caption Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 2019 Golden Globes kicked off award show season on Sunday night, and the fashion on the red carpet definitely did not disappoint.

While stars like Halle Berry and Lady Gaga had some eye-catching solo moments while walking the red carpet, everyone’s favorite celebrity couples often stole the show.

Whether they were perfectly coordinating like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, or being silly and playful like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, there were plenty of impeccably dressed couples at the event.

Here are the 25 best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman walked in a deep burgundy shade, while Keith Urban was at her side in a tux.

caption Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2019 Golden Globes source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kidman’s gown was designed by Michael Kors.

Catherine Zeta-Jones opted for a bold color while Michael Douglas kept it classic.

caption Catherine Zeta-Jones and “The Kominsky Method” star Michael Douglas attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones wore a bold shade of emerald green.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba arrived in some bright colors.

caption Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the best-dressed couples of the night.

caption Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Cooper wore a bright, white tuxedo while Shayk wore a shimmering, semi-sheer dress.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher coordinated in shades of black.

caption Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Fisher wore a flowing ball gown, while Cohen was in a classic tuxedo.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.

caption Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith looked dapper in contrasting suits.

caption Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Smith added a pop of color to his dark suit with a pink bow tie, while Porter opted for a grey suit with intricate floral embroidery and a flowing pink cape.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic coordinated in all-black ensembles.

caption “Vice” star Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Bale was in a traditional tuxedo, while Blazic opted for an off-the-shoulder dress.

John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey arrived in deep yet colorful looks.

caption “Stan & Ollie” star John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dickey wore a floor-length gown in a deep shade of purple, while Reily was at her side in a classic suit.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga coordinated in dark outfits.

caption “Kidding” star Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Carrey wore a deep, navy suit while Gonzaga wore a black dress.

Amatus Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali added some pops of color to their ensembles.

caption Amatus Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karim’s gown featured an emerald green tiered bodice, while Ali added a pop of color to his black suit.

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe arrived in black ensembles.

caption Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Colagrande went with a sleeveless black gown, while Dafoe was at her side in a black suit.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein also coordinated in black and white.

caption Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Hugh stuck with a traditional suit, while Eberstein went with a white minidress with fringe detailing.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka perfectly coordinated as they walked down the carpet.

caption “Ozark” star Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Bateman wore a black tuxedo, while Anka wore a black gown with a sheer overlay.

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry matched in two sleek suits.

caption Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Perry’s suit was in an eye-catching shade of shimmering gold, while Gilbert opted for a classic black look.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton were yet another perfectly coordinated couple.

caption “Succession” star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Culkin wore a black tuxedo, while Charton went with an intricately designed gown.

Alana Mayo and Lena Waithe kept it coordinated in shades of black.

caption Alana Mayo and Lena Waithe attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Mayo walked the carpet in a black gown, while Waithe wore a classic black suit.

Felicitas Rombold went with an intricate design, and Daniel Bruhl was at her side in a suit.

caption Felicitas Rombold and “The Alienist” star Daniel Bruhl attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Rombold’s flowing gown featured plenty of gold embellishments and ornate embroidery.

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell coordinated in similar color tones.

caption Leslie Bibb and “Vice” star Sam Rockwell attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Bibb was in a flowing ball gown-style gown with floral designs, while Rockwell opted for a gray and beige suit.

Alan Arkin wore a classic black suit with Suzanne Newlander Arkin at his side.

caption “The Kominsky Method” star Alan Arkin and Suzanne Newlander Arkin attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She wore a peach gown, which she paired with a black handbag.

Kristin Bell wore a blush pink gown, while Dax Shepard wore a black suit.

caption Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The duo struck some hilarious poses on the red carpet.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown went for matching dark ensembles.

caption Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source George Pimentel/WireImage

Bathe was in an elegant black dress with white detailing on the shoulders, while Brown was in a sleek tuxedo and a pair of shades.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman donned some classic looks on the red carpet.

caption William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Huffman wore a shimmering silver gown, while Macy walked beside her in a contrasting black suit.

Mia Swier and Darren Criss were another couple to stick with a darker color scheme.

caption Mia Swier and Darren Criss attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Swier wore a sleeveless black gown with a mermaid-style skirt, while Criss donned a black blazer with white floral detailing.

Ben Falcone wore a black tuxedo, while Melissa McCarthy wore an eye-catching shade of purple.

caption Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Her dress featured silver stars on the left shoulder.

