The 28 best-dressed celebrities of 2019

caption Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé were some of 2019’s best-dressed celebrities. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Frazer Harrison/Ian West/Getty Images

Ashley Graham wore everything from lace to latex in 2019, showing that maternity fashion can be sexy.

caption Ashley Graham at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in September. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After announcing she was pregnant with her first child in August, Ashley Graham arrived at the BAZAAR ICONS party in September in a chic semi-sheer dress with a lace skirt and feathered hem. It was one of the model’s many stunning maternity looks throughout the rest of the year.

Bella Hadid embraced statement and often risqué fashion.

caption Bella Hadid at the 2019 CFDA awards in June. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2019, Bella Hadid was no stranger to the no-shirt trend, and showed she isn’t afraid of a risqué outfit choice.

In June, she wore what might be her most dramatic look of the year at the CFDA Fashion Awards: a backless, halter-neck gown covered in sequins with feather embellishments from the Michael Kors Collection.

Beyoncé rarely steps out on the red carpet but in 2019 she made each appearance a jaw-dropping moment.

Beyoncé was out and about in 2019 to promote the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King,” in which she voiced Nala. Her red-carpet style last year was all about showing off her curves and wearing matching outfits with daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 38-year-old multihyphenate star stunned when she arrived to “The Lion King” UK premiere wearing an off-the-shoulder custom Cong Tri gown with a hip-high slit and train fit for royalty.

Billie Eilish pushed boundaries with her fashion choices in 2019.

caption Billie Eilish wore Burberry to the 2019 American Music Awards. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

When Billie Eilish came on the scene in 2017, she made it clear that she was going to wear whatever she wanted and had an affinity for overly baggy clothes.

She continued embracing baggy clothes in 2019, and wore one of her standout outfits at the American Music Awards, where she dressed in head-to-toe Burberry and a custom beekeeper hat.

Billy Porter made his name in the fashion industry by disrupting the norm.

caption Billy Porter stunned everyone when he arrived in a tuxedo dress at the Oscars. source Frazier Harrison/Getty Images

In a Vogue article, Billy Porter revealed that it was his role in “Kinky Boots” that pushed him to dress however he wanted.

“Putting on those heels made me feel the most masculine I’ve ever felt in my life. It was empowering to let that part of myself free,” he said.

The “Pose” star became one of the trendiest celebrities on 2019’s red carpets, telling Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides that the pink cape he wore to the Golden Globes was the “springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year.”

Though he made a splash at the Global Globes, Porter made more of a statement at the 2019 Oscars, where he arrived wearing a custom Christian Siriano creation that defied fashion norms. The tailored tuxedo jacket and full-skirted strapless velvet gown was an unexpected choice but one that will go down in fashion history.

Camila Cabello opted for standout looks, embracing cutouts and statement silhouettes.

caption Camila Cabello wore all white to the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Camila Cabello spent most of the year wearing a slew of sexy yet comfortable outfits. A perfect example is this white Balmain dress featuring daring cutouts and a long, dramatic train, which she wore to attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B wore some of her most extravagant outfits in 2019.

caption Cardi B wore Chanel to attend the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show. source Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Cardi B kicked off the year wearing an oyster-inspired gown from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 couture collection to the Grammys. A few months later, at the Met Gala in May, the rapper wore a Thom Browne gown made with a custom bodice that featured 44 carats worth of rubies acting as nipple covers, valued at $250,000, according to Glamour.

The star’s style was just as glamorous off the red carpet. Cardi B continued her streak of standout fashion choices into October, when she wore a jumpsuit, hat, and coat to Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Charlize Theron raised the bar for red-carpet fashion in 2019.

caption Charlize Theron wore a twist on the classic little black dress to a screening of “Bombshell” in December. source Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Charlize Theron’s unique style has evolved over the years, and it just keeps getting better.

With the release of her highly anticipated film, “Bombshell,” Theron pulled out all the stops with her red-carpet fashion in 2019, wearing everything from a fringed Dior dress with strappy black sandals (above) to a long-sleeved minidress that looked like it came straight out of the 1960s with a pair of boots.

In the final year of “Game of Thrones,” Emilia Clarke made one statement after another with her fashion choices.

caption Emilia Clarke wore gray to the season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones.” source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The last year of the 2010s was a big one for Emilia Clarke, as the hit TV show that propelled her to fame came to an end. It was also a fashionable year for the actor. Whether she was wearing a daring dress with $250,000 worth of jewelry to the UK premiere of “Last Christmas” or ditching her blonde hair for a short brunette bob at the Oscars, Clarke showed that she loves to have fun with fashion.

Clarke’s standout moment of the year came at the season-eight premiere of “Game of Thrones” in April, when she stunned at the New York City event in an ethereal, gray Valentino dress. The best part of the outfit was the message across the chest: “Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms.”

