Brushing your teeth is an important part of your daily routine. When it comes to your dog’s teeth, however, you might not be so diligent. In fact, you may not even realize that brushing your dog’s teeth is a necessity at all. But any veterinarian will tell you that you should be brushing your dog’s teeth on a daily basis or, at the very least, once a week.

The truth is that oral hygiene is just as important for your dog as it is for you. By 3 years of age, the majority of dogs and cats exhibit some evidence of periodontal disease. In addition to causing bad breath, gum disease in dogs can cause discoloration to the teeth and inflammation in the gums. If the disease is allowed to progress, bacteria can spread under the gumline and cause damage to the underlying bone. It can even seep into the bloodstream and cause an infection.

Fortunately, taking care of your dog’s teeth is easy if you have the right products. Finding a good toothbrush and toothpaste is a great place to start, but you may also want to consider additional dog dental health products like water additives, gels, and dental chews.

Here are the best dental care products for dogs you can buy:

Prices and links are current as of 4/29/2020. Replaced Duke’s Double-Ended Dog Toothbrush with Virbac’s C.E.T. Dual-Ended Toothbrush and added a slide with additional guides. We are currently testing new products for an update to this guide.

The best toothpaste

source Petrodex

Sentry Petrodex Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste is a high-quality toothpaste with a poultry flavor that most dogs love.

When choosing a toothpaste for your dog, you’ll want to select one that gets the job done but is also appealing to your dog. Our top pick for the best dog toothpaste is Sentry Petrodex Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste.

In testing, we liked how well it cleaned our puppy’s teeth, and he enjoyed the flavor. Never use toothpaste intended for humans on your pup’s teeth because it may contain ingredients that are toxic to dogs.

Sentry Petrodex Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste supports all aspects of your dog’s dental health. In addition to cleaning teeth and freshening breath, it helps prevent plaque and tartar buildup for long-term oral health. This toothpaste is made in the US from high-quality ingredients in a nonfoaming, poultry-flavored formula.

Pros: Specially formulated for dogs, cleans teeth and freshens breath, prevents plaque buildup, nonfoaming formula means no rinsing

Cons: Not appropriate for dogs that are sensitive to poultry

The best toothbrush

source Chewy

Not only does the Virbac C.E.T. Dual-Ended Toothbrush work for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes, but the price simply can’t be beat.

To keep your dog’s teeth clean and healthy, we recommend brushing after every meal with Virbac’s C.E.T. Dual-Ended Toothbrush. In our testing, we found that the small head was ideal for our test puppy and the bristles were very soft. These toothbrushes are surprisingly inexpensive, too.

Each brush measures 8 7/8 inches long so you can reach all the way to the back of your dog’s mouth, and there are two different-size brush heads. These brushes feature ultra-soft bristles so they won’t irritate your dog’s gums and the angled heads make it possible to clean those hard-to-reach surfaces where plaque tends to accumulate.

Pros: Double-ended design features large and small brush, angled heads to brush hard-to-reach places, extra soft bristles don’t irritate gums, very inexpensive

Cons: Double-ended design makes the grip a little awkward, bristles may fall out with frequent use, handle may be too long for very small dogs

The best water additive

source Chewy

Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Water Additive can kill plaque-causing bacteria to achieve clean teeth and fresh breath.

If you don’t desensitize your dog to teeth-brushing when they are young, you may have trouble trying to brush their teeth when they get older. Some dogs simply do not like having their mouth touched, but this doesn’t mean you can neglect your dog’s dental health.

Using a water additive can help kill off plaque-causing bacteria both in your dog’s bowl and in their mouth. Our top pick for the best dog water additive is Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Water Additive. My test dog didn’t seem to mind the taste of the additive, and it helped with my cat’s oral hygiene as well since they share a bowl.

Though it may not be as effective as regular brushing, Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Water Additive can help prevent tartar buildup between dental cleanings. It is specially designed to freshen breath and reduce plaque and tartar buildup by altering the pH of a dog’s saliva. Simply add one tablespoon to 32 ounces of water and let your dog drink normally.

Pros: Easy to use, freshens breath, reduces plaque and tartar buildup, safe for dogs of all ages and breeds, kills plaque-causing bacteria in the bowl and mouth

Cons: Some dogs dislike the flavor, ingredients may affect dogs that suffer from allergies, not as effective as brushing or regular cleaning

The best dental gel

source TropiCean

Used alone or in combination with daily brushing, TropiClean Fresh Breath Clean Teeth Gel freshens breath and helps prevent plaque and tartar.

Dog dental gels are a little thicker than sprays, which means that they remain on the surface of the teeth a little bit longer. Though brushing is not required with a dental gel, it may help to speed up the results. Our top pick for the best dog dental gel is TropiClean Fresh Breath Clean Teeth Gel.

If your dog won’t let you brush their teeth or if you’re simply looking for a way to further boost their dental hygiene, a dog tooth-cleaning gel might be a good option. Our test puppy responded well to the use of a toothbrush and dog toothpaste, but we found that adding this dental gel kept his breath fresh for longer than toothpaste alone.

Safe for dogs of all ages, TropiClean Fresh Breath Clean Teeth Gel works quickly to reduce plaque buildup while also freshening your dog’s breath. Simply apply it once in the evening and withhold food and water for about 30 minutes. As your dog licks their lips, the gel blends with saliva to start breaking down plaque and tartar. Without brushing, your dog may need daily treatment for 30 days after which you can maintain your results with twice-weekly applications.

Pros: Fights plaque and tartar buildup, freshens breath quickly, can be used alone or in combination with brushing, helps maintain healthy gums

Cons: Some dogs dislike the mint flavor, caution required when applying the gel with fingers, may not work as quickly as brushing to remove plaque and tartar

The best dental chews

source Whimzees

Whimzees Variety Pack Dental Dog Treats are healthy snacks that break up plaque and clean a dog’s teeth.

A dental chew is different from a regular dog treat because it is designed to break up plaque and tartar buildup on your dog’s teeth while they chew. Our top pick for the best dog dental chew is Whimzees Variety Pack Dental Dog Treats because our test pup loved the flavor and variety, while we liked the quality and the affordable price.

Made with potato starch for flexibility, Whimzees Natural Grain-Free Dental Chews are completely natural and free from gluten, grains, and fillers. They come in a wide variety of unique shapes and several different sizes so you can choose the one your dog likes best. These chews are safe for daily use and designed to clean and polish a dog’s teeth while also preventing plaque and tartar buildup.

Pros: All-natural ingredients, gluten-free and grain-free, highly digestible for dogs, available in a variety of shapes and sizes, safe for daily use, cleans and polishes teeth, prevents plaque and tartar buildup, freshens breath

Cons: May harden if storage container isn’t sealed properly, some sizes may be too large for toy dogs or very small puppies

source Ruffwear

