Dopp kits are grown-up, sophisticated travel bags that hold all your toiletries when you’re traveling on the go.

Simplicity is the mark of sophistication, and the American-made Blue Claw Co. waxed canvas dopp kit has both in spades, thanks to its high-end build quality, spacious spill-resistant interior, and old-school style.

Traveling can be fun, but it also brings some headaches: Figuring out what to bring, finding room for all of your stuff, deciding if it’s worth it to bite the bullet and check your bag or cram everything into a carry-on to avoid the luggage fee, and, of course, packing the ever-important toiletry bag. This can be especially tricky if you’re traveling by plane or have to deal with a cramped hotel bathroom, but a well-designed dopp kit can make this part of your trip less of a hassle.

Dopp kits are fairly straightforward pieces of gear, but there are a few different design and construction considerations to bear in mind. Your standard-issue dopp kit features a large main compartment with a zipper enclosure and should ideally be made of some sort of tough material like nylon, waxed cotton canvas, or leather. However, other designs like hanging bags or clear plastic toiletry kits are also fine choices.

Some sort of leak-resistant interior is another important thing to look for in the event that one of your toiletries spills out of its container, so that any messes are contained inside the dopp kit. Even dopp kits made of natural materials like cotton canvas or leather will typically feature some sort of polyester or nylon interior lining so messes don’t spill out into your suitcase.

If you’re in the market for a new dopp kit, then we’ve already done to research to find the best ones to make your next trip a little more enjoyable.

Here are the best dopp kits you can buy:

Updated on 10/29/2019 by Amir Ismael: Updated links, prices, and formatting.

The best dopp kit overall

source Amazon

With a thick and rugged waxed canvas exterior, waterproof and spill-resistant ballistic nylon lining, and a full-grain leather carrying handle, the Blue Claw Co. toiletry kit is the perfect combination of craftsmanship and built-for-life quality.

Dopp kits are pretty simple items made to perform a pretty simple task. Unless you specifically need a particular design, it’s best to spend your money on a solid, basic bag that’s water- and spill-proof. Our favorite no-frills, high-quality dopp kit comes from Blue Claw Co., which makes its rugged gear right here in America from US-sourced materials.

The Blue Claw dopp kit is a wax-treated canvas bag with a single zippered compartment and a leather carrying handle. It lacks any internal pockets or other compartments, but it’s generously sized enough for packing for longer trips. The bag measures in at roughly nine by six by four inches. Along with the water-resistant waxed canvas exterior, the Blue Claw toiletry kit has a waterproof ballistic nylon lining.

I’ve personally owned this dopp kit for a couple years now and find nothing to complain about. It’s well-made, looks awesome, oozes old-world character, and does exactly what I need it to without unnecessary bells and whistles. The zipper is smooth and solid, and the waxed canvas does its job in warding off water from wet countertops or sink splashes. The nylon lining is blue, which I thought was an odd choice until I discovered that the bright color makes finding smaller items inside the full kit very easy.

At $65 from Amazon, the Blue Claw dopp kit might seem a little expensive, although not prohibitively so considering its quality.

Pros: Made of attractive and durable waxed cotton canvas, full-grain leather carrying handle, spill-resistant ballistic nylon interior, generous internal compartment, the brass zipper is strong and snag-free, and it’s handcrafted in America of US-sourced materials

Cons: No internal pockets

The best nylon dopp kit

source Topo Designs

If you’re looking for something that’s even tougher and more water-resistant than waxed canvas, the Cordura nylon Topo Designs dopp kit is a clear winner.

Waxed canvas is a time-tested material when it comes to water resistance, and it’s enjoying a huge renaissance lately in the world of clothes and accessories. Yet the fact remains that when it comes to sheer durability and waterproofing, Cordura nylon still stands tall at the top of the heap.

Topo Designs makes a lot of well-executed and unique-looking bags and outdoor gear right in Colorado, and its products are backed by a lifetime warranty. Its Cordura nylon dopp kit reflects the brand’s distinct style ethos perfectly. Right away you’ll notice the novel triangular shape of the bag along with the Topo’s signature brightly colored accents.

The shell of the Topo Designs toiletry kit is 1,000 denier Cordura nylon, while the interior features a coated pack cloth lining, making the whole thing waterproof and extremely abrasion-resistant inside and out. The Cordura nylon is about as durable as it gets with 1,000 denier being the heavier weave of this fabric, but it’s surprisingly light compared to other kits, coming in at less than four ounces when empty.

Topo Designs paid close attention to the little details with its dopp kit, too. The YKK zipper is smooth and tough with a military-grade paracord pull. The bag also has a handy five-inch webbing loop for use as a carrying handle. Despite its unique shape, the toiletry kit is quite large at 11 inches long and 5.5 inches on each side of the “triangle” so you’ve got plenty of room here.

Like other Topo Designs products, this nylon dopp kit is made in Colorado and is very reasonably priced at only $29, making it arguably the best value in our guide and one of the least expensive American-made toiletry bags you’re likely to find. Its lightweight, durable, and waterproof design makes it perfect no-nonsense travel companion whether you’re heading into the wilderness or just catching the next flight out of town.

Pros: Made of tough and waterproof 1,000-denier Cordura nylon with a pack cloth lining, manufactured in the US, backed by a lifetime warranty, generously-sized with a convenient carrying handle, available in a variety of attractive colors, and it’s a killer value for an American-made toiletry kit

Cons: The unique shape and color scheme isn’t for everyone

The best hanging dopp kit

source Amazon

Generous sizing, large internal pockets, and a metal hook for hanging make the Vetelli dopp kit perfect for travelers who find other toiletry bags too small and too disorganized.

