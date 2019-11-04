source TeamDAF/Shutterstock/Business Insider

With so many dog toys available, it can be hard to find the right toy for your dog. That’s why we’ve done the research to find the best dog toys for chewing, chasing, fetching, treat dispensing, and playing tug.

Our top pick, the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball, is an affordably priced and durably constructed interactive dog toy that wobbles, bounces, and giggles to keep your dog occupied for hours on end.

A good dog toy will amuse your dog for a little while, but a great dog toy will keep them busy for hours at a time. Choosing the perfect dog toy is about finding something your dog likes that will also stand up to some rough play and maybe some heavy chewing. Not all dog toys are created equal, and each dog has their own unique preferences. If you were to test all of the dog toys on the market, it would take you ages. Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you to find the best dog toys out there.

Not only have we scoured reviews for the top dog toys on the market, but we’ve tested the top picks to make sure that they really are the best of the best. Below you will find our reviews of the best dog toys on the market including the best toy for dispensing treats, for chewing, for chasing, and for tugging.

Here is the best dog food you can buy:

Updated on 11/04/2019 by Lisa Sabatini: Updated text, prices, links, and formatting.

The best dog toy overall

source Wobble Wag Giggle Ball

Fun for dogs of all ages, the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is an obvious choice for pet owners looking for a versatile, durable, and affordable interactive dog toy.

Every dog has their own unique preferences for toys, but the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball appeals to all dogs by taking the shape of the most classic of dog toys – the ball. This interactive dog toy is more than just a ball, however. It is a noise-making toy that wobbles, bounces, and giggles. With its unique sounds and motion, this ball will engage your dog’s natural instincts for play, working off their excess energy without draining yours.

Made from phthalate-free vinyl, the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is durable for both indoor and outdoor use, and it will stand up against all but the most aggressive chewers. This toy doesn’t need batteries, and there is no setup required – all it takes is a simple nudge for the ball to start moving and mimicking the joyful sound of laughter that will keep your dog excited and engaged for hours.

A review for the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball from WNEP speaks to the versatility and durability of this interactive dog toy. Our own testing revealed that the six “clutch pockets” make it easy for dogs of any size to enjoy this toy and the three internal tubes emit sound whenever the ball is shaken or rolled. Whether you need a toy to keep your dog entertained while you are away or something to help them get a little bit of extra exercise, this is the toy to choose.

Affordably priced, the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is just as appealing to dog owners as to dogs themselves. You’ll also love the fact that it wipes clean and it is made from durable, pet-safe materials.

Pros: Affordable price, great for dogs of all ages, keeps your dog entertained, can be used indoors and outdoors, no set-up required, easy to clean

Cons: Aggressive chewers may damage the ball, only available in one size

The best dog toy for dispensing treats

The StarMark Bob-A-Lot is a durable interactive toy that will get your dog moving and keep them entertained, while also feeding them healthy treats.

The StarMark Bob-A-Lot treat-dispensing toy is the perfect solution if you’re looking for a toy that exercises and feeds your dog at the same time. With a 3-cup capacity, you can fill this toy with your dog’s kibble or a handful of their favorite treats to motivate them to keep playing with the toy until it is completely empty. Plus, adjustable openings on the top and bottom of the toy allow you to customize the level of difficulty to extend each play session to the max.

Not only does the StarMark Bob-A-Lot dispense treats, but the weighted anti-slip bottom makes the toy wiggle and wobble, engaging your dog’s senses and enticing them to play. Made from durable plastic and easy to clean, this toy is a top choice for dogs and dog owners alike. Simply fill it with treats then set it on the floor – a nudge is all it takes to make the toy wobble and your dog will be hooked immediately.

Reviews from Top Dog Tips and Gizmodo named this toy one of the top dog toys on the market. In our own tests, the StarMark Bob-A-Lot came in a close second to the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball. The Bob-A-Lot has the benefit of dispensing treats and dogs loves its wobbling action, but the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball doesn’t need to be refilled in order to keep your dog’s attention.

The perfect solution to giving your dog some extra exercise and mental stimulation, the StarMark Bob-A-Lot is an affordable, durable, and customizable choice in treat-dispensing dog toys.

Pros: Dispenses treats and kibble, holds up to 3 cups, made from durable plastic materials, adjustable openings for customized difficulty level, enticing wobbling motion

Cons: Openings may be too small for larger kibble, noisy when used on hard floors

The best dog toy for chewing

source Kong

Made from an ultra-strong rubber compound, the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is one of the more durable chew toys on the market, and it doubles as an interactive toy because you can fill it with peanut butter or your dog’s favorite treats.

Larger dogs and heavy chewers need a toy that will hold up to their sharp teeth and strong chewing – that is exactly what the KONG Extreme Dog Toy provides. Constructed from an ultra-durable black rubber compound, this chew toy is virtually indestructible, and one of the top recommended toys by vets and dog trainers. It also earned the approval of our test dogs!

The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is more than just a chew toy – it is also an interactive toy. Stuff this toy with your dog’s favorite treats, and he’ll be happy for hours, tossing the toy around and working to get at the treats inside. The unpredictable bouncing action makes the KONG Extreme a great toy for games of fetch, and it is also the perfect toy to keep your dog busy when he’s confined to their crate or left home alone. It is also a great option for dogs with separation anxiety.

