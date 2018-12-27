The 16 best-dressed women of 2018

caption Constance Wu was a breakout fashion star this year. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As 2018 comes to a close, INSIDER compiled a list of the best-dressed women in Hollywood.

Over the past 12 months, Constance Wu and Cardi B became breakout fashion stars.

Other celebrities, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya, took risks that paid off.

Meghan Markle pushed the boundaries of royal fashion.

And some stars kept it simple and chic, like Margot Robbie and Zoë Kravitz.

With 2019 right around the corner, it’s time to revisit some of the most memorable fashion moments of the year.

Over the past 12 months, celebrities wore some truly unforgettable looks, from Constance Wu’s Swarovski crystal-covered gown to Thandie Newton’s custom “Star Wars”-themed dress.

Below, see INSIDER’s list of the 16 best-dressed women in Hollywood in 2018, shown in no particular order.

Lady Gaga made a powerful statement in a suit.

caption Lady Gaga attends Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration on October 15. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In October, the singer wore an oversized Marc Jacobs pantsuit to Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration.

During the event, Lady Gaga gave a moving speech about power dynamics in Hollywood and opened up about her experiences as a survivor of sexual assault.

At one point of her speech, the singer said she decided to wear a pantsuit to the ceremony to reclaim the power she felt she had lost.

Fans also won’t soon forget the many intricate looks Lady Gaga wore during the press tour for “A Star is Born,” as well as during the movie’s numerous premieres.

Rihanna made major waves in the fashion industry.

caption Rihanna attends a Fenty X Stance event on June 6. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As expected, Rihanna wore some of the boldest streetwear looks of the year.

The long-time style icon repurposed lingerie into daywear, turned a denim skirt into a top, and rocked the “no pants” trend over and over again.

But it was perhaps the singer’s work with Savage X Fenty – a lingerie collection she launched in May – that left the biggest mark on the fashion world.

The collection itself, as well as its website and marketing efforts, have been praised for including people with a wide range of body shapes and skin tones.

Chrissy Metz brought vibrant colors and bold prints to the red carpet.

During awards season earlier this year, the “This Is Us” star wore one memorable ensemble after another.

In January, Metz attended the Critics Choice Awards in a multicolored striped dress by Eloquii, which she customized with black sequin detailing.

Later that month, the actress stunned at the Screen Guild Awards in a custom cobalt blue Kate Spade gown with ruffled tiers and flowers cascading down from her right shoulder.

Metz had another major fashion moment at the Emmys in September, where she wore a one-shoulder emerald green dress that was custom-made by John Paul Ataker.

Constance Wu dazzled in elegant yet whimsical designs.

Both on and off the red carpet, the actress gravitates toward classic silhouettes with playful design elements like ruffles or mismatched prints.

Wu also wore one of the most memorable red-carpet looks of the year. At the Los Angeles premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” in August, she rocked a Swarovski crystal-covered gown by Ralph & Russo, cementing her status as one of the breakout fashion stars of 2018.

Amandla Stenberg was a fashion chameleon.

Stenberg wore some of the most fashion-forward looks of 2018, showing off her modern, experimental style in the process.

The “The Hate U Give” star rocked classic menswear-inspired suits with a twist, like a cropped blazer or metallic velvet fabric, as well as glamorous gowns with plunging necklines or embroidered detailing.

Zoë Kravitz stunned in one minimalist look after another.

caption Kravitz attends the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. source Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

Known for her chic yet edgy fashion sense, Kravitz always looks effortlessly stylish.

On the red carpet this year, the “Big Little Lies” star favored floor-length column dresses, like the strapless black Saint Laurent gown she wore to the Golden Globes.

The actress also freed the nipple in a sheer lace design by Saint Laurent at the Met Gala in May.

Cate Blanchett was captivating in suits and structured gowns.

caption Blanchett wears Armani Privé couture during the Venice Film Festival on September 1. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

While Blanchett stunned in several structural gowns this year, it was her seemingly endless collection of bold, playful, and sleek pantsuits that set her apart wherever she went.

Paloma Elsesser was a fashion force both on and off the runway.

The face of numerous campaigns for Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty, Glossier, and Nike, Elsessner has an enviable laid-back wardrobe that’s full of both designer pieces and vintage thrift store finds.

In 2018, the model effortlessly blended some of the year’s biggest trends including athleisure, dad sneakers, neon, and more.

Lupita Nyong’o showed off her sophisticated yet playful style.

Nyong’o has long established herself as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable actresses.

In 2018, she continued to be a standout on the red carpet, donning vibrant hues, structured dresses, and flowing minimalist gowns.

Thandie Newton walked the red carpet in an unforgettable gown at Cannes.

caption Newton attends the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at Cannes on May 15. source Antony Jones/Getty Images

At the Cannes screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in May, the actress wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown emblazoned with images of black characters from the “Star Wars” universe, based on action figures from Newton’s personal collection.

The “Westworld” star, who plays Val in “Solo,” made history this year as the first black woman to land a leading role in a “Star Wars” film.

The actress’ bold and playful style also saw her shine at the Emmys in September, where she wore a bubblegum pink Brandon Maxwell dress with a dramatic train, as well as at dozens of other events.

Meghan Markle pushed the boundaries of royal fashion.

caption Markle wears Oscar de la Renta to the Australian Geographic Society Awards on October 26. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

After marrying Prince Harry in May, the Duchess of Sussex quickly became a global fashion icon, known for her elegant yet modern style.

Markle’s wardrobe is filled with classic boat neck dresses – one of her go-to silhouettes – and muted colors like blush pink or taupe.

But she also set herself apart from other members of the British royal family by taking unexpected fashion risks.

The former actress is a fan of both crisp pantsuits and glamorous designer gowns, as well as eco-friendly dresses, flats, and sneakers.

Tracee Ellis Ross proved she can pull off anything.

caption Ross attends Glamour and Tory Burch’s Women to Watch lunch on September 16. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Ross is willing to try anything, from a slinky velvet Versace dress to a burgundy pantsuit with dad sneakers. The “Black-ish” star embraces both the classic and avant-garde, so her style is equal parts fearless and fun.

At the American Music Awards in October, which Ross hosted for the second year in a row, the actress famously wore 10 different outfits, all made by black designers, during the duration of the show.

Melissa McCarthy kept it simple and chic.

caption McCarthy attends the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on November 11. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” star stunned in vibrant colors, crisp pantsuits, and flirty prints all year long.

A fashion designer herself – McCarthy launched her clothing line Seven7 in 2015 – the actress gravitates toward floor-length silhouettes with a cinched waist, often layered under a statement jacket or blazer.

Zendaya took fashion risks that paid off.

caption Zendaya attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards on June 16. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

At 22, Zendaya has already established herself as one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood.

In March, for example, she wore a multicolored Marc Jacobs suit with exaggerated shoulders to Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Women in Hollywood party.

The actress stunned at the Met Gala in May in a Joan of Arc-inspired design by Atelier Versace.

And one month after that, Zendaya pulled off a leather August Getty dress with a structured teacup skirt at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cardi B became a breakout fashion star.

caption Cardi B attends Christian Siriano’s show during New York Fashion Week on February 10. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s safe to say 2018 was a big year for Cardi B. Her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” went platinum in July, the same month she gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The rapper has also built connections in the fashion world, working with designers like Christian Siriano and Alexander Wang, and collaborating with popular online retailer, Fashion Nova.

Cardi’s style is equal parts glamorous and fun: She’s just as likely to rock a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown as she is to wear a leopard-print Moschino pantsuit.

Margot Robbie showed off her polished style.

The “I, Tonya” star favors crisp silhouettes and timeless designs like the white Chanel couture gown she wore to the Oscars in March.

The actress’ wardrobe is refined but relaxed, full of tailored sheath dresses, high necklines, and muted neutral tones with pops of color here and there.

