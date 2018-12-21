caption Meghan Markle pushed the boundaries of royal fashion this year. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

As 2018 comes to a close, INSIDER compiled a list of the best-dressed celebrities of 2018.

Some stars, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Jeff Goldblum, showed off their playful yet fashion-forward style.

Others, like Zoë Kravitz and Henry Golding, stunned in one minimalist look after another.

Looking back, 2018 was a strange year for fashion: Fanny packs were everywhere. Bike shorts became a thing. Everyone couldn’t stop wearing neon.

But some celebrities still managed to rock one impeccable look after another, even when they were experimenting with the year’s wildest trends.

Jeff Goldblum breathed life into men’s fashion with his eclectic wardrobe. Zendaya effortlessly blended classic silhouettes with avant-garde elements. Tracee Ellis Ross proved she can pull off everything under the sun.

Below, see INSIDER’s list of the 28 best-dressed celebrities of 2018, shown in no particular order.

Constance Wu wore one of the most memorable red-carpet looks of the year.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” in August, Wu dazzled in a Swarovski crystal-covered gown by Ralph & Russo, cementing her status as one of the breakout fashion stars of 2018.

The actress’ style can be best described as elegant yet playful. Both on and off the red carpet, Wu gravitates toward classic silhouettes with whimsical design elements like ruffles or mismatched prints.

Tracee Ellis Ross proved she can pull off anything.

When it comes to fashion, Ross is willing to try anything, from a slinky velvet Versace dress to a burgundy pantsuit with dad sneakers. The “Black-ish” star embraces both the classic and avant-garde, so her style is equal parts fearless and fun.

At the American Music Awards in October, which Ross hosted for the second year in a row, the actress famously wore 10 different outfits, all made by black designers, during the duration of the show.

Donald Glover flouted style rules in the best way.

caption Glover wears Dior Homme to Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball on September 13. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Glover, who British GQ named as the most stylish man of the year, is fearless when it comes to fashion.

In 2018, the actor and rapper ditched traditional menswear and opted instead for the unexpected and modern.

At the world premiere of “Black Panther” in January, for example, Glover stood out in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana suit.

He embraced color again at the world premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in May, opting for a cherry-red Salvatore Ferragamo suit.

And at the BET Awards in June, Glover stood out in a glossy patterned shirt and matching pants by Rochambeau.

Rihanna made major waves in the fashion industry.

As expected, Rihanna wore some of the boldest streetwear looks of the year.

The long-time style icon repurposed lingerie into daywear, turned a denim skirt into a top, and rocked the “no pants” trend over and over again.

But it was perhaps the singer’s work with Savage X Fenty – a lingerie collection she launched in May – that left the biggest mark on the fashion world.

The collection itself, as well as its website and marketing efforts, have been praised for including people with a wide range of body shapes and skin tones.

Jonathan Van Ness rocked one iconic look after another.

caption Van Ness attends the second day of the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys on September 9. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Queer Eye” star wore everything from overalls to white minidresses on the red carpet this year, but one ensemble stood out from all the rest.

In September, Van Ness attended the Creative Arts Emmys in a head-turning sheer Maison Margiela gown made of long-sleeved mesh shirt and high-waisted sequined skirt.

Read more: 25 of the most daring ‘naked’ looks celebrities wore in 2018

The grooming guru paired the glamorous dress with a Prada clutch and Pierre Hardy platform boots.

Lupita Nyong’o showed off her sophisticated yet whimsical style.

caption Nyong’o wears Carolina Herrera to the Accessories Council Excellence Awards on June 11. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nyong’o has long established herself as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable actresses.

In 2018, she continued to be a standout on the red carpet, donning vibrant hues, structured dresses, and flowing minimalist gowns.

Jeff Goldblum had a ton of fun with fashion.

caption Goldblum stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on November 13. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The seasoned actor could easily throw on a classic black suit and call it a day, but it’s his refusal to play it safe that makes him a style icon.

Goldblum spent 2018 dressed in animal prints, colorful designer button-ups, velvet suits, turtlenecks, and more.

Chrissy Metz brought vibrant colors and bold prints to the red carpet.

caption Metz wears an ASOS dress to The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 event on December 5. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

During awards season earlier this year, the “This Is Us” star wore one memorable ensemble after another.

In January, Metz attended the Critics Choice Awards in a multicolored striped dress by Eloquii, which she customized with black sequin detailing.

Later that month, the actress stunned at the Screen Guild Awards in a custom cobalt blue Kate Spade gown with ruffled tiers and flowers cascading down from her right shoulder.

Metz had another major fashion moment at the Emmys in September, where she wore a one-shoulder emerald green dress that was custom-made by John Paul Ataker.

Lakeith Stanfield honed his refined yet laid-back aesthetic.

caption Stanfield attends the Coach show during New York Fashion Week on September 11. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The “Sorry to Bother You” star looked effortlessly cool in 2018, whether he was wearing fanny packs on the red carpet or couture tuxedos at the Oscars.

One of Stanfield’s most unforgettable style moments of the year happened at the premiere of FX’s “Atlanta: Robbin’ Season” in February, where the actor accessorized his black leather jacket and skinny jeans with a black ski mask.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about his fashion evolution, the actor said he likes to “wear things that complement” whatever creative project he’s currently working on.

“The art doesn’t stop when the movie stops,” Stanfield said. “I just try to honor the process to the bitter end, or sometimes the sweet end.”

Lady Gaga made a powerful statement in a suit.

caption Lady Gaga attends Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration on October 15. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In October, the singer wore an oversized Marc Jacobs pantsuit to Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration.

During the event, Lady Gaga gave a moving speech about power dynamics in Hollywood and opened up about her experiences as a survivor of sexual assault.

At one point of her speech, the singer said she decided to wear a pantsuit to the ceremony to reclaim the power she felt she had lost.

Fans also won’t soon forget the many intricate looks Lady Gaga wore during the press tour for “A Star is Born,” as well as during the movie’s numerous premieres.

Meghan Markle pushed the boundaries of royal fashion.

caption Markle wears a custom Dior dress to celebrate the Royal Air Force’s centenary on July 10. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After marrying Prince Harry in May, Markle quickly became a global fashion icon, known for her elegant yet modern style.

The duchess’ wardrobe is filled with classic boat neck dresses – one of her go-to silhouettes – and muted colors like blush pink or taupe.

But Markle also set herself apart from other members of the British royal family by taking unexpected fashion risks.

The former actress is a fan of both crisp pantsuits and glamorous designer gowns, as well as eco-friendly dresses, flats, and sneakers.

Henry Golding proved he has impeccable taste.

caption Golding wears Versace to the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star gravitates toward crisp, tailored suits that are both classic and modern.

Though his style is timeless, Golding doesn’t shy away from more daring fabrics and textures like the red velvet Giorgio Armani tuxedo he wore unbuttoned to the world premiere of “A Simple Favor” in September.

Paloma Elsesser was a fashion force both on and off the runway.

caption Elsesser wears vintage John Galliano during New York Fashion Week on September 9. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The face of numerous campaigns for Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty, Glossier, and Nike, Elsessner has an enviable laid-back wardrobe that’s full of both designer pieces and vintage thrift store finds.

In 2018, the model effortlessly blended some of the year’s biggest trends including athleisure, dad sneakers, neon, and more.

Rami Malek continued rocking his signature look.

caption Malek poses during a photocall for “Bohemian Rhapsody” on September 18. source Marco Ravagli/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

As British GQ pointed out, Malek has long mastered the air tie: wearing collared shirts buttoned all the way up.

The result is a polished, fashion-forward look that can be easily dressed down with a bomber jacket or elevated with a tailored suit – both of which the actor did this year.

Thandie Newton walked the red carpet in an unforgettable gown at Cannes.

caption Newton attends the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at Cannes on May 15. source George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images

At the Cannes screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in May, the actress wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown emblazoned with images of black characters from the “Star Wars” universe, based on action figures from Newton’s personal collection.

The “Westworld” star, who plays Val in “Solo,” made history this year as the first black woman to land a leading role in a “Star Wars” film.

The actress’ bold and playful style also saw her shine at the Emmys in September, where she wore a bubblegum pink Brandon Maxwell dress with a dramatic train, as well as at dozens of other events.

Zendaya took fashion risks that paid off.

caption Zendaya wears Dice Kayek couture to a Tiffany & Co. event on May 3. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At 22, Zendaya has already established herself as one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood.

In March, for example, she wore a multicolored Marc Jacobs suit with exaggerated shoulders to Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Women in Hollywood party.

The actress stunned at the Met Gala in May in a Joan of Arc-inspired design by Atelier Versace.

And one month after that, Zendaya pulled off a leather August Getty dress with a structured teacup skirt at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Timothee Chalamet wore one of the boldest suits of the year.

At the premiere of “Beautiful Boy” during the London Film Festival in October, the young actor was unmissable on the red carpet.

Chalamet effortlessly pulled off an elegant floral suit by Alexander McQueen, which he wore over a black V-neck top rather than a traditional collared shirt.

The burgeoning style icon also stood out at the Hollywood Film Awards in November, thanks to his sleek black Louis Vuitton suit and colorful hand-beaded shirt.

Melissa McCarthy kept it simple and chic.

caption McCarthy wears Madewell x Karen Walker to a Fox Searchlight party on September 9. source Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” star stunned in vibrant colors, crisp pantsuits, and flirty prints.

A fashion designer herself – McCarthy launched her clothing line Seven7 in 2015 – the actress gravitates toward floor-length silhouettes with a cinched waist, often layered under a statement jacket or blazer.

Riz Ahmed cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed men.

caption Ahmed poses during a photo call for “Venom” on September 27. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The “Venom” star embraced vibrant colors and fun prints on the red carpet in 2017, and this year was no different.

Sharp suits aside, Ahmed’s stylish wardrobe was also filled with everything from bold button-up shirts and fitted jeans to designer mules and sneakers.

Zoë Kravitz stunned in one minimalist look after another.

caption Kravitz wears Gabriela Hearst to the 2018 LACMA Art + Film gala on November 3. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Known for her chic yet edgy fashion sense, Kravitz always looks effortlessly stylish.

On the red carpet this year, the “Big Little Lies” star favored floor-length column dresses, like the strapless black Saint Laurent gown she wore to the Golden Globes or the sheer lace design she wore to the Met Gala, also by Saint Laurent.

Chadwick Boseman had an enviable collection of overcoats.

caption Boseman attends the 2018 Oscars on March 4. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If there was one item Boseman favored in 2018, it was a bold knee-length coat.

The “Black Panther” star rocked the unique silhouette at the Oscars in March, turning heads in an all-black Givenchy couture ensemble with an embellished overcoat.

He made another bold fashion statement at the Governors Awards in November, where he layered a black suit under a red snakeskin-print Versace overcoat.

Cardi B became a breakout fashion star.

caption Cardi B wears a custom Ashi Studio dress to the Grammys on January 28. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s safe to say 2018 was a big year for Cardi B. Her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” went platinum in July, the same month she gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The rapper has also built connections in the fashion world, working with designers like Christian Siriano and Alexander Wang, and collaborating with popular online retailer, Fashion Nova.

Cardi’s style is equal parts glamorous and fun: She’s just as likely to rock a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown as she is to wear a leopard-print Moschino pantsuit.

John Cho pulled off turtlenecks on the red carpet.

caption Cho attends a screening of “The Oath” at the Los Angeles Film Festival on September 25. source Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Like Rami Malek, Cho was a big fan of the air tie in 2018. But it was his fondness for turtlenecks – often layered under sharp, tailored suits – that landed him on this list.

The “Searching” star has a polished yet approachable style that’s never boring or underwhelming.

Amandla Stenberg was a fashion chameleon.

caption Stenberg wears Alice McCall Quincy overalls at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Stenberg wore some of the most fashion-forward looks of 2018, showing off her modern, experimental style in the process.

The “The Hate U Give” star rocked classic menswear-inspired suits with a twist, like a cropped blazer or metallic velvet fabric, as well as glamorous gowns with plunging necklines or embroidered detailing.

A$AP Rocky expertly blended athleisure with formal wear.

caption A$AP Rocky attends the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week on February 13. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As usual, the rapper commanded attention wherever he went in 2018, whether he was wearing embroidered sheer button-up shirts, crisp designer suits with sneakers, or fitted turtleneck sweaters.

Cate Blanchett was captivating in suits and structured gowns.

caption Blanchett wears Alexander McQueen during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While Blanchett stunned in several structural gowns this year, it was her seemingly endless collection of bold, playful, and sleek pantsuits that set her apart wherever she went.

Harry Styles went all out during his international tour.

caption Styles performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on June 21. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The singer’s concert tour for his eponymous debut album saw him visit 89 cities across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

Along the way, Styles showed off his signature bold, experimental style, performing on stage in everything from kick flare pants to mixed-fabric suits to glossy blouses, and more.

Margot Robbie showed off her polished style.

caption Robbie wears Chanel couture to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The “I, Tonya” star favors crisp silhouettes and timeless designs like the white Chanel couture gown she wore to the Oscars in March.

The actress’ wardrobe is refined but relaxed, full of tailored sheath dresses, high necklines, and muted neutral tones with pops of color here and there.