Dopp kits are designed to offer a single convenient place to store toiletries and other small, easy-to-lose items, but often times they’re just not quite organized enough. If you find single-compartment designs lacking, then opt for one that is divided into separate compartments. Better still, find one with a solid hook, like this leather and canvas dopp kit from Vetelli, which offers even more convenience, thanks to its ability to be hung up on a bathroom wall.

When picking out a good toiletry bag, you should bear in mind that you’ll probably end up needing more room than you think: Your toothpaste, shaving kit, skin and hair products, soap, and so on will quickly start competing for space in even a normal-sized dopp kit, especially when you’re packing for a longer trip.

The Vetelli kit is divided into four compartments: two large zippered pockets and two smaller snap pockets. The zippered compartments run almost the whole length of the 11-inch toiletry bag with the two snapped square pockets measuring roughly five by five inches. This is a large kit to be sure, at 12 by eight inches when closed, but it offers a ton of room to organize your things. Separate pockets also mean that unfortunate leaks and spills are contained to a smaller area.

Aside from its roll-up design and internal pockets, the most notable feature of the Vetelli toiletry kit is that it’s designed to hang. It features a built-in metal hook that provides more convenient access to your things while freeing up precious counter space in a cramped hotel bathroom.

This is easily the largest dopp kit on our list, but it also provides the most room and organizational capabilities. If you find yourself frequently running out of space when packing your travel items, and if you find standard toiletry bags to be too hard to organize, then this is the one to buy. It’s a solid value, too, at only $40.

Pros: Generously sized with large internal pockets, folds up neatly for travel and storage, sturdy canvas and leather construction, a built-in metal hook for hanging, and it’s a good value at $40

Cons: The straps are made of PU leather, and it’s somewhat bulky

The best see-through dopp kit

source Travando

Safety regulations make flying something of a chore today, but this TSA-compliant see-through dopp kit from Travando can help your airport experience go a bit more smoothly.

People seem to either love flying or hate it. If you’re in the latter category, then little things that make your journey a bit easier are always welcome. One of the biggest hassles of flying today is making it to your gate in a reasonable amount of time, and modern security checkpoints have lead to the popularity of TSA-friendly luggage items.

Among the most convenient of these items is a see-through toiletry kit like our pick from Travando. This makes it a breeze to pack all of your toiletries in a single TSA-compliant bundle that you can toss onto the conveyor belt and be done with.

TSA regulations state that all passengers are required to keep liquids and gels in a single one-quart clear bag, and each container of liquid or gel can only hold 100 milliliters (roughly 3.4 ounces) or less. The Travando toiletry kit is fully compliant with this “3-1-1” rule, offering a one-quart capacity and a shell made of durable see-through PVC with nice pleather trim, which is definitely a step up from the plastic sandwich bag in both style and function.

What’s especially nice about the Travando clear toiletry kit is that it comes with seven compact travel containers that are ready to be loaded up with your creams, gels, and liquids while leaving plenty of room in the bag for adding other items. You get one spray bottle and two snap-cap bottles (each holding 3.38 ounces), three small one-ounce jars, and a small 0.27-ounce fragrance atomizer.

If there’s one drawback to the Travando toiletry kit, it’s that it’s somewhat small by necessity. It’s therefore not as spacious as our other picks, but it’s not really meant to be a full-sized dopp kit. It nonetheless perfectly does what it’s designed to do and it’s big enough on its own for short trips. You can easily pair it with a larger toiletry bag for longer voyages, using it as a convenient place to keep all your “wet” items separately.

Pros: Made of durable see-through PVC, it comes with a set of seven compact toiletry containers, the bag and travel bottles are fully compliant with the TSA “3-1-1” rule, and it’s only $15

Cons: Its capacity is smaller than our other picks due to its TSA-compliant design

The best leather dopp kit

source Sturdy Brothers

Handcrafted in the US of beautiful, waxy Horween leather, this gorgeous toiletry kit from Sturdy Brothers looks and feels like something fit for a king.

If you’re the kind of person who has to have the best, then you already know that nothing beats good leather when it comes to bags and other accessories. Leather has been used by humans for thousands of years, and despite the proliferation of modern synthetic materials, it remains as popular and beloved as ever. It’s not hard to see why: Leather has a smell, feel, and character all its own, while also offering great durability and developing a beautiful patina as it ages.

Simply put, quality leather is both attractive and practical, representing the perfect blend of form and function. And if we’re talking American leather, then one name stands high above the rest: Horween. Our pick for a high-end leather dopp kit comes from Sturdy Brothers and is handcrafted in the American South of gorgeous, waxy Dublin leather, one of the many hides that is exclusive to the Horween tannery (itself ranked among America’s oldest and most prestigious leather makers).

The Sturdy Brothers leather toiletry kit has a pretty standard design: It’s 12 inches long, relatively flat, and features a single canvas-lined interior compartment with a YKK zipper enclosure. If simplicity is the essence of sophistication, then it truly shows here, as the straightforward style lets the supple Horween leather do most of the talking. You don’t need or want a bunch of pockets, zippers, or other bells and whistles overwhelming the simple beauty of such material.

The Sturdy Brothers dopp kit is the most expensive in our guide, but look around and you’ll find other leather examples that start at $200 and only go up from there. For $139 (or less when on sale), you’re getting a stunning US-made luxury dopp kit handcrafted of leather from what is arguably the finest American tannery in existence, and one that will last you a lifetime with proper care.

Pros: Crafted in the US, made of gorgeous waxy Horween leather, well-designed and generously sized, and it’s priced right given the quality of its construction and materials

Cons: The leather is not as water-resistant as other materials and will require some additional care over time

