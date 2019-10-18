The best dog muzzles you can buy

Dog muzzles serve a variety of purposes from preventing biting during training and grooming to discouraging your dog from licking wounds.

Depending on why you use need to use a dog muzzle, for how long, and your dog’s facial structure, you may want to consider a basket muzzle, soft muzzle, short-snout muzzle, or a custom-fit muzzle.

Durably constructed but comfortable enough for longer wear, The Company of Animals Baskerville Rubber Ultra Muzzle is our pick for the best dog muzzle overall.

When you think about the type of dog that wears a muzzle, you may very well picture a giant dog with rippling muscles and bared teeth, snarling and chomping. The truth is that muzzles are used to protect a dog and those around them. And not every dog that wears a muzzle is an aggressive dog with a volatile personality. Sometimes even the gentlest of dogs can be seen wearing one.

We spoke with Dr. Katherine Houpt, VMD, professor emeritus of behavior medicine at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, to better understand the use of muzzles. Dr. Houpt said that it is appropriate or necessary to use a muzzle on a dog if it has previously bitten someone. She said that a muzzle is used to protect the dog and prevent aggressive behavior toward unfamiliar people or other dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club, muzzles are not to be used to prevent barking or stop your dog from chewing a hole through your bathroom door. If your dog is exhibiting behavior like this, chances are they are uncomfortable or anxious about something, and it’s best to consult a canine behaviorist to determine the root of the unwanted behavior.

While there is a great deal of controversy surrounding the use of muzzles for dogs, they are both a humane and effective tool if a dog is aggressive toward strangers, other dogs, the vet, or the groomer.

Basket and sleeve muzzles are the main two types, but there are also a couple of other breed-specific muzzles. Dr. Houpt said that the use of a basket muzzle is preferred when a muzzle is needed.

“I like the basket muzzles better. They look worse, but they are more comfortable for the dog,” she said. “What you don’t want is a sleeve muzzle, which is okay for a five-minute procedure [at the vet], but the dog can’t pant.”

Like any kind of training, getting your dog to be comfortable wearing a muzzle should be a positive and voluntary experience. “First train the dog to love the muzzle. You can put squeeze cheese or peanut butter at the bottom of the muzzle,” Dr. Houpt said. “Then you make sure that you always do fun things when [they have it] on. You can take [them] for a walk or something. If it’s problems at the vet, you muzzle [them] at home before you get there, rather than wrestle [them] at the clinic or in the car.”

Dog muzzles come in different shapes and sizes, so it’s best to consult your vet or a training expert to determine which type of muzzle is best for your breed of dog. We’ve done the research and consulted Dr. Houpt to find out the differences between various dog muzzles to bring you our top picks.

Here are the best dog muzzles you can buy:

The best dog muzzle overall

source Chewy

Designed for long-term comfort as well as security, the Baskerville Rubber Ultra Muzzle is made from high-quality rubber and comes in six different sizes.

When you picture a dog muzzle, this type of muzzle is probably the image that comes to mind. A basket muzzle is a rigid cage typically made of plastic or metal that fits over a dog’s nose and mouth. Though they may look harsh compared to soft dog muzzles, they are actually more comfortable for dogs to wear as long as they are properly fit.

Basket muzzles do not prevent a dog from opening their mouth or breathing normally, but they do prevent a dog from biting, which makes them useful for protection, training, and grooming – and the safest option for your dog.

The Baskerville Rubber Ultra Muzzle is the ideal combination of comfort and safety, specifically designed to confine a dog’s jaw without restricting their ability to breathe, eat, drink, or pant.

The muzzle itself is made from high-quality rubber and comes in six sizes to ensure a snug and secure fit. According to Whole Dog Journal, the rubber can actually be heated and molded to fit the shape of your dog’s snout better. It also attaches to your dog’s collar to prevent it from sliding and chafing, even with long-term wear.

This muzzle was recommended by Dr. Houpt and a number of certified professionals on Whole Dog Journal. Jessica Miller of Go Pawsitive Dog Training told Whole Dog Journal that the Baskerville was a lifesaver when her home severely flooded. Her dog, Handel, needed to be carried through flooded streets, handled by firefighters, held at an evacuation center, and was displaced for days. He was very anxious, but the muzzle helped keep him, and those handling him, safe.

Dr. Houpt says that it is comfortable and safe enough for a dog to wear for hours, though like a collar, you should frequently check the fit to make sure that it isn’t causing any discomfort. Some dog owners have said that it may not be ideal for dogs with very long snouts or really large dogs, however. -Kate Barrington, Francesca Rea

Pros: Doesn’t restrict dog’s ability to eat, drink, or pant; attaches to collar to prevent sliding and chafing, comes in 6 different sizes, works well for most breeds

Cons: Fit may not be as snug for dogs with very long snouts, some larger dogs may be able to break it

The best soft sleeve muzzle for dogs

source Downtown Pet Supply

The Downtown Pet Supply Quick Fit Muzzle comes in nine different sizes with adjustable straps to ensure a snug fit.

Soft muzzles, or sleeve muzzles, are typically made from nylon or mesh, and they fit snugly around a dog’s mouth and nose. Though a soft muzzle may seem more humane than a rigid basket muzzle, soft muzzles are not as comfortable for a dog to wear because they must be worn fairly tight.

Depending on how tight the muzzle is adjusted, it could restrict the dog’s ability to eat, drink water, or pant. For these reasons, sleeve muzzles should only be worn for short periods of time like during a visit to the vet’s office, according to Dr. Houpt.

Though soft muzzles are generally not preferred, there are a few options on the market that work well for short-term use. We recommend the Downtown Pet Supply Quick Fit Muzzle, which is made from durable nylon fabric and comes in nine sizes to suit dogs of all breeds and sizes. This muzzle is comfortable to wear, inexpensive, and can be thrown in the washing machine to clean when needed.

According to Best Reviews, this particular muzzle is inexpensive and easy to use. When in need of a product to keep you and your dog safe for short periods of time, like when you need to examine their paws or clip their nails, the Quick Fit Muzzle can be a useful tool.

While the Downtown Pet Supply Quick Fit Muzzle has only a 3-star rating on Amazon, it does have more than 800 reviews where dog owners seem to like it more than other quick-fit options on the market. Many of the negative comments derive from sizing issues with the smallest size being too big for small dogs like chihuahuas.

Additionally, several negative comments expressed that their dog was still able to bark even with the muzzle on. However, a muzzle is not intended to be used as an anti-bark device. If a dog can’t bark while wearing a muzzle, it means they can’t pant, according to Dr. Houpt. -Kate Barrington, Francesca Rea

Pros: Made from durable nylon, available in 9 sizes, adjustable straps for secure fit, inexpensive, won’t restrict dog’s ability to breathe

Cons: Sizing may run a little large; eating, drinking, and panting might be partially restricted; not for long-term wear; may be too big for very small breeds

The best muzzle for short-faced dogs

source Amazon

Designed specifically for short-faced dogs, the JYHY Short Snout Dog Muzzle safely prevents biting while allowing maximum breathability.

Traditional dog muzzles are designed to fit snugly around a dog’s snout. When it comes to short-snouted dogs, however, regular basket and soft muzzles simply won’t fit, or work, properly.

The JYHY Short Snout Dog Muzzle is a great option for short-term use with flat-faced breeds like pugs and bulldogs. Recommended by the American Kennel Club, it is made from durable nylon and black mesh with adjustable sliding straps and buckles to keep it snugly in place.

This particular muzzle comes in four different sizes and is designed to fit dogs with a head circumference ranging from 9 inches to 25 inches. The muzzle encloses a dog’s entire face to prevent biting and chewing, but it has an opening around the nose and eyes to allow your dog to breathe and see normally.

The JYHY Short Snout Dog Muzzle is also spacious enough that the dog can pant, reducing the risk of overheating in hot weather and during exercise. -Francesca Rea

Pros: Designed for short-faced dogs, made from durable nylon and breathable mesh materials, comes in four different sizes

Cons: May limit the dog’s vision if not properly adjusted, may be difficult to find the right size, covers face

The best dog muzzle for a custom fit

source Bumas

Bumas Muzzles are fully customizable. Not only is the size of your dog’s snout taken into account but their temperament as well.

Bumas Muzzles are fully customizable basket muzzles that can be made to fit your dog’s snout and personality. You can choose from up to four different colors for the main head strap, the basket, the optional forehead strap, and the optional security straps. Not only do these colors help you distinguish between each strap, but they make the basket muzzle look less threatening to others.

Although these custom muzzles are rather expensive, they are easily the most personalized muzzles on the market and have been recommended by many canine professionals according to Whole Dog Journal. These muzzles are intended for dogs who need to frequently wear one, for example, on walks.

After you select the colors you want, Bumas will ask if you want to finalize your measurements at a local retailer or guide you online through the process of measuring your dog’s face and snout.

If you decide to go the online route, you will be asked if you want to include security straps and an extra safety strap. These are for dogs who are extra fearful and reactive – they ensure there are fewer openings between the straps but don’t limit the dog’s ability to breathe and pant properly.

The questionnaire then asks about breed-specific features like a nose-free design for dogs with up-facing noses or a neoprene nose strap for dogs with preexisting scars on their snouts, and finally the circumference and length of your dog’s snout. Snouts can be as short as 5/8 of an inch to 5.5 inches in length, making this a great option for short- and long-nosed dogs.

Because this muzzle is custom made, you are not able to return or exchange it. To ensure a perfect fit, your Bumas Muzzle will come mostly fitted; you still have to fine-tune the straps to ensure the best possible fit. Once complete, you can secure and glue the screws in place as instructed.

Professional dog trainers told Whole Dog Journal that they like how Bumas Muzzles make dogs look friendlier and that each muzzle is completely customized to not only fit the dog’s physical features but to suit their personality and behaviors as well. -Francesca Rea

Pros: Truly customized fit with several behavioral safety options; fits most dogs’ snouts; makes dog appear friendlier; does not restrict dog’s ability to eat, drink, breathe, and pant

Cons: Very expensive, cannot return or exchange

