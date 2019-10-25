Dog shampoos are formulated to be gentle on your dog’s sensitive skin, and they are generally free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Dogs have a knack for getting into trouble and some dogs seem to always be followed by a cloud of dust and dirt. Unfortunately, dogs are not like cats in grooming themselves – you have to do it for them including brushing and bathing them. While many dog owners use human shampoo on their dogs, frequent use of these products could be harmful and might compromise the quality of your dog’s coat. The better option is to purchase a shampoo designed specifically for dogs. These products are formulated to be gentle on your dog’s sensitive skin and they are generally free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Keeping your dog’s skin and coat clean is important, but you can have too much of a good thing. Shampooing your dog’s coat too often could strip it of the natural oils that keep his skin healthy and moisturized. So, not only is it important to avoid bathing your dog too often – unless your veterinarian advises otherwise – but when you do wash him, you need to use a quality product.

There is an array of options out there, but some dog shampoos are simply better than others. We’ve read the reviews and done the research to bring you our top picks for dog shampoo in different categories. Keep reading to see what we’ve chosen.

Here are the best dog shampoos you can buy:

The best dog shampoo overall

The Earthbath All Natural Vanilla & Almond Pet Shampoo is safe and gentle, plus it will leave your dog’s skin and coat soft and moisturized.

When shopping for dog shampoo, you want to look for a product that will clean and deodorize your dog’s skin and coat without irritating his sensitive skin. Our top overall choice for dog shampoo is Earthbath All Natural Vanilla & Almond Pet Shampoo. This formula is safe, gentle, and effective, which is all you can really ask for in a dog shampoo.

This Earthbath All Natural Vanilla & Almond Pet Shampoo features natural ingredients like oatmeal and aloe to soothe skin irritation, relieve itching, and moisturize your dog’s skin. It is a soap-free, pH-balanced formula that effectively cleans and deodorizes to leave your dog’s coat softer than ever with a pleasant vanilla almond scent. Not only is this product all-natural, but it is 100% biodegradable and cruelty-free. It won’t wash away flea and tick control products, either.

Named among Labrador Training HQ’s top three picks for natural, organic dog shampoos, this formula doesn’t contain any parabens, phosphates, synthetic dyes, or perfumes. The shampoo also makes it onto Heavy’s top 15 list for the best dog shampoos and it is the number-one pick for Top Dog Tips. Top Dog Tips notes that, of the products tested, this formula was the most effective in relieving itching and it was the best smelling product as well.

With more than 2,900 user reviews on Amazon, Earthbath All Natural Vanilla & Almond Pet Shampoo has a consistent 4.4-star rating. Users love how well the formula works to soothe itching without any harsh ingredients as well as the fresh vanilla almond scent.

Pros: Made with all-natural ingredients, 100% biodegradable and cruelty-free, soap-free formula, safe and gentle, relieves itching and soothes dry skin, promotes healing and moisturizes skin, pH-balanced to clean and deodorize, won’t wash away flea and tick products

Cons: May not lather well enough for dogs with thick double coats, may not be recommended for dogs with allergies and extra-sensitive skin, some users find the scent overpowering, may not be powerful enough for very strong odors

The best dog shampoo for puppies

To gently cleanse your puppy’s sensitive skin and coat, we recommend Isle of Dogs Tearless Puppy Shampoo.

Even at a fraction of their adult size, puppies can make some big messes. It pays to be prepared by keeping a powerful dog shampoo on hand. The thing you need to keep in mind is that your puppy’s skin is extra sensitive, so you need to choose a formula that is strong enough for deep cleaning but gentle enough not to irritate or damage your puppy’s skin. Our top pick for a puppy-safe shampoo that cleans and deodorizes without the use of harsh chemicals or fragrances is Isle of Dogs Tearless Puppy Shampoo.

Isle of Dogs Tearless Puppy Shampoo is a sulfate-free, paraben-free shampoo made with gentle cleansers safe for your puppy’s sensitive skin and coat. It is a tearless formula that won’t irritate your puppy’s eyes if you use it as a face wash, and it leaves behind a gentle orchid scent. This puppy-safe shampoo contains natural odor-neutralizing ingredients for long-lasting freshness.

An in-depth review from My Dog Likes speaks to the benefits not only of this tearless puppy formula, but of the fact that Isle of Dogs offers a complete line of professional-quality shampoos and conditioners. The review also mentions that Isle of Dogs offers complete transparency about its ingredients, which gives you peace of mind as a dog owner. This product also receives favorable reviews as a top pick in puppy-safe shampoos from Pawsome Talk.

Isle of Dogs Tearless Puppy Shampoo has more than 240 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. Users love the quality of the ingredients and the gentle orchid scent, though some dog owners find it to be too strong. Overall, however, the product is considered safe and effective for puppies.

Pros: Free from sulfates and parabens, gentle enough for puppies and as a face wash, gentle orchid scent, contains natural odor-neutralizing ingredients, lathers well for deep cleaning, doesn’t contain any synthetic ingredients or harsh fragrances

Cons: Some users find the orchid scent overpowering, may not be powerful enough for strong odors

The best dog shampoo for fleas and ticks

The Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo is made with natural pyrethrins and an insect growth regulator to kill fleas on contact and provide 28 days of protection.

A flea infestation is every dog owner’s worst nightmare. Not only can fleas cause your dog’s skin to become irritated and inflamed, but these tiny pests can make their way into your pet’s bedding, your furniture, and even your carpet. A high-quality flea shampoo is the first step in eradicating fleas and our top pick is Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo. This highly effective formula kills fleas in all life stages and it is also effective against ticks and chewing lice. Simply put, it is a powerful weapon against insect pests.

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo contains natural pyrethrins to kill adult fleas, ticks, and lice as well as Precor, an insect growth regulator to prevent eggs and larvae from developing into biting adults. In addition to powerful active ingredients, this formula also contains natural ingredients like coconut extract, oatmeal, and aloe to help soothe and moisturize your dog’s dry, irritated, and itchy skin. The gentle formula works into an easy lather to cleanse your dog’s coat, leaving it softer, shinier, and cleaner than ever. It also provides a full 28 days of protection.

My Sweet Puppy names Adams its top pick for flea shampoos, praising it for its efficacy in killing insect pests while also cleansing your dog’s coat and moisturizing his skin. A review from WiseBread speaks to the benefits of a concentrated, lathering formula and Ready Set Dogs notes that natural pyrethrins (the active ingredients in this formula) are generally safer and more effective than permethrins, the synthetic version.

With more than 1,000 ratings on Amazon, Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo has a solid 4.1-star rating. Customers note that the product has a fairly strong odor and some dog owners report needing multiple applications for maximum efficacy but, for the most part, this shampoo is safe, inexpensive, and highly effective.

Pros: Made with natural pyrethrins instead of synthetic permethrins, contains Precor insect growth regulator, kills fleas and ticks in all life stages, protects for a full 28 days, contains natural ingredients to soothe and moisturize skin, gently cleanses and softens coat, safe for puppies over 12 weeks

Cons: May not be recommended for puppies under 12 weeks, some users find the odor to be too strong, needs to be worked into a thick lather for maximum efficacy

The best dog shampoo for sensitive skin

The 4-Legger Certified Organic Dog Shampoo is free from the synthetic and harsh chemical ingredients that might irritate your dog’s skin.

If your dog has sensitive skin, you need to be very careful about the type of grooming products you use. All-natural shampoos are generally the safest option for dogs with sensitive skin and seasonal allergies because they don’t contain harsh chemical ingredients. There are many all-natural dog shampoos on the market, but not all natural dog shampoos are organic. Our top choice for organic dog shampoo is 4-Legger Certified Organic Dog Shampoo because it is USDA-certified organic, hypoallergenic, and completely free from synthetic and chemical ingredients that might irritate your dog’s skin.

4-Legger Certified Organic Dog Shampoo is one of the best USDA certified organic dog grooming products on the market. This shampoo is all-natural, hypoallergenic, sustainably sourced, and biodegradable. Free from synthetic ingredients, this shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes your dog’s skin and coat, leaving him smelling fresh and clean. Safe for dogs in all life stages, this is not only one of the best organic dog shampoos, but also one of the most popular and veterinarian- and groomer-approved dog shampoos on the market.

One of Rover’s top picks for dog shampoo, 4-Legger Certified Organic Dog Shampoo is hypoallergenic and safe for dogs with seasonal allergies or sensitive skin. It is also easy to lather and rinse, plus the same essential oils that give it a pleasant scent also act as a natural repellent for fleas.

4-Legger Certified Organic Dog Shampoo has more than 800 reviews on Amazon as well as a 4.5-star rating. Users love how gentle the shampoo is on dogs with sensitive skin as well as the mild scent.

Pros: Contains no synthetic or chemical ingredients, completely natural and hypoallergenic, no detergents or sulfates, completely biodegradable and cruelty-free, gently cleanses and moisturizes your dog’s skin and coat, safe for dogs with allergies and sensitive skin, mild but pleasant scent, safe for dogs and puppies of all ages

Cons: Some users find the scent to be too strong, may not be strong enough for dogs with thick double coats, some users found the consistency too thin

The best heavy-duty dog shampoo

With three times the cleansing action of ordinary dog shampoos, this SynergyLabs Veterinary Formula Triple Strength Dirty Dog Concentrated Shampoo tackles even the toughest dirt and odors.

There will be times when a regular dog shampoo simply isn’t enough to clean heavy dirt or strong smells out of your dog’s coat. Choosing a heavy-duty shampoo can be tricky because you want something strong enough to tackle the dirt and odor but not so harsh that it irritates or causes damage to your dog’s skin. For a shampoo to take on even the dirtiest, smelliest of dogs but gentle enough to soothe and moisturize his skin, our top choice is SynergyLabs Veterinary Formula Triple Strength Dirty Dog Concentrated Shampoo.

The Triple Strength Dirty Dog Concentrated Shampoo contains three times more active cleansing ingredients than the average dog shampoo to clean and deodorize even the smelliest, dirtiest of dogs. Free from harsh chemicals and irritating fragrances, this formula contains a variety of foaming agents as well as natural ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter to leave your dog’s skin healthier and his coat cleaner than it’s ever been. This shampoo also offers an exclusive “dirt repel” formula to keep your dog’s coat cleaner longer.

An in-depth review from Labrador Training HQ names this formula one of the two top picks for heavy-duty dog shampoo, praising the product’s concentrated formula and its light but refreshing scent. This product is among PetCareRx’s top choices for heavy-duty dog shampoos and Canine’s Delight remarks upon the product’s refreshing scent of green apple mixed with white tea. The formula is enriched with soothing natural ingredients and wheat protein to moisturize your dog’s skin.

This product has a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon and users love the concentrated formula that doesn’t require premixing. Many users report that the product cleans thoroughly and doesn’t leave behind a residue, though the fresh scent sometimes wears off quickly.

Pros: Contains three times the cleansing power of ordinary shampoos, lathers well for a deep clean, made with an exclusive “dirt repel” formula, contains natural ingredients to soothe and moisturize your dog’s skin, doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue, concentrated formula that doesn’t require mixing

Cons: Triple strength formula may be too strong for dogs with very sensitive skin, bottle may leak when not stored or handled properly, green apple scent sometimes wears off quickly

The best hypoallergenic dog shampoo

The Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo uses a soap-free, tearless formula that works fast to soothe dry and irritated skin.

Many dog owners do not realize that dogs can suffer from seasonal allergies just as any person can. Some dogs also have extra-sensitive skin that requires the use of a gentle, hypoallergenic shampoo. Our top pick for a hypoallergenic dog shampoo that gently cleanses while relieving itching and soothing dry skin is Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo. This soap-free, tearless formula won’t interfere with your dog’s flea and tick control products, either.

Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo features natural ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to soothe itching, relieve allergies, and moisturize dry and brittle coats. It won’t irritate your dog’s sensitive skin or leave behind a sticky residue and it will leave your dog smelling clean and fresh.

PetCareRx names Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo its top choice in hypoallergenic dog shampoos because it is a soap-free, tearless formula that relieves itching and soothes dry skin. It is also safe to use with flea and tick control products. K9 of Mine gives this shampoo 4.5 stars, praising the shampoo’s ability to soften dry, brittle coats while also relieving seasonable allergies. Dog Struggles notes that this product is not only hypoallergenic, but also free from soap, detergents, artificial fragrances, and harsh alcohols.

Though Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo has 275 reviews on Amazon, it has a solid 4.4-star rating. Users love how quickly this formula works to relieve allergies as well as its cleansing power and light, pleasant scent. Some users dislike the scent and others report that the shampoo wasn’t completely effective against itching caused by severe allergic reactions.

Pros: Hypoallergenic formula is soap-free and tearless, cleans and moisturizing sensitive skin and coats, helps to relieve itching and dryness, does not interfere with flea and tick products,

Cons: Some users find the scent too strong, may not be effective against severe allergic reactions, not recommended for nursing or pregnant dogs

source Lunja/Shutterstock/Business Insider

