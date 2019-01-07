The 15 best-dressed men at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

caption Richard Madden arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. source Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Sunday marked the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrities dressed to the nines for the first major awards show of the year.

The night saw a number of exemplary outfits and fashion faux pas.

But overall it was a great night for men’s fashion.

Scroll down to see who we thought led the way on the red carpet.

The stars were out in force last night as they attended the 76th annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

As usual, there were some understated looks, some overstated looks, and some downright wild outfits as Hollywood’s leading men experimented with colors, patterns, materials, and, in one case, a cape.

Nevertheless, the first major awards show of the year kicked things off in style and if the Globes are anything to go by, then 2019 is going to be a great year in men’s fashion.



Idris Elba

caption Idris Elba. source Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Despite briefly losing his tie, Elba pulled his outfit together with a daringly turquoise dinner jacket by British designer Ozwald Boateng. Check out those matching shoes, too.

The “Luther” actor also bumped into Daniel Craig and took an “awkward” selfie.

Rami Malek

caption Rami Malek. source David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Malek kept things simple in a slim-fit black tux with a white shirt and matching butterfly bow tie.

Mahershala Ali

caption Mahershala Ali. source Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Mahershala Ali might just have been the best-dressed guy in town as he picked up his Globe for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for “The Green Book.”

He wore a dark navy tux with a classic wing collar shirt (which seem to have been neglected in recent times). The key to Ali’s winning look, though, was in his perfectly coordinated paisley silk scarf, which pulled the whole thing together.

Michael B. Jordan

caption Michael B. Jordan. source Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Michael B. Jordan decided to play it safe this time after previously opting to break one of the golden tuxedo rules by wearing a straight tie with his tux.

His double-brested Burberry blazer was a masterclass in sartorial elegance – note he has just the right amount of cuff showing too.

Timothée Chalamet

caption Timothée Chalamet. source David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nothing says sophisticated like a sparkly bib.

Looking like a sort of twinkling Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible,” Chalamet stole headlines for his custom Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton harness, which turned out to be an “embroidered bib.”

Bradley Cooper

caption Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper. source Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cooper seems to have (finally) realised the error of his ways, mercifully leaving the bottom button of his blazer undone as he accompanied his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk on the red carpet.

Cooper has previously fallen foul of one of the cardinal sins of men’s fashion – doing up the bottom button of your blazer.

“There are some stylistic decisions that could be debatable based on personal preference,” Colin Hunter, cofounder of American menswear company Alton Lane, told INSIDER at the time.

“This isn’t one of them.

“I’m surprised to see Bradley make this mistake, since his style is usually so on point.”

Billy Porter

caption Billy Porter. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sometimes, more is more.

John Krasinski

caption John Krasinski. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Krasinski showed exactly how to rock a navy suit with his textured Christian Louboutin shoes, and Montblanc cufflinks.

Cody Fern

caption Cody Fern. source Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Despite his sheer-necked top, it was Fern’s “goat shoes” that got the internet talking.

They’re actually $980 Maison Martin Margiela Tabi’ boots, but we prefer the nickname.

Andy Samberg

caption Andy Samberg. source Rich Polk / Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

Samberg underwent a number of outfit changes during the Golden Globes ceremony, which he co-hosted with Sandra Oh.

His best look of the night was at the After-Party, though. Samberg wore a sparkling golden blazer with contrasting black lapels, a pleated shirt and thick-rim specs. Eveningwear done right.

Troye Sivan

caption Troye Sivan. source Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Troye Sivan wore a baggy navy tux by Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.

Viggo Mortensen

caption Viggo Mortensen. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mortensen cut a very sophisticated figure indeed in his navy tux with slim lapels and matching bow tie.

Christian Bale

caption Christian Bale, Sibi Blazic. source Steve Granitz / WireImage

Christian Bale refuses to wear anything other than a straight tie with his tuxedos – and we’re actually okay with that.

Ben Whishaw

caption Ben Whishaw. source Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Forget Fiji Water Girl, what about Moët Man? (Ben Whishaw wears Alexander McQueen).

Richard Madden

caption Richard Madden. source Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Richard Madden showed everyone exactly why he’s pipped to be the next James Bond.