from high-quality breathable materials, neoprene padding for comfort, reflective strip for low-light visibility, adjustable for secure fit, rubber quick-grab handle, metal D-ring attachment, quick-release buckle for easy on and off, available in 3 colors and 7 sizes

Cons: Sizes may run large, harness may slip if not properly adjusted, doesn’t have an option for front ring attachment, not designed for small dogs or puppies

source Sam Rega