Our testing revealed that even the smaller size of this toy was surprisingly durable and it was great for games of fetch. Our test dog couldn’t get enough of the KONG Extreme Dog Toy’s bouncing action, and the toy remained intact against her sharp puppy teeth. Labrador Training HQ recommends this toy as their top pick for the “best toughest, durable dog toys for heavy chewers.”

Not only is the KONG Extreme Dog Toy durable enough for even the strongest chewers, but it comes in five different sizes.

Pros: Made from ultra-durable rubber compound, unpredictable bouncing action, can be filled with treats, strong enough for heavy chewers, available in five sizes

Cons: Some dogs lose interest after treats are gone, may come apart if it becomes punctured

The best dog toy for chasing

source ChuckIt

With the Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher you can pick up and launch balls up to three times further without wearing out your arm or having to grab a slimy ball.

If your arm tires out during games of fetch before your dog does, the Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher is just what you need. The Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher is a lightweight ball launcher designed to accommodate both regular tennis balls and Chuckit! compatible balls, enabling you to launch them at distances much further than you could throw on your own. In fact, this manual ball launcher allows you to throw balls further than even an automatic ball launcher can manage.

It’s the perfect solution if you’re looking for a way to tire your dog out. The Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher is great for use in open spaces where your dog has plenty of room to run. Simply relax with a pile of tennis balls by your side and launch ball after ball until your dog will fetch no more. The unique claw grip allows you to pick up balls without using your hands and the 26-inch length means no more bending.

Reviews from Doggie Fetch and Woof & Whiskers name the Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher one of the top ball throwers on the market. Our own testing revealed this to be true, and our test dogs would have played all day, had we let them.

For owners of dogs that love to fetch, the Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher is a must-have that is both simple to use and easy to clean.

Pros: Lightweight but durable design, throw balls up to 3 times farther, sized for regular tennis balls, ergonomic handle for comfort and control

Cons: Not intended as a chew toy, may take practice to master throwing technique

The best dog toy for tugging

source Mammoth

The Mammoth Flossy Chews Cotton Blend 3-Knot Rope Tug is a durable toy for tugging, that’s made with 100 percent natural cotton fibers that clean your dog’s teeth as they chew and play.

The Mammoth Flossy Chews Cotton Blend 3-Knot Rope Tug is made from 100 percent natural cotton rope fibers that actually clean your dog’s teeth with a floss-like action as they chew and play with the toy. This 3-knot rope tug is made for durability and safety, perfect for long games of tug-of-war. It is also particularly well-suited to the demands of heavy chewers and teething puppies.

Not only is this Mammoth Flossy Chews Cotton Blend Rope Tug built strong to last for hours of play, but it features a three-knot design. These knots give you an easy hand hold during games of tug and also provide your dog with something to hold on to for carrying the toy around. You’ll also love the fact that this rope tug is very colorful and it comes in five sizes from mini to extra-large.

On their guide to the best dog rope toys, Stop That Dog highlighted the toy’s durability as well as its ability to clean your dog’s teeth during play. In our own testing, the Mammoth Flossy Chews Cotton Blend 3-Knot Rope Tug stood up to everything our test dog threw at it. The cotton blend materials were durable against some rough tugging, and the three knots provided hand holds for a strong grip. Our test dog couldn’t get enough of this rope toy.

Pros: Made from 100 percent natural cotton, highly durable, cleans your dog’s teeth, comes in multiple sizes, three-knot design for grip and carry

Cons: May unravel with heavy chewing,

Check out our other guides to the best dog gear

source Margarita Mindebaeva/Shutterstock/Business Insider

Your dog deserves high-quality food that’s nutritious and healthy. That’s why we scoured the reviews and compared dozens of products to find the top dog food brands in different categories. Here is the best dog food you can buy:

Your dog deserves a healthy and balanced diet which includes both kibble and treats. Make sure your dog’s treats are made from wholesome, natural ingredients, and if you really want to pamper your pooch, consider going organic. Here are our top picks for the best organic dog treats:

Whether your dog has short or long fur, a slender or thick build, a snow jacket is a winter necessity to keep them warm and protected during daily walks and outdoor play. Dog snow jackets come in all shapes and sizes, so we evaluated the many options to help you make the best choice for your dog.

Before you bring your new puppy home, you should stock up on all the things they will need to be happy and healthy in their furever home. With our expert opinion and in-depth research, we’ve rounded up some of the best basic puppy supplies around.

Depending on why you use need to use a dog muzzle, for how long, and your dog’s facial structure, you may want to consider a basket muzzle, soft muzzle, short-snout muzzle, or a custom-fit muzzle. Here are the best dog muzzles you can buy:

If your dog has been diagnosed with a nutritional deficiency or a specific health problem, your veterinarian may recommend a supplement. Here are our top picks for the best dog supplements:

A no-pull harness is a safe and effective method for training your dog to walk nicely on a leash. These are our top picks for the best harnesses to keep your dog from pulling: