- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
- There were plenty of impeccably dressed couples at the 2019 Golden Globes.
- Couples like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski perfectly coordinated their looks.
- Others like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had some playful moments.
The 2019 Golden Globes kicked off award show season on Sunday night, and the fashion on the red carpet definitely did not disappoint.
While stars like Halle Berry and Lady Gaga had some eye-catching solo moments while walking the red carpet, everyone’s favorite celebrity couples often stole the show.
Whether they were perfectly coordinating like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, or being silly and playful like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, there were plenty of impeccably dressed couples at the event.
Here are the 25 best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Nicole Kidman walked in a deep burgundy shade, while Keith Urban was at her side in a tux.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kidman’s gown was designed by Michael Kors.
Catherine Zeta-Jones opted for a bold color while Michael Douglas kept it classic.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Zeta-Jones wore a bold shade of emerald green.
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba arrived in some bright colors.
- source
- Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the best-dressed couples of the night.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Cooper wore a bright, white tuxedo while Shayk wore a shimmering, semi-sheer dress.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher coordinated in shades of black.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Fisher wore a flowing ball gown, while Cohen was in a classic tuxedo.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.
Read more: John Krasinski accidentally recreated the iconic Meryl Streep shouting meme while cheering on Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes
Billy Porter and Adam Smith looked dapper in contrasting suits.
- source
- George Pimentel/Getty Images
Smith added a pop of color to his dark suit with a pink bow tie, while Porter opted for a grey suit with intricate floral embroidery and a flowing pink cape.
Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic coordinated in all-black ensembles.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Bale was in a traditional tuxedo, while Blazic opted for an off-the-shoulder dress.
John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey arrived in deep yet colorful looks.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dickey wore a floor-length gown in a deep shade of purple, while Reily was at her side in a classic suit.
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga coordinated in dark outfits.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Carrey wore a deep, navy suit while Gonzaga wore a black dress.
Amatus Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali added some pops of color to their ensembles.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karim’s gown featured an emerald green tiered bodice, while Ali added a pop of color to his black suit.
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe arrived in black ensembles.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Colagrande went with a sleeveless black gown, while Dafoe was at her side in a black suit.
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein also coordinated in black and white.
- source
- George Pimentel/Getty Images
Hugh stuck with a traditional suit, while Eberstein went with a white minidress with fringe detailing.
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka perfectly coordinated as they walked down the carpet.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Bateman wore a black tuxedo, while Anka wore a black gown with a sheer overlay.
Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry matched in two sleek suits.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
Perry’s suit was in an eye-catching shade of shimmering gold, while Gilbert opted for a classic black look.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton were yet another perfectly coordinated couple.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Culkin wore a black tuxedo, while Charton went with an intricately designed gown.
Alana Mayo and Lena Waithe kept it coordinated in shades of black.
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Mayo walked the carpet in a black gown, while Waithe wore a classic black suit.
Felicitas Rombold went with an intricate design, and Daniel Bruhl was at her side in a suit.
- source
- Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Rombold’s flowing gown featured plenty of gold embellishments and ornate embroidery.
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell coordinated in similar color tones.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Bibb was in a flowing ball gown-style gown with floral designs, while Rockwell opted for a gray and beige suit.
Alan Arkin wore a classic black suit with Suzanne Newlander Arkin at his side.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
She wore a peach gown, which she paired with a black handbag.
Kristin Bell wore a blush pink gown, while Dax Shepard wore a black suit.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The duo struck some hilarious poses on the red carpet.
Read more: Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell did Golden Globes in their own adorable way, and people are loving it
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown went for matching dark ensembles.
- source
- George Pimentel/WireImage
Bathe was in an elegant black dress with white detailing on the shoulders, while Brown was in a sleek tuxedo and a pair of shades.
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman donned some classic looks on the red carpet.
- source
- Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Huffman wore a shimmering silver gown, while Macy walked beside her in a contrasting black suit.
Mia Swier and Darren Criss were another couple to stick with a darker color scheme.
- source
- David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Swier wore a sleeveless black gown with a mermaid-style skirt, while Criss donned a black blazer with white floral detailing.
Ben Falcone wore a black tuxedo, while Melissa McCarthy wore an eye-catching shade of purple.
- source
- Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Her dress featured silver stars on the left shoulder.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.