Last year was definitely Hailey Bieber’s moment to shine in the fashion department.

caption Hailey Bieber went for a traditional ’60s-inspired look at the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The model wore three show-stopping dress at her wedding to Justin Bieber, pulled off a no-pants look with thigh-high boots, and channeled Princess Diana with her street style, making it clear she’s a fan of taking risks but also mixing high and low fashion.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Bieber looked radiant in a long-sleeved, floor-length pink gown by Alexander Wang with a high neck and dramatic low back that revealed a matching thong.

Janelle Monáe showed that she loves to have fun with fashion in a big way.

caption Janelle Monae took the camp theme of the gala very seriously. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe put her love of wearing androgynous outfits and anything avant garde on display with her outfit at the 2019 Met Gala, which single-handedly made her one of the year’s best-dressed celebrities.

For the biggest night in fashion, the singer collaborated with Christian Siriano to create a custom dress that was a love letter to one of her favorite artists, Pablo Picasso, according to Vanity Fair. Monáe’s dress even had “eyelashes” that blinked as she walked on the red carpet.

If there’s one thing Jason Momoa proved with his fashion in 2019, it’s that he loves and knows exactly how to wear pink.

caption Jason Momoa wore a pink silk suit to the world premiere of Apple TV’s “See.” source Frazier Harrison/Getty Images

For the premiere of Apple TV’s “See” series, Jason Momoa wore a light-pink satin suit, gray cashmere sweater, opal and turquoise statement necklace, rings, and a pair of light-gray suede Christian Louboutin boots.

Jennifer Lopez can basically wear anything and look flawless.

caption Jennifer Lopez wore a mirrored dress to the 2019 Oscars. source Frazier Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez showed off her fluid style throughout 2019, proving that she can wear anything from Timberland boots with her signature gold hoops to a monochromatic outfit with Jimmy Choo pumps.

At the Oscars, Jennifer Lopez exuded old Hollywood glamor in a dazzling Tom Ford dress that looked like it was comprised entirely of mirrors, and matched her jewelry for that extra touch of shine.

Kacey Musgraves had a blast with her style in 2019.

caption Kacey Musgraves embraced tulle with her dress at the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves proved herself to be a fashion chameleon in 2019, appearing on red carpets wearing every color of the rainbow – and often wildly different styles. The singer wore an orange trench coat as a dress, a purple bra under a neon-green zebra pajamas, and even a Barbie-inspired look to the 2019 Met Gala.

One of Musgrave’s standout looks of the year came at the Grammys, where she wore a nude tulle Valentino Haute Couture gown featuring a pleated strapless neckline and berry-colored belt.

Kim Kardashian West has never been afraid of discomfort in the name of fashion. Last year, she upped the ante with her Met Gala look.

caption Kim Kardashian West looked like she was dripping in crystals at the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West’s style became edgier in 2019, wearing unique high-fashion items from an all-leather outfit with $1,190 purple boots to Yeezys that people compared to bicycle helmets.

Her sexiest, and perhaps most uncomfortable, look came at the 2019 Met Gala, where she wore a custom Thierry Mugler minidress covered in white crystals that resembled water droplets. The corset on Kardashian West’s outfit was so tight that she said she took breathing lessons beforehand, and couldn’t sit or go to the bathroom while wearing the piece.

In 2019, Lady Gaga was no stranger to making a red carpet her center stage.

caption Lady Gaga channeled Cinderella in her dress at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Lady Gaga showed a whole new side of her style in 2019 while promoting “A Star is Born” and attending the Met Gala.

But Gaga stood out at the Golden Globes especially, where she arrived wearing a dramatic powder-blue Valentino gown that was reminiscent of Cinderella’s dress with a new hairstyle to match.

Lizzo’s style in 2019 was all about having fun.

caption Lizzo’s tiny handbag matched her shoes perfectly at the 2019 American Music Awards. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lizzo’s fashion choices last year were, pun intended, “Good as Hell.” The singer wore everything from a $37,000 cape backwards on the cover of TIME to a sparkling red gown covered with the word “siren” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Her most iconic fashion moment came late in the year at November’s American Music Awards, where she wore an orange Valentino dress and paired it with a rare tiny purse from the same label, a look that was swiftly made into a meme.

Margot Robbie brought the heat to every red carpet she was on in 2019.

caption Margot Robbie at the UK premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

As Margot Robbie keeps rising in Hollywood, the actress keeps raising the bar with her fashion. It’s clear that Robbie knows how to dress well, whether she’s wearing ethereal Chanel gowns on the red carpet or rocking a comfy pair of sneakers on the go.

She wore one of her best outfits of the year – a burnt-orange Oscar de la Renta gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection – at the UK premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Her dress featured a plunging neckline, side cutouts, and a wraparound scarf.

Normani pulled a number of daring looks out of her wardrobe in 2019.

caption Normani wore this sexy champagne-colored dress to the premiere of “The Lion King.” source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It’s safe to say 2019 was Normani’s year. The singer had one of 2019’s best music videos with “Motivation” and she joined Ariana Grande on her “Sweetener” tour.

Normani proved that her wardrobe was just as fabulous when she attended the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in July wearing a Julien Macdonald asymmetrical dress featuring cutouts, a hip-high slit, and a shimmery fabric.

Reese Witherspoon shone bright on TV screens and red carpets in 2019.

caption Reese Witherspoon brought her sparkle to the world premiere of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.” source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon was everywhere last year, starring as Madeline Mackenzie on season two of “Big Little Lies” and Bradley Jackson on “The Morning Show,” which meant lots of events to show off her style.

At the world premiere of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” in October, Witherspoon wore one of her most sophisticated looks, opting for a strapless Celine gown with a sparkly gold panel on the top. She paired her shimmering dress with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Rihanna’s fashion was on a completely different level last year.

caption Rihanna wore head to toe mint to the 2019 Fashion Awards. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Rihanna wore everything from heeled flip flops and a soccer ball-shaped handbag, to a pink minidress covered in feathers in 2019.

Another of Rihanna’s fabulous fashion moment came at the British Fashion Awards in December when she made a case for the monochromatic trend in a custom mint-green outfit designed by her label Fenty.

Selena Gomez’s rare appearances in 2019 were epic fashion moments.

caption Selena Gomez wore a two-piece dress to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Selena Gomez wasn’t out that much in 2019 but when she was, she made it count with impeccable fashion choices. She wore an acid-green Versace dress to the American Music Awards, two outfits that cost $11,000 in one day, and a $300 coat with Louis Vuitton denim.

The Cannes Film Festival provided another fashion moment for Gomez, when she arrived in a white two-piece design by Louis Vuitton comprised of a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit and a cropped bustier top. It was one of three wildly different looks she wore to the film festival in May.=

Just like the Queen of the North, Sophie Turner wasn’t afraid to take risks — with her fashion, that is.

caption Sophie Turner appeared like a golden goddess at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. source John Shearer/Getty Images

It was a big year for Sophie Turner with the end of “Game of Thrones,” and the start of married life as the actress married Joe Jonas. She also raised her fashion game, wearing a breathtaking Louis Vuitton wedding dress for the special occasion in June.

She had another iconic fashion moment in a different Louis Vuitton design at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she wore a gold gown with ruffles, in February.

Taylor Swift had a big year full of fashion moments.

She wore an $18,000 dress with pockets to the “Cats” premiere and even channeled her 2008 “Love Story” music video with a $6,500 pastel dress at the Time 100 gala.

Another mesmerizing outfit has to be the sparkly Versace blazer minidress with knee-high black Christian Louboutin boots that she wore to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Timothée Chalamet became one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood last year.

caption Timothée Chalamet wore a silver suit to the 2019 Venice Film Festival. source Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made some bold fashion moves in 2019, embracing color and patterns, and even a black hoodie covered in sparkles, on red carpets.

The “Little Women” star set Twitter ablaze when he wore this Haider Ackerman silver suit with a straight-neck shirt to the Venice Film Festival in September.

Tracee Ellis Ross showed she can make anything look fabulous in 2019.

caption Tracee Ellis Ross wore all white to the 2019 British Fashion Awards. source Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross was one of Insider’s best-dressed celebrities in 2018, and continued delivering impeccable looks in 2019.

One of the actress’ standout moments of the year came at the 2019 British Fashion Awards in December, when she arrived in a white Loewe dress with an oversized beaded collar.

Zendaya took fashion risks in 2018, but 2019 saw her really step out of the box with her style.

caption Zendaya attended the 2019 Emmys in this sexy green number. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Her cutout-clad black dress automatically made her the best-dressed celebrity at the People’s Choice Awards in November. The “Euphoria” star’s look at the Emmys in September, however, has to be one of her best: a sultry silk gown by Vera Wang that gave off Poison Ivy vibes.

Zoë Kravitz amped up her wardrobe in 2019.

caption Zoë Kravitz wore a sparkly black dress to the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz can make seemingly make anything look good, from lime-green trousers to a gold Tiffany bra.

Kravitz wore her best look of the year at the 2019 Met Gala, donning a black, sequin-covered Saint Laurent gown with a skin-baring heart cutout across the chest. She paired the risqué look with statement pearl earrings and layered silver bracelets.

Read more: