The best supplements for dogs you can buy

Keep in mind the risk for overdose and take the time to choose a veterinarian-recommended supplement made with high-quality ingredients and formulated in the proper dosage for your dog.

PetHonesty 10-for-1 Multivitamins can help to support your dog's mobility, digestion, energy, and skin health with a potent, high-concentration formula.

You care about your dog’s health, so you do your best to feed it a nutritionally balanced diet. Thanks to regulatory organizations like the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), most commercial dog foods are formulated to meet a dog’s minimum nutritional needs. What many dog owners fail to realize, however, is that not all dog foods are created equal. In fact, many dog food recipes leave something to be desired when it comes to optimal levels of key nutrients.

If your doctor were to tell you there’s a deficiency in your diet, you would probably think about taking a supplement. Why shouldn’t the same be true for your dog? Dog supplements are very easy to find, but the problem is that there are so many of them it can be difficult to tell which one is best or even which ones you should consider. You should defer to your veterinarian for nutritional advice, but it never hurts to ask whether your dog might benefit from taking a supplement.

The good news for you is that we’ve done the research to determine the five most common supplements veterinarians recommend for dogs, so you know how to open a conversation with your vet. We’ve also taken the time to pick out some of the best options for each of these five supplements.

Here are our top picks for the best supplements for dogs:

The best multivitamin supplement for dogs

Featuring a delicious chicken flavor and a well-rounded blend of essential vitamins and minerals, PetHonesty 10-for-1 Multivitamins With Glucosamine are formulated to support your dog’s mobility, digestion, energy, and skin health in a potent, high-concentration formula that your dog will think is a treat.

More than 50% of adults in the US take a multivitamin every day, though a small percentage of those people actually need them. The same is true for your dog. Unless your dog has been diagnosed with numerous nutritional deficiencies, don’t assume that adding a multivitamin will benefit its health. In fact, adding a multivitamin to an already balanced diet can lead to an overdose on certain nutrients. Dogs who eat very little, follow a homemade diet, or are very picky eaters may benefit from a multivitamin, but only with a vet’s approval.

If your veterinarian recommends a multivitamin for your dog, try PetHonesty 10-for-1 Multivitamin. This multivitamin features a potent, high-concentration formula designed to support 10 unique aspects of your dog’s health. These supplements may help to boost your dog’s energy level, regulate its digestion, improve skin and coat health, and strengthen its immunity in addition to a number of other health benefits. Best of all, the multivitamin comes in a chewy formula with an irresistible chicken flavor so your dog will think it’s a treat.

The Goody Pet includes this multivitamin in their list of top picks, commenting on its high nutritional value and multifaceted benefits.

Though there are many high-quality dog multivitamins out there, few carry as many potential benefits as PetHonesty 10-for-1 Multivitamin.

Pros: Formulated with 18 nutrients for optimal health, improves 10 aspects of dog’s health, made in the US, highly concentrated formula

Cons: Contains some artificial flavor, can be expensive for higher doses (1 chew per 25 pounds body weight), some dogs don’t tolerate oil well

The best omega-3 supplement for dogs

Made from wild-caught Alaskan salmon, this omega-3 fatty acid supplement comes in a handy pump bottle for easy administration. It is loaded with EPA and DHA to nourish your dog’s skin and coat while supporting numerous other aspects of its health.

Easily one of the most popular supplements for dogs, omega-3 fatty acid supplements provide a number of important benefits. Found primarily in fish oil, DHA and EPA are two powerful omega-3 fatty acids for brain health, supporting everything from memory to cognitive function. Omega-3s are also important for reducing inflammation, improving eyesight, and supporting nervous system function. They also play a role in skin and coat health for dogs. Our top pick for the best omega-3 fatty acid supplement for dogs is Zesty Paws Wild Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement.

Produced in an FDA-registered facility in the USA, Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is made from wild-caught Alaskan salmon, not farmed salmon. This improves the quality and reduces the potential for heavy metals and other toxins that could harm your dog. It comes in a handy pump bottle for easy administration and contains high levels of EPA and DHA to provide a wide range of health benefits for your dog.

K9 of Mine names Zesty Paws their top pick for fish oil supplements for dogs, commenting that most dogs like the flavor of the oil. They also note that while leaky pumps are sometimes a problem, the manufacturer is responsible about addressing issues. The Spruce Pets also names this supplement their best overall choice due to its multifaceted benefits and easy administration.

On Amazon, many customers report that their dogs love the taste of Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil and that they can see a noticeable improvement in skin, coat, and joint health.

Pros: Made from wild-caught Alaskan salmon, rich in DHA and EPA, easy-to-administer liquid comes in a pump, adds natural flavor to food that dogs love

Cons: Pump can sometimes leak and make a mess, some dogs don’t tolerate oil well

The best probiotic supplement for dogs

Sold in a 30-pack box, Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Canine Probiotic Supplement is incredibly easy to administer and yields predictable results. This probiotic is formulated to support your dog’s digestive health and help maintain a healthy microflora balance in its digestive tract.

Probiotics are simply beneficial bacteria that live in your dog’s digestive tract. When those beneficial bacteria become overrun by harmful bacteria, it can lead to a number of unpleasant symptoms including inflammation, infection, allergic reactions, and upset stomach. Probiotic supplements help maintain the optimal balance of good versus bad bacteria and can also boost your dog’s digestion and strengthen its immune system. Our top pick for the best probiotic supplement for dogs is Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Canine Probiotic Supplement.

This Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Canine Probiotic Supplement comes in a box of 30 packets, each containing 1 gram of probiotics proven to promote healthy and normal intestinal microflora. Because each packet is premeasured, all you have to do is tear it open and sprinkle it on your dog’s food. Taking the probiotic with a meal increases its benefits and prevents your dog from having an issue with the taste or texture. Priced around $30 for a month’s supply, these probiotics are a little more expensive than other products, but the reviews and the results justify the slightly higher cost.

The Spruce Pets names Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora their best overall pick for canine probiotic supplements, commenting on how easy it is to administer. They also note that it can help resolve a variety of digestive issues including gas and diarrhea. Even the Chicago Tribune reviews this probiotic favorably, calling it “highly palatable” and recommending it for dogs after taking a course of antibiotics.

Not only does this Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Canine Probiotic Supplement carry an Amazon’s choice award, reviewers love how easy it is to administer, though some dislike the price.

Pros: Easy-to-administer powder, one box is a full month’s supply, contains essential vitamins and antioxidants, veterinarian-recommended, made in the US

Cons: Somewhat more expensive than similar options, only contains one strain

The best glucosamine supplement for dogs

Made with three powerful joint-supporting compounds, this glucosamine supplement comes in an easy-to-administer chewable tablet and is sold in bottles of 132 or 250 for your convenience.

Joint problems are fairly common in older dogs, particularly for larger breeds. One of the best supplements to support joint health in dogs is glucosamine. Often given in combination with chondroitin, glucosamine is naturally found in the fluid surrounding your dog’s joints and loss of glucosamine can lead to stiff joints, decreased mobility, and arthritis. In terms of supplemental glucosamine, it typically comes from the shells of shellfish, though it can also be produced in a laboratory setting. Our top pick for the best glucosamine supplement for dogs is Nutramax Cosequin DS Plus MSM Chewable Tablets.

This Nutramax Cosequin DS Plus MSM Chewable Tablets features a maximum-strength formula that combines three powerful joint-supporting compounds – glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and MSM. These chewable tablets support cartilage production and protect your dog’s existing cartilage from breaking down. It is a veterinarian-recommended brand and is recognized as safe, effective, and bioavailable.

My Pet Needs That names Nutramax Cosequin DS Plus MSM Chewable Tablets their top pick for dog joint supplements, commenting that the chewable formula is easy to administer. They also comment on the fact that it contains three joint-supporting compounds instead of just one. The Labrador Site and Canine Journal recommend this supplement as well.

In addition, Nutramax Cosequin DS Plus MSM Chewable Tablets has an Amazon’s Choice award. Customers love how well the extra-strength formula works and many of them comment that it is worth the price.

Pros: Made with three powerful joint-supporting compounds, maximum strength formula, chewable tablets are easy to administer, No. 1 veterinarian-recommended brand

Cons: Somewhat expensive compared to other options, contains some artificial flavoring

The best urinary health supplement for dogs

Loaded with 200mg of Cran-Max cranberry concentrate and an assortment of organic ingredients, Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites can help to support kidney, bladder, urinary, and gastrointestinal health.

Urinary health problems are fairly common in dogs, and without treatment, they can become very painful and even dangerous. Some of the most common urinary issues seen in dogs include urinary tract infections (UTIs), urinary crystals, bladder stones, and incontinence. Making sure your dog drinks plenty of water is one of the simplest ways to prevent urinary health issues, but if your done is prone to UTIs or has already had problems with urinary crystals or bladder stones, you might consider adding a urinary health supplement.

Our top pick for the best urinary health supplement for dogs is Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites. These chewable supplements are loaded with 200 mg of Cran-Max cranberry concentrate and an assortment of organic ingredients which promote kidney and bladder health. They also contain patented Bio-Shield technology clinically proven to flush out bad bacteria to prevent UTIs and improve urinary health. Plus, they are made in FDA-registered facilities in the USA so you have no reason to doubt their quality.

My Pet Needs That names Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites their top pick for the best cranberry supplement for dogs. They say that, in addition to supporting urinary health, these tasty chews also boost immune system function. In an article about urinary tract health in dogs, reputable dog food brand The Honest Kitchen names several of the organic ingredients in these chews as natural remedies for urinary health issues.

These Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites also received an Amazon’s Choice award. Customers love how easy they are to administer and how quickly they work, though some dogs disliked the flavor. There are also some concerns about palm fruit oil as a potentially toxic ingredient, but Zesty Paws published an article debunking the myth, citing reputable sources such as Harvard Health.

Pros: Powerful natural ingredients, formulated to promote kidney and bladder health, contains 200 mg cranberry and organic ingredients, no artificial flavoring or preservatives

Cons: Some dogs disliked the cranberry flavor, some concern about palm fruit oil as an ingredient